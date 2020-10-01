The 9 most in-demand jobs hiring right now that pay $50,000 or more

Associated Press Jobs site Adzuna.com analysed its postings during August and September to find out what companies are looking for.

Many people are looking for a job right now, or may be considering switching careers as unemployment remains high amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out what jobs are available, analysts from jobs search engine Adzuna.com combed through millions of job listings between the end of August to the end of September.

Some of the most popular jobs include openings for the role of driver and warehouse associate, which pay around $US30,000, according to Adzuna.

Business Insider examined the most in-demand jobs that pay over $US50,000.

While many of them require formal training and/or a degree, they could help point you in the right direction if you’re looking to change careers.

With unemployment still high amid the pandemic, many people are on the hunt for a new job. But what jobs are available?

Analysts at jobs search engine Adzuna.com combed through its millions of listings between August 23 and September 23 to find out what types of roles employers are looking to fill.

Some of the most popular jobs on the website include the role of driver, with over 429,000 listings posted, as well as warehouse associate, with the number of listings coming it at 446,000. They pay around $US29,000 to $US35,000 a year, according to the job search engine.

Business Insider looked at the 25 most in-demand jobs on Adzuna.com, focusing on the top roles that pay over $US50,000, according to advertised salaries posted on its website.

Many of them require formal training. So if you’re interested in pursuing a new career amid the pandemic, you might want to consider one of these paths.

The jobs are listed by ascending number of vacancies posted.

9. Mechanical engineer

Mercedes-Benz AG/Daimler AG The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) projects the role will grow by 4% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US96,900

Number of listings: 3,900

8. Finance manager

Chesnot/Getty Images The BLS projects the role will grow by 16% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US107,200

Number of listings: 4,300

7. Human resources expert

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Average salary: $US57,900

Number of listings: 6,200

6. Electrician

Igor-Kardasov/Getty Images The BLS projects the role will grow by 10% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US65,600

Number of listings: 15,700

5. Marketing specialist

Alistair Berg/Getty Images The BLS projects the role will grow by 20% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US79,400

Number of listings: 22,600

4. Accountant

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Average salary: $US59,300

Number of listings: 23,100

3. Pharmacist

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters The BLS projects the role will grow by about 1% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US104,300

Number of listings: 27,200

2. Trucker

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster The BLS projects the role will grow by 5% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US53,700

Number of listings: 193,000

1. Nurse

Noam Galai/Getty Images The BLS projects the role will grow by 12% between 2018 and 2028.

Average salary: $US80,300

Number of listings: 215,700

