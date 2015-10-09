The most in-demand jobs around the world

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images Software engineers should have very little trouble finding a job.

If you’re planning on pursuing a career as a software engineer or developer in the near future, you probably won’t have to worry about finding a job — no matter where in the world you live.

These are the most in-demand professionals right now, according to a new report from

Michael Page, a specialist recruitment company.

The team at Michael Page recently decided to find out which jobs were most in-demand in 24 different countries around the world. They gathered this information by looking at the official occupation shortage lists published by national governments of countries in the OECD Better Life Index.

They found that the three most in-demand professions in the world after software engineers and developers were electronics engineers, mechanical engineers, and nurses.

Software engineers and developers are currently needed in all 24 countries Michael Page looked at, while electronics and mechanical engineers are needed in 19, and nurses are needed in 18.

Click through the infographic below to find out what occupations your country is demanding and what countries are demanding your occupation:

Source: Michael Page

