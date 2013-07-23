14 Of The Most Essential Lessons You Learn In Business School

While startups might question the relevance of the MBA, it’s hard to argue with the salary bump you get after graduating from a top school, or the fact that nearly 40% of Fortune 100 CEOs have the degree. Clearly, there’s something that companies value about the degree.
One of the core teaching methods, pioneered by Harvard Business School, is the case method. Some of the most difficult situations in business history are laid out for students, and they’re expected to come up with a rigorous and well reasoned solution all on their own. It’s the tried and true way to train students expected to be the top executives of the future.
We reached out to some of the country’s top business professors and asked them to tell us which case studies they think are the most essential for future business leaders, and have broken out the key lessons here.
Thanks to Professor Jennifer Chatman of UC Berkeley’s Haas School Of Business, Professor Aaron Chatterji of Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, Professor Timothy Vogus of Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management, Professor Gautam Ahuja of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, and Professor Laurence Capron of INSEAD for their input.
Case: Leadership, Culture, and Transition at lululemon
Key takeaway: Figure out how to bring the founders into a strategy rather than alienating them.
What happened? In mid-2008 new CEO Christine Day took over from founder Dennis 'Chip' Wilson. The decision came as the company wanted to expand and become more corporate. At the same time, Wilson was concerned about maintaining the culture and values of the company.
Day faced entrenched problems like outperforming stores, a poor real estate strategy, and barriers between various parts of the company. She used her experience from helping expand Starbucks worldwide to align the whole company with a strategic plan. She even convinced the founders to attend advanced management programs at Harvard and Stanford so they could better understand how the company must change. Worth around $350 million at the start of her tenure, Lululemon is now a $10.59 billion dollar company.
Case: Dogfight Over Europe: Ryanair
Key takeaway: Lean organisations focused on a single business can lead on cost and challenge established competitors.
What happened?: In 1986, the two Ryan brothers announced that their young airline will take on giants like British Airways and Aer Lingus for the first time on the route between Dublin and London. It significantly undercut those two airlines on price, bringing in people who had previously preferred rail or ferry tickets.
Case: USA Today: Pursuing The Network Strategy
Key takeaway: Sometimes the old guard can't handle a new reality.
What happened? Facing falling circulation of the daily newspaper and the rise of digital news, USA Today CEO Tom Curley saw the need to better integrate his businesses, to leverage and share content across the company's internet, television and print platforms. His management team and staff were resistant, claiming insurmountable divides in culture and work style. Curley had to make the case that this was essential for the future of the business, and eventually replaced 5 of 7 senior managers as part of the change.
Case: New Millennium, New Acquisition Strategy? Cisco Systems
Key takeaway: Companies need different things at different times.
What happened? Around 2006, several years after the period described in 'Developing A Human Capital Strategy' Cisco began to move away from its long standing acquisition strategy of buying small innovative startups and towards larger 'platform' deals. The initial strategy came about as the internet was growing rapidly, and customers looked to Cisco for a wide variety of solutions. The case outlines how Cisco's acquisition strategy developed, then changed as the company and market did.
Case: Microsoft's Search
Key takeaway: There's no magic solution. It takes an entire organisation's experience and talent.
What happened? 10 years after its founding, Google had managed to become dominant in search and search advertising. Microsoft was a distant third, and a deal to buy Yahoo had fallen through. Though already in a very strong financial position, it wanted a bigger piece of a rapidly-growing business.
The case tracks Google's rise, Microsoft's initial search efforts, and Microsoft's push for real innovation in 2008, which led to Bing! in 2009. Microsoft decided to focus on how it met such challenges in the past, focusing on 'user experience, the business model, and the ecosystem of the industry in question,' along with a significant marketing effort.
Case: Apple Inc., 2008
Key takeaway: Sometimes you can't take a rival head on.
What happened? Apple changed its name from 'Apple Computers' to 'Apple Inc.' in 2007. That reflected a fundamental shift in its business, away from its iconic Mac computers and towards new lines like the iPod and new iPhone, which made up more than half of the company's revenue by then. Though still an important part of the company, Apple's amazing success came from completely changing the world of digital devices rather than from beating 'Wintel' for share of the computer market. It reinvented itself, and did so very successfully.
Case: Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream
Key takeaway: Don't try to spin bad news or mislead workers.
What happened? A variety of problems at the company, including high input prices, a collapse in sales of a low fat product line, and the end of a distribution contract with Ben & Jerry's forced restructuring on the company. During the restructuring, the company's executives flew all over the country and met with every employee to discuss the plan, preserving the company's culture of openness and accountability. The company continued investment in a leadership program. This cultural consistency and employee faith in leadership helped them bounce back within a couple of years.
Case: Merck Sharp & Dohme Argentina, Inc.
Key takeaway: Ethical decisions aren't always cut and dry.
What happened? The new managing director of the Argentinian subsidiary of Merck was tasked with changing it into a more modern and professional business organisation.
A short time into his term he was confronted with an ethical dilemma. A candidate for a highly competitive internship, who missed the cut, was the son of a high ranking official in the government's health care system. It was implied that hiring the student would ensure that Merck's drugs would be included on the government's healthcare roster, increasing sales. It was a conflict between Mosquera's desire to reform, and the realities of doing business in a changing country.
Case: Cirque du Soleil - The High-Wire Act Of Building Sustainable Partnerships
Key takeaway: Sometimes you have to move past an old partnership in order to grow.
What happened? Cirque du Soleil had a mutually-beneficial and very profitable partnership with the MGM Mirage casinos. The casino made capital investments in theatres for the company's unique shows, and the shows brought in high-spending clients. Faced with opportunities in Asia and the Middle East, CEO Daniel Lamarre had to figure out how to create different partnerships.
Case: Airborne Express
Key takeaway: specialisation can compete with economies of scale, but only up to a certain point.
What happened? A smaller competitor to giants like FedEx and UPS, Airborne Express had managed to significantly grow revenues despite its size. Part of that had come on the heels of a strike at UPS, and the company had to take advantage of that. Since FedEx and UPS were so large, the company had to find a way to specialize to survive.
They targeted high volume business customers, shipped primarily to large metropolitan areas, aggressively cut costs, and adopted new technology after FedEx and UPS. Ultimately, that strategy wasn't sustainable, and the company was acquired by DHL.
Case: Erik Peterson (A)
Key takeaway: Playing politics can be unavoidable.
What happened? The case follows a recent MBA graduate who had become the general manager at a subsidiary of a large mobile phone company in the late 80s. Peterson's group was in the process of building up to offer cell phone service in parts of New Hampshire and Vermont. The project was behind schedule, and Peterson had offered a plan to meet a revised target, to be reviewed by headquarters.
Though hard working and competent, Peterson had trouble with his immediate superior. He did not know who exactly he had to report to, which created problems on both ends while he was attempting to complete a significant reorganization and had problems with his chief engineer. Because of the lack of support, Peterson had to go it alone in many ways.
Eventually, the company was restructured and Peterson's role became more clear.
Case: Crown Cork & Seal in 1989
Key takeaway: Don't be afraid to think for yourself.
What happened? William Avery succeeded the man who had saved the company, the ageing John Connelly as CEO in 1989. Avery had to reevaluate Connelly's long standing strategy, as cost efficiency couldn't work alone. New competitors had emerged, margins were decreasing, a major rival was for sale, and their core metal can business didn't look like it would grow significantly in coming years.
He had to decide whether to attempt to grow through acquisition, which hadn't always worked in the industry, or expand to new and different products like plastics. The company ended up doing both, and manufactures one in five beverage cans used worldwide.
Case: Lincoln Electric Co.
Key takeaway: Keep it simple.
What happened?: One of Harvard's classic cases, with over 200,000 copies sold, examines the unique culture and strategy of what was the largest manufacturer of arc-welding products in 1975. The company provided no benefits and didn't have a union. It also provided guaranteed employment, employee equity, and gave management responsibility to workers. Particularly unique was the way it paid its workers, in a piecework fashion with bonuses based on the company's revenues. Workers generally earned significantly more than those at similar companies, but the company was still productive at low cost.
Lincoln's strategy was unusual, but very clear, very consistent, and very successful in motivating its workers.
Case: Nucor at a Crossroads
Key takeaway: Operations expertise has limits, new investment determines its scale.
What happened? In 1986, Nucor's CEO Kenneth Iverson had to make a critical decision on whether or not to adopt a new steel casting technology. The technology would allow the company to gain significant first mover advantage and reduce costs in the long run. The company would have to make a huge investment, however, and technology was unproven and it could be leapfrogged in coming years.
Nucor ended up building the first plant with the new technology in 1989, and remains one of the largest steelmakers in the United States.
