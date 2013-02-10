The Most Important Player On Every NBA Team

To determine the most important player on every NBA team, we looked at which players change their teams the most when they are on the court.Using the basketball stats site 82games.com, we found these on court/off court stats, and the results were pretty surprising.

Generally, the most important players on the really good teams are the stars, and the most important players on the bad teams are role players.

*To be eligible, players had to play at least 50% of their available minutes.

Atlanta Hawks: Kyler Korver (+9.6 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court)

Salary: $5 million (6th on team)

Stats: 11.5 ppg, 46.4% from three, 14.69 PER

Boston Celtics: Kevin Garnett (+3.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $12.5 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 19.49 PER

Brooklyn Nets: Joe Johnson (+17.2 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $19.7 million (1st on team)

Stats: 16.8 ppg, 3.5 apg, 14.35 PER

Charlotte Bobcats: Kemba Walker (+2.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $2.5 million (10th on team)

Stats: 17.5 ppg, 5.6 apg, 19.05 PER

Chicago Bulls: Joakim Noah (+0.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $11 million (4th on team)

Stats: 11.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 17.21 PER

Cleveland Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson (+7.2 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $4 million (5th on team)

Stats: 11.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 16.18 PER

Dallas Mavericks: Vince Carter (+10.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3.2 million (5th on team)

Stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 17.02 PER

Denver Nuggets: Andre Iguodala (+8.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $14.7 million (1st on team)

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 14.8 PER

Detroit Pistons: Kyle Singler (+4.4 per 100 possessions)

Salary: $1 million (14th on team)

Stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 10.9 PER

Golden State Warriors: David Lee (+7.2 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $12.7 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 19.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 19.71 PER

Houston Rockets: Omer Asik (+4.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $5million (3rd on team)

Stats: 10.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 14.74 PER

Indiana Pacers: David West (+11.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $10 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 17.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 16 PER

LA Clippers: Chris Paul (+6.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.8 million (1st on team)

Stats: 16.6 ppg, 9.7 apg, 26.13 PER

LA Lakers: Metta World Peace (+16.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $7.2 million (5th on team)

Stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 13.34 PER

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley (+12.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $7.1 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 13.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 17.08 PER

Miami Heat: LeBron James (+14.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.5 million (T-1st on team)

Stats: 26.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 30.62 PER

Milwaukee Bucks: Larry Sanders (+2.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $1.9 million (10th on team)

Stats: 8.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 18.44 PER

Minnesota Timberwolves: Andrei Kirilenko (+5.2 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $9.8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 18.19 PER

New Orleans Hornets: Greivis Vasquez (+6.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $1.2 million (12th on team)

Stats: 13.9 ppg, 9.4 apg, 16.45 PER

New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony (+6.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $19.5 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 28.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 24.08 PER

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant (+15.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.5 million (1st on team)

Stats: 29.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 29.07 PER

Orlando Magic: Jameer Nelson (+7.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8.6 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 15.0 ppg, 7.2 apg, 15.68 PER

Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young (+10.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 17.85 PER

Phoenix Suns: Jared Dudley (+11.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 15.50 PER

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (+10.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3 million (6th on team)

Stats: 18.4 ppg, 6.5 apg, 16.40 PER

Sacramento Kings: John Salmons (+7.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (1st on team)

Stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 10.88 PER

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan (+5.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $9.6 million (4th on team)

Stats: 17.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 24.94 PER

Toronto Raptors: Amir Johnson (+13.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $6 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 18.02 PER

Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward (+1.6 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $2.6 million (8th on team)

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 16.30 PER

Washington Wizards: Nene (+15.8 points per 100 possessions)*

Salary: $13 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 12.5 ppg, 6.6 apg, 18.04 PER

*Nene hasn't played 50% of his team's minutes. But he has played like a starting since returning form injury, so we made an exception.

This guy barely missed the list

