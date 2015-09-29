Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. NASA has confirmed the existence of flowing water on Mars.

2. Four British jihadis who joined ISIS have been hit with UN sanctions. It’s the first time Britain has submitted names to the UN sanctions list in 10 years.

3. China’s President Xi Jinping will make his first official state visit to Britain next month, the first visit of its kind in a decade.

4. Jamaica is calling for Britain to pay billions of pounds in reparations for slavery, ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron’s first official visit to the country.

5. 50 countries have committed 30,000 troops and police to UN peacekeeping efforts, with China pledging 8,000.

6. Putin has called for a “genuinely broad alliance against terrorism, just like the one against Hitler,” during his speech at the UN.

7. Russia is also considering whether to join anti-ISIS airstrikes. President Putin stressed that airstrikes would only go ahead if approved by the UN.

8. Pakistan has hanged a man who said he was 15 at the time of a crime he didn’t commit, shining a spotlight on the country’s haphazard justice system.

9. MTV extreme sports star, Erik Roner, has died after hitting a tree while skydiving.

10. Late actor Paul Walker’s 16-year-old daughter has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche.

And finally …

British scientists have started trials of a pioneering new cure for blindness. This trial involves surgeons inserting a specially engineered patch behind the retina of the eye.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.