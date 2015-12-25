The 11 most influential business books of the past decade

David Ryder/Getty Images Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the subject of Brad Stone’s ‘The Everything Store.’

For the past decade, the Financial Times has been gathering a panel of judges from academia, media, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley to determine the year’s best business book.

When it started the competition in 2005, it set out to find the most insightful and entertaining book of the year, but when the financial crisis hit in 2008, the prize became more focused on what book led the most conversations that year and had the most potential for effecting change.

We’ve collected each of the winners below and explained why they were chosen.

