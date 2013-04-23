The Most Important Player On Every NBA Playoff Team

Every NBA team has one player than they cannot survive without.
To determine this most important piece of all 16 playoff teams, we used one simple stat: on court/off court points per 100 possessions.
This stat just tells you how much better a player’s team performs when he’s on the court compared to when he’s off the court.
There are some obvious ones here (LeBron), but others may come as a surprise.
Salary: $12 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 17.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 54.3% shooting
Career playoff stats: 11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 47.7% shooting
Salary: $16.8 million (highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 apg
Career playoff stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.9 apg
Salary: $17.2 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 18.9 ppg, 7.7 apg, 3.0 rpg
Career playoff stats: 21.2 ppg, 9.5 apg, 3.6 rpg
Salary: $11 million (4th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 11.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg
Career playoff stats: 10.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.9 bpg
Salary: $11 million (4th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.4 apg, 5.3 rpg
Career playoff stats: 13.6 ppg, 4.8 apg, 5.8 apg
Salary: $3.9 million (8th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 22.9 ppg, 6.9 apg, 45.3% three-point shooting
Career playoff stats: 1st playoffs
Salary: $5 million (3rd highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 10.1 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 54.1% shooting
Career playoff stats: 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 47.2% shooting
Salary: $8 million (4th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg
Career playoff stats: 12.3 ppg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 rpg
Salary: $17.8 million (highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 16.9 ppg, 9.7 apg, 48.1% shooting
Career playoff stats: 20.6 ppg, 7.0 apg, 47.1% shooting
Salary: $7.2 million (5th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 12.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 40.3% shooting
Career playoff stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 39.1% shooting
Salary: $7.2 million (3rd highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.5 apg, 44% shooting
Career playoff stats: 14.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 40% shooting
Salary: $17.5 million (highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 26.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 7.0 apg
Career playoff stats: 28.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 6.7 apg
Salary: $11 million (highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 19.2 ppg, 6.0 apg, 41.6% shooting
Career playoff stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.1 apg, 41.6% shooting (12 games)
Salary: $19.5 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 28.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 44.9% shooting
Career playoff stats: 25.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 42% shooting
Salary: $17.6 million (highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 28.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 51% shooting
Career playoff stats: 28.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 46.5% shooting
Salary: $9.6 million (4th highest-paid player on team)
2012-13 stats: 17.8 ppg, 79.9 rpg, 50.2% shooting
Career playoff stats: 22.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 50.1% shooting
