The 14 Most Impressive Women In The US Military

Why they're impressive: The Marine Corps Infantry Officers Course is an intense, physically and emotionally taxing 13-week course filled with limit-testing heavy work and little sleep. The Marines who sign up endure miles and miles of land navigation, extensive scenario training, and intelligence tests, all while carrying 70-plus pounds of extra ammunition, food, and weapons. Each year, at least 25 per cent of the Marines who apply wash out.

10 anonymous female Marines have attempted infantry officers course, which starts with the combat endurance test -- designed as a initial test to wash out all nonhackers.

All but one failed. The Marine who completed the endurance test and entered training was removed two weeks later due to injury.

We decided to include these women not because they're attempting one of the most difficult infantry leadership courses on earth, but because of the fact that if they do end up surmounting the odds and surviving the 13 weeks, they will still not earn the designation of Infantry Officer.

The pilot program is simply for the Corps to see if women in combat is feasible, which means that the 100 women who attempt the course by the end of the fiscal year are simply doing it for posterity -- so that women in the future who pass the course can earn the title.

That is nothing short of exemplary, and impressive, service and sacrifice.