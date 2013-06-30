The 25 Most Influential Ad Execs On Twitter

Gini Dietrich is the 11th most influential ad exec on Twitter.

When we asked our friends at PeekAnalytics to tell us who the most influential ad execs on Twitter are, we expected to get back a list of the usual suspects. You know, the most famous CEOs at the biggest agencies, plus Seth Godin, Lee Clow’s Beard, and perhaps KBS+’s Lori Senecal, who once bought promoted tweets for herself.



In fact, none of the huge names of advertising are influential on Twitter, according to PeekAnalytics. The company ranked our Twitterers by “social pull” as opposed to mere total followers. Social pull is a “metric which takes into account not only the quantity of each audience’s connections across 60 social networking sites, but also how active and connected, and therefore influential, those connections are.”

One of the names on our list has an amazing 313,000 followers. Most have more than 10,000, with many in the mid five figures.

We learned that to be successful on Twitter as an ad exec, you have to be positive and upbeat. No Debbie Downers here.

The way to get retweeted is to give advice, and offer a lot of aphorisms about success in business.

The medium also lends itself to specialists like John Sonnhalter. He has nearly 14,000 followers on Twitter but few on Madison Avenue will recognise his name — he specialises in ads and sales for the construction business.

