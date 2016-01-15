The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Foursquare Foursquare’s Steven Rosenblatt (president), Dennis Crowley (founder and executive chairman), Jeff Glueck (CEO).

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Foursquare just got a new CEO and raised a $45 million pile of cash. The company says the latest round of funding was “oversubscribed” and took a few months to put together.

2. Execs tell us the writing had been on the wall for Apple’s big advertising experiment iAd for some time. Fitting advertising within Apple has been like trying to force a square peg through a round hole.

3. The rise and fall of Marissa Mayer, the once beloved CEO of Yahoo. We put together the story of Mayer’s epic rise to become one of the biggest Silicon Valley power players and her sudden fall.

4. This liquor brand grew sales from $1.9 million to $160 million in under 5 years. Fireball Whiskey is taking over America — and it’s eating into the market share of much older brands.

5. Amazon is knocking down Prime’s price by $26 this weekend. Amazon plans to celebrate its Golden Globe win for its original series “Mozart in the Jungle” by giving out a big, one-weekend-only discount.

6. Facebook obsessively tracks how much you think the site ‘cares’ about you. Alongside the typical list of acronyms tracked by internet companies — MAUs, DAUs, ARPUs — Facebook also obsesses over “CAUs.”

7. An NBC executive said the company delivers TV the way ‘God intended’ — and claimed that Netflix and YouTube aren’t threats. Traditional TV has absolutely nothing to fear from Netflix or YouTube — at least that’s the stance of Alan Wurtzel.

8. Shake Shack just fired a shot at Chick-fil-A. Shake Shack is launching its first chicken sandwich nationwide.

9. Meet the 25-year-old millionaire media CEO who drives supercars for a living. He still lives with his parents.

10. These startups think they have finally cracked Netflix’s secret streaming numbers. Because streaming works on a subscription model, services can keep their numbers confidential.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.