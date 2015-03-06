The most important cities in the world for the super-rich

Portia Crowe
London SkylineOli Scarff/Getty ImagesLondon scored the number one spot.

Which are the hottest cities for the world’s ultra-wealthy? Global real estate consultant Knight Frank broke them down for us in its 2015 Wealth Report.

The report ranks the top 40 cities for “Ultra High Net Worth Individuals” (or UHNWI). The ranking looks at business links, economic activity, quality of life, and the number of UHNWI people who live there.

“In short, these are the cities where the wealthy congregate, work, invest, are educated and spend their leisure time,” the report says.

In other years, New York has been number one, but this year London edged it out. Several of the top 10 cities are in Asia.

Here’s the full list:

  1. London
  2. New York
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Singapore
  5. Shanghai
  6. Miami
  7. Paris
  8. Dubai
  9. Beijing
  10. Zurich
  11. Tokyo
  12. Toronto
  13. Geneva
  14. Sydney
  15. Taipei
  16. Frankfurt
  17. Moscow
  18. Madrid
  19. San Francisco
  20. Vienna
  21. Milan
  22. Los Angeles
  23. Jakarta
  24. Munich
  25. Amsterdam
  26. Mumbai
  27. Dublin
  28. Johannesburg
  29. Istanbul
  30. Kuala Lumpur
  31. São Paulo
  32. Mexico City
  33. Berlin
  34. Washington, D.C.
  35. Boston
  36. Cape Town
  37. Auckland
  38. Buenos Aires
  39. Rio de Janeiro
  40. Tel Aviv

