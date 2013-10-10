Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Matthew Boesler

Here they are: the most important charts in the world.

We asked our favourite portfolio managers, strategists, analysts, and economists in Wall Street for the charts that they deem the most important right now, and this is what they sent us.

A lot of the focus is on the stock market, as many consider it to be at a critical juncture.

The withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus and attendant normalization of interest rates is also a hot topic — as is the bloodbath in emerging markets — while many are coming around to the notion that the American economy just can’t grow like it used to anymore.

But there are a lot of other things going on as well.

Byron Wien, Blackstone Group

Gerard Minack, Minack Advisors

David Bianco, Deutsche Bank

Tobias Levkovich, Citi

Alexander Ineichen, Ineichen Research & Management

Dan Dicker, MercBloc

Dan Greenhaus, BTIG

George Magnus, UBS

George Magnus, UBS

Gina Martin Adams, Wells Fargo

Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Neville Hill, Credit Suisse

Nicholas Spiro, Spiro Sovereign Strategy

Owen Callan, Danske Bank

Radoslaw Bodys, PKO BP

Sebastien Galy, Société Générale

Harley Bassman, Credit Suisse

Sean Darby, Jefferies

David Marquart, First New York Securities

Manmohan Singh, IMF

Andrew Wilkinson, Miller Tabak

Huw Pill, Goldman Sachs

James von Simson, Thurleigh Investment Managers

John Kiff, IMF

Michael Feroli, JPMorgan

Michael Widmer, BofA Merrill Lynch

Mark Dow, Behavioural Macro

Stephen Baines, Kames Capital

David Schawel, Square 1 Bank

Constantin Gurdgiev, Trinity College, Dublin

Grant Lewis, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe

Joshua Demasi, Loomis Sayles

Michael Block, Rhino Trading Partners

Nicholas Colas, ConvergEx Group

Vincent Chaigneau, Société Générale

David Cui, BofA Merrill Lynch

David Zervos, Jefferies

Naufal Sanaullah, Macro Beat

Manos Giamoukis, Euroxx Securities

Aurelija Augulyte, Nordea

Charlie Robertson, Renaissance Capital

Drew Matus, UBS

Stephen Green, Standard Chartered

Steven Englander, Citi

John Brynjolffson, Armoured Wolf

Gabriel Sterne, Exotix

Jens Nordvig, Nomura

Toby Nangle, Threadneedle Investments

Toby Nangle, Threadneedle Investments

Bartosz Pawlowski, BNP Paribas

Guillermo Roditi Dominguez, New River Investments

Bill McBride, Calculated Risk

Francisco Blanch, BofA Merrill Lynch

Francisco Blanch, BofA Merrill Lynch

Peter Tchir, TF Market Advisors

Cullen Roche, Orcam Financial Group

Joshua Brown, Ritholtz Wealth Management

George Goncalves, Nomura

Matt Busigin, Macrofugue Analytics

George Goncalves, Nomura

Sara Eisen, Bloomberg TV

Tom Keene, Bloomberg TV

Rich Yamarone, Bloomberg Briefs

Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank

Jared Woodard, Condor Options

Tadas Viskanta, Abnormal Returns

Michael Hartnett, BofA Merrill Lynch

Kit Juckes, Société Générale

Kit Juckes, Société Générale

Frederik Ducrozet, Crédit Agricole

Rick Harrell, Loomis Sayles

Rick Harrell, Loomis Sayles

David Watts, CreditSights

David Watts, CreditSights

Matt King, Citi

Matt King, Citi

Neal Soss, Credit Suisse

Russ Certo, Brean Capital

Emad Mostaque, Noah Capital Markets

Marc Chandler, Brown Brothers Harriman

Brenda Kelly, IG Markets

Brenda Kelly, IG Markets

Patrick Chovanec, Silvercrest Asset Management

Vincent Foster

Martin Fridson, FridsonVision LLC

Joseph LaVorgna, Deutsche Bank

John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer

Frank Holmes, US Global Investors

Abby Joseph Cohen, Goldman Sachs

Gary Shilling

Millan Mulraine, TD Securities

David Bianco, Deutsche Bank

David Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff

Jeff Kleintop, LPL Financial

Wang Tao, UBS

Rich Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors

Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern

Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI

Jonathan Krinsky, Miller Tabak

Meb Faber, Cambria Investment Management

Uldis Zelmenis, BTA Insurance Co

Kevin Ferry, Cronus Futures Management

See how their views have changed over the past few months...

Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD (June 2013) »

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.