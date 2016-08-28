The most important thing every man should have in his closet before he turns 30

Facebook/Suit Supply Because you deserve to feel like a million bucks.

By the time you’re 30, you should have a lot of things. A 401k. Basic cooking skills. Confidence with who you are and where you’re going.

You should also have a suit. Alright, I admit that’s pretty obvious. It was one of the easiest additions to our list of items every man should own before he turns 30.

But I’m not just talking about any old suit. By the time you’re 30, you’ve probably owned and worn multiple suits. And in your younger years, especially, it’s safe to assume that they likely weren’t great.

Un-tailored, poorly fitting, cheap, off-the-rack suits that every time you wore, you told yourself you were never going to wear again. They were likely bought hastily in advance of some event, and they were probably needed in a hurry.

By the time the big three-oh comes around, you should take a hard look at your suiting wardrobe and ask yourself if you’re truly happy with the items in it.

Every man should, by the start of his third decade, own a suit that he absolutely loves. It should be expertly tailored, fit like a glove, and cost at least a couple hundred dollars. It should make you feel confident, like you can take on any job interview or social event you throw at it.

You owe it to yourself to get this item now. Because if you wait until next year, it might already be too late to get the most out of a perfect suit.

