18 incredibly impressive students at Duke

Courtesy of Lawrence Nemeh Rence Nemeh’s performance art pieces shine a light on political and racial issues.

With another NCAA Tournament win in the books, it’s an exciting time to be at Duke University.

But basketball isn’t the only area where Duke students excel. From fighting against discrimination to sending time capsules into space to finding a quicker way to detect cancer, Duke students go above and beyond in all they do.

We tracked down 18 outstanding undergrads with help from the school’s communications office and through recommendations from current students.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.