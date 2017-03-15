Here's what to wear when it's freezing and style truly doesn't matter

It’s important for guys to have their priorities straight.

And when it’s a blizzard outside, those priorities are simple: warmth first, and style way down the list.

Your first priority when it’s snowing outside should always be to bundle up, first and foremost.

Many guys think they’re tough enough to get away with a lighter jacket. Not so. Nature will always win.

So forget the fact that your warmest gloves and hat don’t match, that your wool coat is more stylish than your parka, and that your snow boots are a bit clunky.

It’s most important to be warm and remain safe. The best way to combat blizzard conditions is to have a warm and trusty down parka. These jackets aren’t necessarily about looking good. You just need to stay as warm as possible.

All of the best brands like Canada Goose, The North Face, and Patagonia make fantastic parkas that will keep you warm anywhere south of the Arctic Circle.

Patagonia Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Parka ($US549).

Now you know why we called it a winter essential.

