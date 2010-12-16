The 17 Most Important Mutual Fund Managers In The World

Anika Anand, Gus Lubin
bill gross

Much of the world’s wealth is managed by a small number of mutual fund managers. These men control trillions of assets combined and have influence across a wider market.

The following 17 men were picked by Mutual Fund Wire as the most influential managers in 2010.

#17 Jeff Gundlach

Position: CEO and CIO of DoubleLine Capital

Firm assets under management: $7 billion

Why he's influential: After being fired from TCW funds, Gundlach recently launched DoubleLine in only seven months, one of the fastest starts in mutual fund history. The legendary bond investor has won various manager of the year awards from Morningstar.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#16 Paul Hatch

Position: Director of investment strategy and solutions at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney

Firm assets under management: $1.6 trillion

Why he's influential: Hatch is taking charge of restructuring the mutual fund giant, downsizing the number of investment products from 1,300 to 1,000.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#15 Bruce Berkowitz

Position: Founder and managing member of Fairholme Capital Management

Firm assets under management: $18 billion

Why he's influential: Berkowitz has made an average annual return of about 13%, which has turned an initial investment of $10,000 into $35,000. This makes his fund the top fund of the decade, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#14 Roger Ferguson

Position: President and CEO of TIAA-CREF

Firm assets under management: Over $426 billion

Why he's influential: Alan Greenspan's pick for the next Fed chairman, Ferguson was a powerful figure on the Board of Governors from 1999 to 2006. He took the helm of TIAA-CREF in 2008.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#13 Gus Sauter

Position: Managing Director and CIO of The Vanguard Group

Firm assets under management: $1.4 trillion

Why he's influential: Sauter developed one of the first and biggest index funds at Vanguard and continues to refine the technique.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#12 David Booth

Position: Co-founder and CEO of Dimensional Fund Advisors

Firm assets under management: $187.9 billion

Why he's influential: Ever heard of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business? It was named after this guy after his record $300 million donation in 2008.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#11 Jack Bogle

Position: Founder of The Vanguard Group

Firm assets under management: $1.4 trillion

Why he's influential: The retired 81-year-old founder of The Vanguard Group is a legend to many. He grew the company to the second largest mutual fund company in the world. He also founded the Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the first index mutual fund.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#10 Bob Reynolds

Position: CEO of Putnam Investments

Firm assets under management: $120 billion

Why he's influential: Since being appointed in 2008, Putnam's CEO has been trying to change things around by adding 'absolute return strategies and target date funds,' to Putnam's product offerings.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#9 Joe Mansueto

Position: Chairmand and CEO of Morningstar

Firm assets under management: $125.2 billion
As of Sept. 30, 2010, Morningstar had approximately $101.3 billion in assets under advisement for investment consulting, $17.8 billion in assets under management for managed retirement accounts, $3.6 billion in assets under management for Ibbotson Australia, and $2.5 billion in assets under management in Morningstar Managed Portfolios.

Why he's influential: Mansueto founded Morningstar when he was 28 years old and has since overtaken many of its competitors. He once gave up his CEO position and then came back to the company to get it back on course. He recently agreed to give away half his wealth.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#8 Jim Rothenberg

Position: Principal executive office, chairman and director of Capital Research and Management

Firm assets under management: More than $900 billion

Why he's influential: Rothenberg is president and director of Capital Research and investment adviser to American funds. When interviewed by Bloomberg earlier this year, he said Capital Group would stick to stock picking and 'telling investors to leave decisions to their professional financial advisers and the company's money managers.' He's also the treasurer of Harvard University.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#7 Walt Bettinger

Position: President and COO of Charles Schwab

Firm assets under management: $701.5 billion

Why he's influential: Bettinger founded retirement services provider The Hampton Co. right out of college and built it up under Charles Schwab acquired it years later. He worked his way up the corporate ladder until becoming president and CEO in 2008.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#6 Greg Johnson

Position: President and CEO of Franklin Resources

Firm assets under management: $642.3 billion

Why he's influential: He's the grandson of the founder, Rupert Johnson Sr.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#5 George Gatch

Position: CEO of JP Morgan Funds Management's investment management unit in the Americas

Firm assets under management: $1.2 trillion

Why he's influential: Gatch played a key role in developing JPMorgan's retail arm. Since May he has taken charge of expanding the whole operation.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#4 Ned Johnson

Position: CEO of Fidelity Investments

Firm assets under management: $1.51 triillion

Why he's influential: Ned Johnson has an estimated net worth of around $8 billion, making him the 30th richest person in America, according to Forbes. His father Edward Johnson II founded the estimable firm.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#3 Larry Fink

Position: Co-founder and CEO of BlackRock

Firm assets under management: $3.45 trillion

Why he's influential: He co-founded BlackRock almost 20 years ago and built it into one of the largest fund shops in the world by adding equities, wirehouses and ETFs and indexing. He is also the highest paid Wall Street CEO in America.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#2 Bill McNabb

Position: CEO of Vanguard

Firm assets under management: $1.4 trillion

Why he's influential: Under McNabb, Vanguard surpassed Fidelity as the largest traditional mutual fund company in America (a category that does not include Blackrock and others).

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

#1 Bill Gross

Position: Founder, managing director and co-CIO of Pimco

Firm assets under management: $1,236.1

Why he's influential: As founder of PIMCO, Forbes has ranked him the 59th most powerful person in the world. PIMCO is expanding, with a family of ETF products and an building an equity team. He appears on CNBC fairly often warning about the collapse of the dollar.

Ranking by MutualFundWire.com

But it was a bad decade for mutual funds...

Check Out 12 Shocking Statistics About The Mutual Fund Industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.