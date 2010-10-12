Check Out The Most Incredible Bank Heists In History

Trouble brewing in the United Kingdom, as robbers stole $92.5 million from the Kent Securitas Depot.

The Kent Securitas robbery was the largest cash robbery in UK history, which took place when the manager of the depot was abducted. When he pulled over for an unmarked police vehicle with blue flashing lights, a man approached the vehicle and made the manager enter the police car. He was then handcuffed by other gang members in the car. The robbers then proceeded to hold the manager's wife and son hostage, as the gang members then proceeded to rob the depot for the equivalent of $92.5 million.

According to the BBC:

Raiders involved in Britain's biggest cash robbery got away with £53,116,760 from the Securitas depot in Tonbridge, Kent Police have revealed. Assistant Chief Constable Adrian Leppard said a further five men had been arrested in addition to the six people released on bail last week. He said four of them were still being questioned, with officers granted an extra 26 hours to hold two of them.

A fifth man arrested on Sunday was released on bail.

Source: BBC