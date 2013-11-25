Here Are The 50 Most Important Hedge Fund Stocks

Goldman Sachs is out with its latest list of the stocks that “matter most” to hedge funds.

These stocks are defined as “50 stocks that most frequently appear among the largest 10 holdings of hedge funds.”

Here they are:

AIG

Apple

Google

Citi

Facebook

Priceline

Charter

Hertz

Elan

Microsoft

CBS

Hess

Fox

JPMorgan

Life Technologies

Amazon

Vodafone

Yahoo

Delta

LyondellBasel

Bank of America

Anadarko Petroleum

Express Scripts

Thermo Fisher

Dish

Freeport McMoran

Liberty Global

Liberty Interactive

Micro Technology

Time Warner Cable

Baidu

Crown Castle

Time Warner

Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway

eBay

W.R Grace

MasterCard

Macquarie

Qualcomm

Visa

Valeant

Actavis

Comcat

Equinix

Fleetcor

Liberty Media

MetLife

United Rentals

