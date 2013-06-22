Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD

Here they are: the most important charts in the world.



We asked our favourite analysts, traders, economists, and strategists across the Street for the charts that they deem the most important right now, and this is what they sent us.

A lot of the focus is on fixed income – specifically, what is going on in the U.S. Treasury market. The sell-off there over the past several weeks and the attendant rise in bond yields has had violent implications in financial markets around the world.

But there are a lot of other things going on as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.