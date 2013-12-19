Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS OF THE YEAR

Here they are: the most important charts of the year.
We asked our favourite portfolio managers, strategists, analysts, and economists across the Street for the charts that they deem the most important right now, and this is what they sent us.
Much of the focus is on the 10-year Treasury yield — where does it go, and what is the read-across for other financial markets around the globe? Many are focused on the stock market as well, the consensus being that indices will rise to new highs again in 2014.
But there are a lot of other things going on as well.
