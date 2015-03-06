The most important cities in the world for the super-rich

Which are the hottest cities for the world’s ultra-wealthy? Global real estate consultant Knight Frank broke them down for us in its 2015 Wealth Report.
The report ranks the top 40 cities for “Ultra High Net Worth Individuals” (or UHNWI). The ranking looks at business links, economic activity, quality of life, and the number of UHNWI people who live there.
“In short, these are the cities where the wealthy congregate, work, invest, are educated and spend their leisure time,” the report says.
In other years, New York has been number one, but this year London edged it out. Several of the top 10 cities are in Asia.
Here’s the full list:
- London
- New York
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- Shanghai
- Miami
- Paris
- Dubai
- Beijing
- Zurich
- Tokyo
- Toronto
- Geneva
- Sydney
- Taipei
- Frankfurt
- Moscow
- Madrid
- San Francisco
- Vienna
- Milan
- Los Angeles
- Jakarta
- Munich
- Amsterdam
- Mumbai
- Dublin
- Johannesburg
- Istanbul
- Kuala Lumpur
- São Paulo
- Mexico City
- Berlin
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston
- Cape Town
- Auckland
- Buenos Aires
- Rio de Janeiro
- Tel Aviv
