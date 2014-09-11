19 Incredibly Impressive Students At Harvard

Gussie Roc Sam Clark, cast vice president of Hasty Pudding, created a viral video of Harvard students giving fake tours of Yale.

This year, Harvard Universityadmitted just 5.9% of applicants, a testament to the school’s centuries-long tradition of excellence.

Narrowing down the 6,700-person student body to just a handful of go-getters was a challenge John Harvard himself wouldn’t have struggled with any less. We spoke with campus leaders, sought the counsel of student journalists, and combed the internet to find the 19 Harvard College undergrads who will knock your socks off.

The semester may have just started, but these kids are already hard at work, making breakthroughs in cancer research, launching innovative startups, and creating a better community at Harvard.

