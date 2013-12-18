The 20 Most Impressive People Of 2013

Before queuing up “Auld Lang Syne,” let’s reflect on 2013.

The Year of the Selfie brought us a government shutdown, a new pope, intelligence leaks of unparalleled proportions, and the Hyperloop. Physics’ greatest mystery — the theory of how particles acquire mass — was resolved. Some “leaned in,” others twerked.

We collectively named “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin, Business Insider’s Person of the Year.

From politics to sports, entertainment, finance, and more, people have done extraordinary things this year. These are the people who impressed us the most.

