Here Are The 50 Most Important Hedge Fund Stocks

Goldman Sachs is out with its latest list of the stocks that “matter most” to hedge funds.
These stocks are defined as “50 stocks that most frequently appear among the largest 10 holdings of hedge funds.”
Here they are:
- AIG
- Apple
- Citi
- Priceline
- Charter
- Hertz
- Elan
- Microsoft
- CBS
- Hess
- Fox
- JPMorgan
- Life Technologies
- Amazon
- Vodafone
- Yahoo
- Delta
- LyondellBasel
- Bank of America
- Anadarko Petroleum
- Express Scripts
- Thermo Fisher
- Dish
- Freeport McMoran
- Liberty Global
- Liberty Interactive
- Micro Technology
- Time Warner Cable
- Baidu
- Crown Castle
- Time Warner
- Wells Fargo
- Berkshire Hathaway
- eBay
- W.R Grace
- MasterCard
- Macquarie
- Qualcomm
- Visa
- Valeant
- Actavis
- Comcat
- Equinix
- Fleetcor
- Liberty Media
- MetLife
- United Rentals
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.