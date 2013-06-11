Meet The 29 Most Important People In Mobile Advertising

Mahi de Silva of Opera Mediaworks

This year, the mobile advertising business will grow to an estimated $7.29 billion, according to eMarketer.

So who are the executives that control this market?

Sure, the usual suspects make our list (folks at Apple, Google, and Facebook, etc.). But you’ll be surprised at some of names on our ranking.

Some of the most powerful players in the game are at companies you’ve never heard of.

Business Insider’s Mobile Power List 2013 also contains these surprises:

The youngest person on the list is just 22 years old.

Despite redefining the category with the iPhone, Apple is still regarded as a laggard in mobile advertising.

Two companies have mobile ad businesses bigger than Facebook’s.

Depressingly, only one women made our list this year. The business remains dominated by engineers and tech-side executives, who have traditionally been male.

The factors we considered in ranking our list are discussed in the “methodology” section at the end.

