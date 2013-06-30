The 25 Most Influential Ad Execs On Twitter

When we asked our friends at PeekAnalytics to tell us who the most influential ad execs on Twitter are, we expected to get back a list of the usual suspects. You know, the most famous CEOs at the biggest agencies, plus Seth Godin, Lee Clow’s Beard, and perhaps KBS+’s Lori Senecal, who once bought promoted tweets for herself.
In fact, none of the huge names of advertising are influential on Twitter, according to PeekAnalytics. The company ranked our Twitterers by “social pull” as opposed to mere total followers. Social pull is a “metric which takes into account not only the quantity of each audience’s connections across 60 social networking sites, but also how active and connected, and therefore influential, those connections are.”
One of the names on our list has an amazing 313,000 followers. Most have more than 10,000, with many in the mid five figures.
We learned that to be successful on Twitter as an ad exec, you have to be positive and upbeat. No Debbie Downers here.
The way to get retweeted is to give advice, and offer a lot of aphorisms about success in business.
The medium also lends itself to specialists like John Sonnhalter. He has nearly 14,000 followers on Twitter but few on Madison Avenue will recognise his name — he specialises in ads and sales for the construction business.
Social Pull: 406
Followers: 55,570
Typical tweet: 'Turning A Job That Sucked Into Something Incredible - Business Tips from @Mixergy http://bit.ly/1bios2l' (Kerpen's tweets tend to be career tips.)
Social Pull: 409
Followers: 313,152
Typical tweet: 'What knitting was to our grandmothers, unbuggering iCloud is in our time.' (Zeldman's tweets tend to be personal, stream of consciousness stuff.)
Social Pull: 416
Followers: 9,794
Typical tweet: ''Advertising doesn't create product advantage. It only conveys it.' Bill Bernbach #brandisms 126/365 '
22. Mitch Joel, president of Twist Image, a digital marketing agency that has Walmart and TD Bank as clients.
Social Pull: 424
Followers: 50,421
Typical tweet: 'An amazing (and new!) 20 minute video of Seth Godin talking about creativity and theme is backwards: http://bit.ly/11PrB8A '
21. James Andrews, CEO of Socialpeople.tv, a social media agency that has Nike and Red Bull as clients.
Social Pull: 433
Followers: 19,346
Typical tweet: 'Animals and Homeless are the gateway drugs of cause and activism for young people'[email protected]'s funny. #ROIcom'
19. Pablo Hernandez O'Hagan, CEO of the Ingenia Group, a digital ad agency based in Mexico City and New York that has Diageo and Visa as clients.
Social Pull: 440
Followers: 31,980
Typical Tweet: 5 Email Habits That Can Destroy Your Productivity | The New OPEN Forum http://goo.gl/vqZN1
Social Pull: 490
Followers: 10,797
Typical tweet: 'You know you are a geek when you setup Atlassian OnDemand for your family to manage 'projects' at home. #sadbuttrue'
17. Stephanie Agresta, global director of digital at MSL Group, the fourth largest PR agency network in the world.
Social Pull: 499
Followers: 20,857
Typical tweet: 'Watching @CarolynEverson More people now access Facebook on phones than desktops!! 350 MM photos are uploaded every day. #SignalPG'
16. Michael Brito, SVP social business strategy at EdelmanDigital, whose clients include Johnnie Walker and Cars.com.
Social Pull: 559
Followers: 61,746
Typical tweet: 'real-time content is a necessary ingredient to reach unpredictable and busy consumers http://ow.ly/m5m5j cc @socialflow'
15. Jonny Longden, director of analytics at R/GA, a digital ad agency whose clients include Nike and Verizon.
Social pull: 570
Followers: 21,182
Typical tweet: 'How to Audit Your Facebook Advertising Account to Improve Campaign Performance http://bit.ly/18AD9lj - #seo'
14. Aaron Strout, social commerce lead, W20 Group, parent company of WCG, BrewLife, Twist Marketing and W20 Ventures.
Social Pull: 573
Followers: 21,341
Typical tweet: 'This is so true! '@KnowledgeBishop: Brands that set up employees to disappoint customers will watch BOTH go elsewhere.''
13. David Armano, managing director of Edelman Digital Chicago. He also writes the Logic+Emotion blog.
Social Pull: 578
Followers: 60,661
Typical tweet: '(Great headline) Design, And Insecurity, Is Back At Apple http://bit.ly/13z6F5y'
Social Pull: 590
Followers: 17,926
Typical tweet: 'It's time to revisit your YouTube approach 'How to Make the Most out of YouTube's New Redesign' http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/226924'
11. Gini Dietrich, CEO at Arment Dietrich, writer of the SpinSucks.com blog and an eponymous YouTube channel of advice for PR people.
Social Pull: 612
Followers: 29,526
Typical tweet: 'This is hilarious! RT @prdaily Is this the worst corporate photo ever? http://www.ragan.com/Main/Articles/46866.aspx …'
10. Matt Singley, founder of Singley + Mackie, a digital agency whose clients include Microsoft and EA.
Social Pull: 629
Followers: 33,086
Typical tweet: 'Sometimes you have to break something before you can fix it. Though this can have deep meaning, in this case I'm just talking WordPress.'
9. Jeremy Goldman, founder of the Firebrand Group, a brand engagement consultancy whose clients include Unilever.
Social Pull: 636
Followers: 44,009
Typical tweet: 'Sometimes Klout is so entertaining - it's telling me the top influencers of @DrOz are @Spotify, @HowardU, & @kirstiealley. Huh?'
8. John Sonnhalter, founder of Sonnhalter, a marketing communications firm for the construction and industrial markets.
Social pull: 654
Followers: 13,576
Typical tweet: 'Increase Your Sales Revenue by 20% Using Your Existing Inquiries http://wp.me/ptRHr-qp'
Social Pull: 668
Followers: 80,404
Typical tweet: 'Great advice on trusting your gut - Life's Work: Arnold Palmer http://bitly.com/13Rsjk5'
6. Seth Simonds, social innovation director at Mullen, an ad agency whose clients include Google and JetBlue.
Social Pull: 683
Followers: 48,681
Typical tweet: 'Would you rather feel tired or hungry, if you had to be one and were given the choice?'
Social Pull: 721
Followers: 16,068
Typical tweet: 'SkyMall: The Strange Story of America's Most Delightfully Weird Magazine http://prsm.tc/O6p1zN'
Social Pull: 1,062
Followers: 29,412
Typical tweet: 'Facebook Sent A Cryptic Message To Media Outlets About A 'New Product' Coming Next Week http://lnkd.in/jWiVqn'
Social Pull: 1,193
Followers: 36,516
Typical tweet: 'Short but good: -- Superfans: The Secret Weapon In Marketing http://zite.to/13EJpTR (Forbes)'
2. Myles Bristowe, CMO of CommCreative, a lead generation marketing agency with a focus on ROI. His clients include GE Healthcare Financial Services and John Hancock.
Social Pull: 1,243
Followers: 62,656
Typical tweet: 'What marketers can learn from the movie 'office space'. #marketingcookie http://gag.gl/109yE'
1. Jeff Barrett, CEO at Status Creative, a media content and PR agency. He is also a columnist for Mashable.
Social Pull: 1,351
Followers: 93,547
Typical tweet: 'That was an uncomfortable 30 seconds with Miss Utah. #ThatsWhatISaid #missusa2013'
SC created the YouTube video, 'Kids tasting ice cream for the first time,' for the Moose Tracks ice cream company. It's been seen by half a million people.
