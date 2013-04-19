The 26 Most Impressive Students At Yale Right Now

Yale is one of the best universities in the U.S. — if not the world.



Each year, it attracts top high school applicants, this year had a record-low acceptance rate of 6.7%.

As a result, Yale has some pretty remarkable students. We found 26 particularly impressive undergraduates at Yale.

They’re entrepreneurs, composers, athletes, scientists and writers who are making a difference in the world.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.