The Most Impressive Students At Harvard Law School

Year: 2L

Hometown: Decatur, Ill.

Undergrad: Yale University

Jesse Reising was on track to become a Marine officer when he graduated from Yale. He earned his pilot's licence and he had begun teaching himself Pashto in preparation for a stint in Afghanistan.

But then he got badly injured while playing in the Harvard-Yale football game. The injury left parts of his right arm permanently paralysed, disqualifying him from military service. When his story hit the media, he received an outpouring of national support.

'It would have felt wasteful not to harness that support for some greater good,' Reising told BI.

So he developed the Operation Opportunity Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps veterans transition from the military to college.

Shortly after graduating from Yale, Reising worked for six months in Afghanistan's Kunar Province as a civilian to support the counterinsurgency effort.

Now at Harvard Law, he has become a leader on campus. He won the David Everett Chantler Award for his 'courage, strength of character, and high moral purpose,' as well as the Chester J. Laroche Award for his 'character, academic talents, and concern for others.'

After school, he hopes to serve and represent the U.S. as a federal prosecutor.