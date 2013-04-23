The Most Important Player On Every NBA Playoff Team

Tony Manfred
Every NBA team has one player than they cannot survive without.

To determine this most important piece of all 16 playoff teams, we used one simple stat: on court/off court points per 100 possessions.

This stat just tells you how much better a player’s team performs when he’s on the court compared to when he’s off the court.

There are some obvious ones here (LeBron), but others may come as a surprise.

Atlanta Hawks: Al Horford (+8.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $12 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 17.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 54.3% shooting

Career playoff stats: 11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 47.7% shooting

Boston Celtics: Paul Pierce (+7.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $16.8 million (highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 apg

Career playoff stats: 21.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.9 apg

Brooklyn Nets: Deron Williams (+10.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.2 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 18.9 ppg, 7.7 apg, 3.0 rpg

Career playoff stats: 21.2 ppg, 9.5 apg, 3.6 rpg

Chicago Bulls: Joakim Noah (+2.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $11 million (4th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 11.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Career playoff stats: 10.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.9 bpg

Denver Nuggets: Andre Iguodala (+5.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $11 million (4th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.4 apg, 5.3 rpg

Career playoff stats: 13.6 ppg, 4.8 apg, 5.8 apg

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (+4.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3.9 million (8th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 22.9 ppg, 6.9 apg, 45.3% three-point shooting

Career playoff stats: 1st playoffs

Houston Rockets: Omer Asik (+5.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $5 million (3rd highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 10.1 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 54.1% shooting

Career playoff stats: 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 47.2% shooting

Indiana Pacers: George Hill (+11.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (4th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg

Career playoff stats: 12.3 ppg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 rpg

LA Clippers: Chris Paul (+6.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.8 million (highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 16.9 ppg, 9.7 apg, 48.1% shooting

Career playoff stats: 20.6 ppg, 7.0 apg, 47.1% shooting

LA Lakers: Metta World Peace (+7.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $7.2 million (5th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 12.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 40.3% shooting

Career playoff stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 39.1% shooting

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley (+15.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $7.2 million (3rd highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.5 apg, 44% shooting

Career playoff stats: 14.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 40% shooting

Miami Heat: LeBron James (+15.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.5 million (highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 26.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 7.0 apg

Career playoff stats: 28.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 6.7 apg

Milwaukee Bucks: Monta Ellis (+3.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $11 million (highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 19.2 ppg, 6.0 apg, 41.6% shooting

Career playoff stats: 9.2 ppg, 1.1 apg, 41.6% shooting (12 games)

New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony (+4.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $19.5 million (2nd highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 28.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 44.9% shooting

Career playoff stats: 25.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 42% shooting

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant (+8.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.6 million (highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 28.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 51% shooting

Career playoff stats: 28.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 46.5% shooting

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan (+8.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $9.6 million (4th highest-paid player on team)

2012-13 stats: 17.8 ppg, 79.9 rpg, 50.2% shooting

Career playoff stats: 22.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 50.1% shooting

