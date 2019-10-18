The most iconic stadium in every state

Rick Bowmer/AP BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium is an iconic venue in Utah.

Stadiums and arenas can be cultural centerpieces.

We found the most iconic stadiums and arenas in every state, many of which were college football stadiums.

Stadiums and arenas can be cultural centerpieces of the cities and states in which they reside.

We took a look at the most iconic stadiums in every state in the U.S. The list is dominated by college football facilities, many of which are the biggest in their respective states. In some states, however, there are iconic baseball, football, and basketball venues that have historical significance.

Check out the most iconic stadiums in every state below:

Alabama: Talladega Superspeedway.

Butch Dill/AP A fan cheers at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Location: Talladega, AL

Sports: Auto racing

Capacity: 80,000

One thing to know: The seating capacity at Talladega is 80,000 but the infield is so big it can fit all 14 of the SEC football fields inside of it.

Alaska: Sullivan Arena

via YouTube Sullivan Arena.

Location: Anchorage, AK

Sports: Hockey, basketball, ice skating

Capacity: 6,251

One thing to know: The “largest entertainment facility in Alaska,” the Sullivan Centre also hosts shows, concerts, trade shows, and more.

Arizona: Sun Devil Stadium

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sun Devil Stadium.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Sports: Football

Capacity: 71,706

One thing to know: Home of Arizona State football, Sun Devil Stadium sits between the Tempe buttes and first hosted a game in 1958.

Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Sports: Football

Capacity: 72,000

One thing to know: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium has been home University of Arkansas football since 1938. In 2018, it underwent a $US160 million renovation.

California: Rose Bowl

Cody Glenn/Sportsfile/Getty Images Rose Bowl.

Location: Pasadena, CA

Sports: Football, soccer

Capacity: 90,888

One thing to know: Opened in 1922, the Rose Bowl has hosted college football games, Super Bowl games, and World Cup games. The stadium is recognised as a National Historic Monument.

Colorado: Coors Field

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Location: Denver, CO

Sports: Baseball

Capacity: 50,398

One thing to know: Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies home field, is located in downtown Denver and has a reputation for being a hitter’s park because of the thin air one mile above sea level.

Connecticut: Yale Bowl

Douglas Healey/AP Yale Bowl.

Location: New Haven, CT

Sports: Football

Capacity: 61,446

One thing to know: Over 100 years old, the Yale Bowl was once the largest stadium in the world and the first football stadium to offer seating surrounding the field, according to Yale’s website.

Delaware: Delaware Stadium

via Zac Jackson/YouTube Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium.

Location: Newark, DE

Sports: Football, lacrosse

Capacity: 22,000

One thing to know: Home of University of Delaware football and men’s and women’s lacrosse, Delaware Stadium is the largest stadium in the state.

Florida: Daytona International Speedway

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images Daytona International Speedway.

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Sports: Auto racing

Capacity: 101,500

One thing to know: Daytona International Speedway hosts the Daytona 500, the most prestigious race in NASCAR.

Georgia: Sanford Stadium

John Amis/AP Sanford Stadium.

Location: Athens, GA

Sports: Football

Capacity: 92,746

One thing to know: The Georgia Bulldogs’ home field is the fifth-largest on-campus stadium in the U.S., according to the unversity.

Hawaii: Aloha Stadium

Marco Garcia/AP Aloha Stadium.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Sports: Football

Capacity: 52,000

One thing to know: The largest stadium in Hawaii, Aloha Stadium has also hosted NFL preseason and Pro Bowl games beyond the University of Hawaii’s football games.

Idaho: Albertsons Stadium

Otto Kitsinger/AP Albertsons Field.

Location: Boise, ID

Sports: Football

Capacity: 36,387

One thing to know: Boise State’s iconic blue field was apparently the idea of an athletic director who decided if the school was going to spend $US750,000 on a new playing surface, they should do something to set them apart.

Illinois: Wrigley Field

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images Wrigley Field.

Location: Chicago, IL

Sports: Baseball

Capacity: 41,649

One thing to know: The second oldest ballpark in America, Wrigley Field is famous for its iconic ivy on the outfield wall. The park has been undergoing renovations to improve facilities while keeping its original charm.

Indiana: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Sports: Auto racing

Capacity: 257,325

One thing to know: Home to the Indy 500, the 2.5-mile track has remained almost unchanged since its construction in 1909.

Iowa: Kinnick Stadium

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Location: Iowa City, IA

Sports: Football

Capacity: 69,250

One thing to know: Home of the Iowa Hawkeyes, some believe the stadium has “Kinnick Voodoo,” as the Hawkeyes often defeat higher-ranked opponents when they visit.

Kansas: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Location: Manhattan, KS

Sports: Football

Capacity: 50,000

One thing to know: Named after legendary Kansas State head coach Billy Snyder’s family, the stadium opened in 1968.

Kentucky: Churchill Downs

Elsa/Getty Images Churchill Downs.

Location: Louisville, KY

Sports: Horse racing

Capacity: 165,000

One thing to know: Churchill Downs hosts the Kentucky Derby, the longest-running and perhaps the most unique event in sports.

Louisiana: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sean Gardner/Getty Images Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Location: New Orleans, LA

Sports: Football

Capacity: 74,295

One thing to know: Often just called the “Superdome,” the New Orleans Saints’ domed arena has given them a strong home-field advantage since they moved in in 1975.

Maine: Alfond Stadium

Michael C. York/AP Alfond Stadium.

Location: Orono, Maine

Sports: Football, track

Capacity: 10,000

One thing to know: Maine isn’t the biggest state for sports, but Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine was ranked by Yahoo as the best place in the state to watch a football game. Tickets can be as low as $US9.

Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rob Carr/Getty Images Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Sports: Baseball

Capacity: 45,971

One thing to know: Oriole Park looks like a retro ballpark, but was actually built in the ’90s to keep the Orioles in town after the Colts left Baltimore for Indianapolis.

Massachusetts: Fenway Park

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Fenway Park.

Location: Boston, MA

Sports: Baseball

Capacity: 37,755

One thing to know: The oldest park in MLB, Fenway has several quirky features, including “Pesky’s Pole and the “Green Monster.” It’s a National Historic Landmark.

Michigan: Michigan Stadium

Tony Ding/AP Michigan Stadium.

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Sports: Football

Capacity: 107,601

One thing to know: Known as the “Big House,” the University of Michigan has led the NCAA in college football attendance for 43 of the past 45 years.

Minnesota: U.S. Bank Stadium

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP U.S. Bank Stadium.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Sports: Football

Capacity: 73,000

One thing to know: Opened in 2016, the panel of windows gives a view to the downtown, but keeps the stadium warm and dry from harsh Minnesota winters.

Mississippi: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Thomas Graning/AP Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Sports: Football

Capacity: 64,038

One thing to know: Vaught-Hemingway received an expansion in 2016 that made it the largest stadium in Mississippi.

Missouri: Arrowhead Stadium

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Arrowhead Stadium.

Location: Kansas City, MO

Sports: Football

Capacity: 76,416

One thing to know: The football-shaped video boards are among the distinctive features of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home field.

Montana: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Location: Missoula, MT

Sports: Football

Capacity: 25,203

One thing to know: Situated next to rolling hills and Mount Sentinel, the home of the Montana Grizzlies is among the most picturesque on this list.

Nebraska: Memorial Stadium

Nati Harnik/AP Memorial Stadium.

Location: Lincoln, NE

Sports: Football

Capacity: 81,067

One thing to know: Named for Nebraskan war veterans, the University of Nebraska stadium has commemorative quotes on each of the stadium’s four corners from former UNL professor of philosophy Hartley Burr Alexander.

Nevada: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Isaac Brekken/AP MGM Grand Garden Arena during a press conference.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Sports: Boxing, professional wrestling

Capacity: 16,800

One thing to know: The MGM Grand has hosted some of the biggest fights in boxing history and has even hosted hockey and basketball games.

New Hampshire: Memorial Field

Cheryl Senter/AP Memorial Field.

Location: Hanover, NH

Sports: Football, track

Capacity: 11,000

One thing to know: Another Ivy League facility, Dartmouth’s Memorial Field was originally built in 1893 and finished in 1923.

New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

Al Bello/Getty Images MetLife Stadium.

Location: East Rutherford, NJ

Sports: Football, soccer

Capacity: 82,500

One thing to know: Home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets (yet located in New Jersey), MetLife Stadium hosts more football games per year than any other stadium in America.

New Mexico: Dreamstyle Stadium

Andres Leighton/AP

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Sports: Football

Capacity: 39,224

One thing to know: The atmosphere inside Dreamstyle Stadium, the home field for the University of Mexico Lobos, is said to be electric, with the student-section called the Howl Raisers.

New York: Madison Square Garden

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Madison Square Garden.

Location: New York, NY

Sports: Basketball, hockey, combat sports

Capacity: 20,789

One thing to know: Madison Square Garden, the self-appointed “World’s Most Famous Arena,” is actually the fourth iteration of the building, as previous Madison Square Gardens were located in other areas of midtown in New York City. The current version opened in 1968.

North Carolina: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Location: Durham, NC

Sports: Basketball

Capacity: 9,314

One thing to know: The intimate setting and raucous student section have given Duke one of the best home-court advantages in all of college basketball.

North Dakota: Fargodome

Bruce Crummy/AP Fargodome.

Location: Fargo, ND

Sports: Football

Capacity: 25,000

One thing to know: The Fargodome hosts the North Dakota State University football team and is technically not a “dome” at all.

Ohio: Ohio Stadium

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Ohio Stadium.

Location: Columbus, OH

Sports: Football

Capacity: 102,780

One thing to know: Nicknamed “The Shoe,” the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes is the fourth-largest on-campus facility in the country, according to the university.

Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Sue Ogrocki/AP The Sooner Schooner.

Location: Norman, OK

Sports: Football

Capacity: 80,126

One thing to know: Fans attending Oklahoma Sooners games are treated to the Sooner Schooner, a vintage, covered wagon often used by settlers in Oklahoma, being pulled onto the field by two white horses.

Oregon: Autzen Stadium

Thomas Boyd/AP Autzen Stadium.

Location: Eugene, OR

Sports: Football

Capacity: 54,000

One thing to know: Oregon Ducks fans are known to make Autzen one of the loudest stadiums in the country.J. Brady McCollough of The Michigan Daily once wrote of the noise level for opposing teams, “Autzen Stadium is where great teams go to die.”

Pennsylvania: Franklin Field

Matt Rourke/AP Franklin Field during the Penn Relays.

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Sports: Track and field, football

Capacity: 52.593

One thing to know: Situated on the University of Pennsylvania campus, Franklin Field is the oldest college stadium in the country, according to Penn Today, and the home of the famous Penn Relays for 100 years.

Rhode Island: Brown Stadium

Victoria Arocho/AP Brown Stadium.

Location: Providence, RI

Sports: Football, track and field

Capacity: 20,000

One thing to know: The home field for Brown University has a grass field instead of turf.

South Carolina: Memorial Stadium

Richard Shiro/AP Memorial Stadium.

Location: Clemson, SC

Sports: Football

Capacity: 81,500

One thing to know: In addition to being one of the most famous stadiums in college football, the Clemson Tigers also boast some of the swankiest player facilities.

South Dakota: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Location: Brookings, SD

Sports: Football

Capacity: 19,340

One thing to know: The home of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits is one of the newest buildings on the list, having opened in 2016.

Tennessee: Neyland Stadium

Donald Page/Getty Images Neyland Stadium.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Sports: Football

Capacity: 102,455

One thing to know: Neyland Stadium is the fifth-largest stadium in the U.S., and that’s after the capacity was reduced during recent renovations.

Texas: AT&T Stadium

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images AT&T Stadium.

Location: Arlington, TX

Sports: Football

Capacity: 100,000

One thing to know: The Dallas Cowboys home stadium is also known as “Jerry World” for team owner Jerry Jones’ grand plans to make the stadium an entertainment mecca.

Utah: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Rick Bowmer/AP LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Location: Provo, UT

Sports: Football

Capacity: 63,470

One thing to know: Brigham-Young’s football stadium offers grand views of the surrounding mountains, making it one of the most scenic stadiums in the country.

Vermont: Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium

Location: Middlebury, VT

Sports: Football, lacrosse

Capacity: 3,500

One thing to know: The smallest venue on this list, the multi-use field at Middlebury College in Vermont offers great views of the woods and mountains.

Virginia: Lane Stadium

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Location: Blackburg, VA

Sports: Football

Capacity: 65,632

One thing to know: Lane Stadium often ranks among the toughest venues for opposing teams in college football.

Washington: Husky Stadium

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images Husky Stadium.

Location: Seattle, WA

Sports: Football, track and field

Capacity: 70,083

One thing to know: Husky Stadium is known as one of the loudest stadiums in college football and even draws tailgaters on nearby Union Bay in Lake Washington.

West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Milan Puskar Stadium.

Location: Morgantown, WV

Sports: Football

Capacity: 60,000

One thing to know: West Virginia University football is a centrepiece of Morgantown. Fans sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” after each Mountaineers victory.

Wisconsin: Lambeau Field

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Lambeau Field.

Location: Green Bay, WI

Sports: Football

Capacity: 81,441

One thing to know: Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the oldest continually running football stadium in the NFL.

Wyoming: War Memorial Stadium

Location: Laramie, WY

Sports: Football

Capacity: 29,181

One thing to know: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium is named after a natural gas field in Wyoming.

