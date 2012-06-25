QUIZ: Can You Pronounce The Names Of These 10 European Leaders?

Photo: Getty Images
As the European Financial Crisis continues to drag on, keeping track of the rotating cast of influential characters can be challenging enough, nevermind knowing how to pronounce their names correctly.Sarkozy turns into Hollande, Papandreou becomes Samaras, and let’s not even talk about Venizelos.
Here are some of the most important and most commonly mispronounced names that will determine the fate of the global economy.
Can you pronounce them all without screwing it up?
The leader of the PASOK party in Greece is Evangelos Venizelos. Let's be honest, everyone has a hard time with this one.
Herman Van Rompuy: If you even know the name of the President of the European Council, how do you say it?
Another slightly more obscure character is Olli Rehn, the European Union Economic and Monetary Commissioner. Seems easy right?
