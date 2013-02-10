Photo: ESPN via @jose3030

To determine the most important player on every NBA team, we looked at which players change their teams the most when they are on the court.Using the basketball stats site 82games.com, we found these on court/off court stats, and the results were pretty surprising.



Generally, the most important players on the really good teams are the stars, and the most important players on the bad teams are role players.

*To be eligible, players had to play at least 50% of their available minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.