The 39 Most Important People In Cloud Computing

No question about it: cloud computing is changing the world. It’s the invisible part of your smartphone and tablet, the part that holds your apps and files, and lets you work from anywhere.

IBM estimates that 85% of new software today is being built for the cloud and that one-quarter of the world’s apps will be available on the cloud by 2016.

By 2017, enterprises are expected to be spending $235 billion on the cloud, predicts market research firm IHS.

All thanks to many people at tech companies, big and small.

