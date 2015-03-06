The most important cities in the world for the super-rich

Oli Scarff/Getty Images London scored the number one spot.

Which are the hottest cities for the world’s ultra-wealthy? Global real estate consultant Knight Frank broke them down for us in its 2015 Wealth Report.

The report ranks the top 40 cities for “Ultra High Net Worth Individuals” (or UHNWI). The ranking looks at business links, economic activity, quality of life, and the number of UHNWI people who live there.

“In short, these are the cities where the wealthy congregate, work, invest, are educated and spend their leisure time,” the report says.

In other years, New York has been number one, but this year London edged it out. Several of the top 10 cities are in Asia.

Here’s the full list:

London New York Hong Kong Singapore Shanghai Miami Paris Dubai Beijing Zurich Tokyo Toronto Geneva Sydney Taipei Frankfurt Moscow Madrid San Francisco Vienna Milan Los Angeles Jakarta Munich Amsterdam Mumbai Dublin Johannesburg Istanbul Kuala Lumpur São Paulo Mexico City Berlin Washington, D.C. Boston Cape Town Auckland Buenos Aires Rio de Janeiro Tel Aviv

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.