14 Incredibly Impressive Students At West Point

Class of 2014

Jocelyn Lewis, a Sociology major, is an inaugural member of West Point's first official women's boxing team. After entering the ring for her first fight in February, she quickly leapt onto the national stage, taking second place in her division at the U.S. Intercollegiate Boxing Association's national championships. The team has begun to influence other service academies into starting their own teams as well.

Jocelyn Lewis' path to West Point was an unconventional one, and full of hardships as she often independently pulled her friends and high school classmates in her low-income El Paso, Tex., neighbourhood back into school, off of drugs, or away from prostitution rings.

'I can't pinpoint what aspect of my life, aside from my single mother's influence, has allowed me to be the exception,' Lewis said, referring to her background. 'But because I have been given this opportunity, I have never had a moment in which I did not appreciate being a member of the United States Military Academy.'

Lewis is also an accomplished singer and dancer as a member of West Point's first Salsa Team and Glee Club, performing in prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and the Grand Ole Opry with Trace Atkins.

Lewis hopes to serve as a platoon leader in the Quartermaster branch, which encompasses general supplies provision, mortuary affairs, distribution management, and field services such as parachute packing, rigging, sling loading, and aerial delivery. After

attending post graduate school, she wants to become an Army clinical psychologist so she can help soldiers and their families overcome challenges she similarly witnessed in El Paso.