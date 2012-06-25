US

QUIZ: Can You Pronounce The Names Of These 10 European Leaders?

Robert Libetti
Merkel Hollande

Photo: Getty Images

As the European Financial Crisis continues to drag on, keeping track of the rotating cast of influential characters can be challenging enough, nevermind knowing how to pronounce their names correctly.Sarkozy turns into Hollande, Papandreou becomes Samaras, and let’s not even talk about Venizelos.

Here are some of the most important and most commonly mispronounced names that will determine the fate of the global economy.

Can you pronounce them all without screwing it up?

Angela Merkel: How do you pronounce the Chancellor of Germany's name?

Mariano Rajoy: How do you say the Prime Minister of Spain's name?

Francois Hollande: How do you pronounce the new President of France's name?

Christine Lagarde: How do you say the name of the Managing Director of the IMF?

Some people put the stress in the wrong place.

Antonis Samaras: What's the correct way to say the name of the new Prime Minister of Greece?

Alexis Tsipras: How do you say the name of the leader of the Syriza party in Greece?

The leader of the PASOK party in Greece is Evangelos Venizelos. Let's be honest, everyone has a hard time with this one.

This name presents all kinds of challenges.

Herman Van Rompuy: If you even know the name of the President of the European Council, how do you say it?

Hint: It's not as easy as it looks.

Another slightly more obscure character is Olli Rehn, the European Union Economic and Monetary Commissioner. Seems easy right?

It might be. But remember, he's Finnish.

Giorgio Napolitano: How do you say the President of Italy's name?

