The 17 Most Important Mutual Fund Managers In The World

Position: Chairmand and CEO of Morningstar

Firm assets under management: $125.2 billion

As of Sept. 30, 2010, Morningstar had approximately $101.3 billion in assets under advisement for investment consulting, $17.8 billion in assets under management for managed retirement accounts, $3.6 billion in assets under management for Ibbotson Australia, and $2.5 billion in assets under management in Morningstar Managed Portfolios.

Why he's influential: Mansueto founded Morningstar when he was 28 years old and has since overtaken many of its competitors. He once gave up his CEO position and then came back to the company to get it back on course. He recently agreed to give away half his wealth.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com