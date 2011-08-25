This Is The Most Important Woman In The World

Angela Merkel has been declared the most important woman in the world by Forbes magazine.



The German chancellor has been nominated due to her position as the “undisputed” leader of the EU.

Of course, it’s true, Merkel is holding the future of the eurozone at least in her hands. Earlier this week former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown wrote an op-ed begging her to reconsider eurobonds and save the EU.

Just behind Merkel came Hilary Clinton and Dilma Rousseff, President of Brazil.

Europeans didn’t do that well on the list overall. While Christine Lagarde also scraped into the top 10, the four other Europeans includeed languished at the bottom of the rankings.

