Photo: ESPN via @jose3030
To determine the most important player on every NBA team, we looked at which players change their teams the most when they are on the court.Using the basketball stats site 82games.com, we found these on court/off court stats, and the results were pretty surprising.
Generally, the most important players on the really good teams are the stars, and the most important players on the bad teams are role players.
*To be eligible, players had to play at least 50% of their available minutes.
Salary: $5 million (6th on team)
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 46.4% from three, 14.69 PER
Salary: $12.5 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 19.49 PER
Salary: $19.7 million (1st on team)
Stats: 16.8 ppg, 3.5 apg, 14.35 PER
Salary: $2.5 million (10th on team)
Stats: 17.5 ppg, 5.6 apg, 19.05 PER
Salary: $11 million (4th on team)
Stats: 11.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 17.21 PER
Salary: $4 million (5th on team)
Stats: 11.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 16.18 PER
Salary: $3.2 million (5th on team)
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 17.02 PER
Salary: $14.7 million (1st on team)
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 14.8 PER
Salary: $1 million (14th on team)
Stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 10.9 PER
Salary: $12.7 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 19.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 19.71 PER
Salary: $5million (3rd on team)
Stats: 10.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 14.74 PER
Salary: $10 million (3rd on team)
Stats: 17.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 16 PER
Salary: $17.8 million (1st on team)
Stats: 16.6 ppg, 9.7 apg, 26.13 PER
Salary: $7.2 million (5th on team)
Stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 13.34 PER
Salary: $7.1 million (3rd on team)
Stats: 13.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 17.08 PER
Salary: $17.5 million (T-1st on team)
Stats: 26.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 30.62 PER
Salary: $1.9 million (10th on team)
Stats: 8.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 18.44 PER
Salary: $9.8 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 18.19 PER
Salary: $1.2 million (12th on team)
Stats: 13.9 ppg, 9.4 apg, 16.45 PER
Salary: $19.5 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 28.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 24.08 PER
Salary: $17.5 million (1st on team)
Stats: 29.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 29.07 PER
Salary: $8.6 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 15.0 ppg, 7.2 apg, 15.68 PER
Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 17.85 PER
Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 15.50 PER
Salary: $3 million (6th on team)
Stats: 18.4 ppg, 6.5 apg, 16.40 PER
Salary: $8 million (1st on team)
Stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 10.88 PER
Salary: $9.6 million (4th on team)
Stats: 17.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 24.94 PER
Salary: $6 million (3rd on team)
Stats: 9.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 18.02 PER
Salary: $2.6 million (8th on team)
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 16.30 PER
Salary: $13 million (2nd on team)
Stats: 12.5 ppg, 6.6 apg, 18.04 PER
*Nene hasn't played 50% of his team's minutes. But he has played like a starting since returning form injury, so we made an exception.
