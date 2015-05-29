20 incredibly impressive kids graduating from high school this year

High school: Towson High School, Baltimore, Maryland

Majeed started a global initiative, The Hijab Project, in order to promote the understanding and empowerment of Muslim women. The project encourages women from all backgrounds to try wearing a hijab the next time they go out in public and share their stories of how they feel they were treated by others. Global News and The Baltimore Sun interviewed Majeed about the project, and she was also featured on MSNBC.

She also recently published 'The Foreigners,' a book which chronicles the lives of Muslims around the world. 'I wanted to show the world that the majority of Muslims aren't corrupt leaders of organisations that steal, rape, and sell girls on the market,' Majeed told BI. She also writes for CNN, The Huffington Post, and Bustle.

Plans after graduation: Majeed plans to double major in international relations and philosophy at Brown University in the fall, and conduct research on conflict resolution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.