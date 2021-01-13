The 15 most in-demand jobs in 2021 and the salary ranges you should expect for each one, according to LinkedIn

Indypendenz/Shutterstock LinkedIn saw an increase in digital creators during 2020 in its latest report.

To find the most in-demand jobs as we start a new year, LinkedIn examined its hiring data to find what kinds of occupations saw the most growth from April to October 2020 compared to 2019.

According to the report, many of these jobs saw an increase in response to the pandemic.

For instance, LinkedIn saw employment growth for nurses and in e-commerce in 2020, since more people were needed to fill online orders and more healthcare workers were needed to treat patients during the pandemic.

LinkedIn also saw an increase in experts in workplace diversity, such as diversity officers, in response to protests and companies trying to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Here are the 15 kinds of jobs LinkedIn identified and how much they typically pay.

If you’re looking to find a new job during the busy recruiting month of January, a new analysis from LinkedIn might offer some good starting points.

As many Americans are still looking for work amid the pandemic, with many still laid off or furloughed, LinkedIn has put together a new report illustrating 15 kinds of jobs that are on the rise.

To do this, LinkedIn looked at the per cent change in job opportunities across various positions between April 2020 and October 2020 and the same time frame the year before. LinkedIn then ranked these 15 job areas by both the year-over-year growth rate and demand, or the number of job postings available.

As LinkedIn notes in its report, some of these jobs saw more hiring opportunities emerge as a result of the pandemic, like healthcare support staff and nurses.



Andrew Seaman, senior news editor at LinkedIn, told Insider the report shows there are job openings right now for people with all different kinds of job aspirations and backgrounds, as the occupations in demand are not just within one particular industry, but across various ones and with different education or skill requirements.

Because each of the 15 job trends identified includes various specific job titles, we also included the three largest of those titles from the report to get a better sense of the kinds of jobs that fall under this grouping, as well as their median salary ranges, per LinkedIn.

Keep scrolling to check out the full ranking.

15. Artificial intelligence practitioners make between $US124,000 and $US150,000.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are machine learning engineers, artificial intelligence specialists, and machine learning researchers.

14. Data science specialists make between $US100,000 and $US130,000.

Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are data scientists, data science specialists, and data management analysts.

Seaman said that LinkedIn has seen tech jobs in demand even before the pandemic, but now there is a need for more of these workers, such as those that can fill data-focused jobs.

“There are companies that are relying on data when there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Seaman said. “They need to figure out what’s happening and what’s happening quickly, so that increases the need for people who can analyse data and sort of sort through all of that.”

13. User experience professionals make between $US80,000 and $US103,000.

Cavan Images/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are user experience design specialists, product design consultants, and user interface designers.

12. Mental health specialists make between $US41,600 and $US65,000.

NoSystem images/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are behaviour therapists, mental health technicians, and psychotherapists.

11. Specialised engineers make between $US77,500 and $US104,000.

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are game developers, software engineering specialists, and customer engineers.

10. Professional and personal coaches make between $US44,300 and $US50,000.

Tempura/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are life coaches, career coordinators, and business coaches.

9. Digital content creators make between $US46,000 and $US62,400.

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are podcasters, bloggers, and YouTubers.

Seaman said LinkedIn has seen this job trend in previous years, but since more people are staying at home during the pandemic, there is even more growth potential.

“I think we’re seeing it now because brands are recognising how valuable those creators are, so they’re bringing them on more and it is becoming a legitimate business,” Seaman said.

8. Education professionals make between $US46,500 and $US63,200.

Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are youth workers, teaching assistants, and education consultants.

7. Nurses make between $US73,000 and $US111,000.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are school nurses, certified nursing assistants, and nursing managers.

6. Digital marketing professionals make between $US48,000 and $US96,000.

10’000 Hours/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are growth hackers, social media managers, and search engine optimisation specialists.

5. Experts in workplace diversity make between $US72,900 and $US97,000.

Thomas Barwick/Getty

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are diversity coordinators, inclusion aides, and diversity officers.

LinkedIn found hiring for this group of jobs has grown by over 90% year-over-year.

“The Black Lives Matter protests put diversity at the forefront and hopefully that’s something that we can sustain as a need within these companies to have diversity professionals in companies to make sure that they’re making lasting changes,” Seaman said.

4. Business development and sales professionals make between $US43,300 and $US105,000.

DigitalVision/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are sales consultants, sales operations assistants, and strategic advisors.

3. Healthcare supporting staff make between $US65,300 and $US106,000.

LaylaBird/Getty Images

The three largest job titles according to LinkedIn are intake specialists, health coaches, and pharmacy technicians.

2. Loan and mortgage experts make between $US43,700 and $US60,000.

FG Trade/Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are loan coordinators, mortgage consultants, and underwriters.

1. Professionals on the frontlines of e-commerce make between $US42,000 and $US56,000.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The three largest jobs according to LinkedIn are personal shoppers, fulfillment specialists, and delivery drivers.

