The 25 Most Impressive Kids Graduating From High School This Year

They’re barely 18 years old, but these high school students are doing more than most adults could ever hope to do in their lifetimes.



Their resumes will make your jaw drop: there’s a scientist who built a nuclear reactor in his father’s garage, a swimmer who won four Olympic gold medals, and a self-taught coder who runs his own app development company.



And more importantly, they prove that age really has no bearing on what people are able to accomplish.

Listed in alphabetical order, we found the 25 most impressive students graduating from high school this year.

Max Rosenberg contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.