The most iconic stadium in every state

- Stadiums and arenas can be cultural centerpieces.
- We found the most iconic stadiums and arenas in every state, many of which were college football stadiums.
Stadiums and arenas can be cultural centerpieces of the cities and states in which they reside.
We took a look at the most iconic stadiums in every state in the U.S. The list is dominated by college football facilities, many of which are the biggest in their respective states. In some states, however, there are iconic baseball, football, and basketball venues that have historical significance.
Check out the most iconic stadiums in every state below:
Alabama: Talladega Superspeedway.
Location: Talladega, AL
Sports: Auto racing
Capacity: 80,000
One thing to know: The seating capacity at Talladega is 80,000 but the infield is so big it can fit all 14 of the SEC football fields inside of it.
Alaska: Sullivan Arena
Location: Anchorage, AK
Sports: Hockey, basketball, ice skating
Capacity: 6,251
One thing to know: The “largest entertainment facility in Alaska,” the Sullivan Centre also hosts shows, concerts, trade shows, and more.
Arizona: Sun Devil Stadium
Location: Tempe, AZ
Sports: Football
Capacity: 71,706
One thing to know: Home of Arizona State football, Sun Devil Stadium sits between the Tempe buttes and first hosted a game in 1958.
Arkansas: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Location: Fayetteville, AR
Sports: Football
Capacity: 72,000
One thing to know: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium has been home University of Arkansas football since 1938. In 2018, it underwent a $US160 million renovation.
California: Rose Bowl
Location: Pasadena, CA
Sports: Football, soccer
Capacity: 90,888
One thing to know: Opened in 1922, the Rose Bowl has hosted college football games, Super Bowl games, and World Cup games. The stadium is recognised as a National Historic Monument.
Colorado: Coors Field
Location: Denver, CO
Sports: Baseball
Capacity: 50,398
One thing to know: Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies home field, is located in downtown Denver and has a reputation for being a hitter’s park because of the thin air one mile above sea level.
Connecticut: Yale Bowl
Location: New Haven, CT
Sports: Football
Capacity: 61,446
One thing to know: Over 100 years old, the Yale Bowl was once the largest stadium in the world and the first football stadium to offer seating surrounding the field, according to Yale’s website.
Delaware: Delaware Stadium
Location: Newark, DE
Sports: Football, lacrosse
Capacity: 22,000
One thing to know: Home of University of Delaware football and men’s and women’s lacrosse, Delaware Stadium is the largest stadium in the state.
Florida: Daytona International Speedway
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Sports: Auto racing
Capacity: 101,500
One thing to know: Daytona International Speedway hosts the Daytona 500, the most prestigious race in NASCAR.
Georgia: Sanford Stadium
Location: Athens, GA
Sports: Football
Capacity: 92,746
One thing to know: The Georgia Bulldogs’ home field is the fifth-largest on-campus stadium in the U.S., according to the unversity.
Hawaii: Aloha Stadium
Location: Honolulu, HI
Sports: Football
Capacity: 52,000
One thing to know: The largest stadium in Hawaii, Aloha Stadium has also hosted NFL preseason and Pro Bowl games beyond the University of Hawaii’s football games.
Idaho: Albertsons Stadium
Location: Boise, ID
Sports: Football
Capacity: 36,387
One thing to know: Boise State’s iconic blue field was apparently the idea of an athletic director who decided if the school was going to spend $US750,000 on a new playing surface, they should do something to set them apart.
Illinois: Wrigley Field
Location: Chicago, IL
Sports: Baseball
Capacity: 41,649
One thing to know: The second oldest ballpark in America, Wrigley Field is famous for its iconic ivy on the outfield wall. The park has been undergoing renovations to improve facilities while keeping its original charm.
Indiana: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Sports: Auto racing
Capacity: 257,325
One thing to know: Home to the Indy 500, the 2.5-mile track has remained almost unchanged since its construction in 1909.
Iowa: Kinnick Stadium
Location: Iowa City, IA
Sports: Football
Capacity: 69,250
One thing to know: Home of the Iowa Hawkeyes, some believe the stadium has “Kinnick Voodoo,” as the Hawkeyes often defeat higher-ranked opponents when they visit.
Kansas: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Location: Manhattan, KS
Sports: Football
Capacity: 50,000
One thing to know: Named after legendary Kansas State head coach Billy Snyder’s family, the stadium opened in 1968.
Kentucky: Churchill Downs
Location: Louisville, KY
Sports: Horse racing
Capacity: 165,000
One thing to know: Churchill Downs hosts the Kentucky Derby, the longest-running and perhaps the most unique event in sports.
Louisiana: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Location: New Orleans, LA
Sports: Football
Capacity: 74,295
One thing to know: Often just called the “Superdome,” the New Orleans Saints’ domed arena has given them a strong home-field advantage since they moved in in 1975.
Maine: Alfond Stadium
Location: Orono, Maine
Sports: Football, track
Capacity: 10,000
One thing to know: Maine isn’t the biggest state for sports, but Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine was ranked by Yahoo as the best place in the state to watch a football game. Tickets can be as low as $US9.
Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Location: Baltimore, MD
Sports: Baseball
Capacity: 45,971
One thing to know: Oriole Park looks like a retro ballpark, but was actually built in the ’90s to keep the Orioles in town after the Colts left Baltimore for Indianapolis.
Massachusetts: Fenway Park
Location: Boston, MA
Sports: Baseball
Capacity: 37,755
One thing to know: The oldest park in MLB, Fenway has several quirky features, including “Pesky’s Pole and the “Green Monster.” It’s a National Historic Landmark.
Michigan: Michigan Stadium
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Sports: Football
Capacity: 107,601
One thing to know: Known as the “Big House,” the University of Michigan has led the NCAA in college football attendance for 43 of the past 45 years.
Minnesota: U.S. Bank Stadium
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Sports: Football
Capacity: 73,000
One thing to know: Opened in 2016, the panel of windows gives a view to the downtown, but keeps the stadium warm and dry from harsh Minnesota winters.
Mississippi: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Sports: Football
Capacity: 64,038
One thing to know: Vaught-Hemingway received an expansion in 2016 that made it the largest stadium in Mississippi.
Missouri: Arrowhead Stadium
Location: Kansas City, MO
Sports: Football
Capacity: 76,416
One thing to know: The football-shaped video boards are among the distinctive features of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home field.
Montana: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Location: Missoula, MT
Sports: Football
Capacity: 25,203
One thing to know: Situated next to rolling hills and Mount Sentinel, the home of the Montana Grizzlies is among the most picturesque on this list.
Nebraska: Memorial Stadium
Location: Lincoln, NE
Sports: Football
Capacity: 81,067
One thing to know: Named for Nebraskan war veterans, the University of Nebraska stadium has commemorative quotes on each of the stadium’s four corners from former UNL professor of philosophy Hartley Burr Alexander.
Nevada: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Sports: Boxing, professional wrestling
Capacity: 16,800
One thing to know: The MGM Grand has hosted some of the biggest fights in boxing history and has even hosted hockey and basketball games.
New Hampshire: Memorial Field
Location: Hanover, NH
Sports: Football, track
Capacity: 11,000
One thing to know: Another Ivy League facility, Dartmouth’s Memorial Field was originally built in 1893 and finished in 1923.
New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Sports: Football, soccer
Capacity: 82,500
One thing to know: Home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets (yet located in New Jersey), MetLife Stadium hosts more football games per year than any other stadium in America.
New Mexico: Dreamstyle Stadium
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Sports: Football
Capacity: 39,224
One thing to know: The atmosphere inside Dreamstyle Stadium, the home field for the University of Mexico Lobos, is said to be electric, with the student-section called the Howl Raisers.
New York: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York, NY
Sports: Basketball, hockey, combat sports
Capacity: 20,789
One thing to know: Madison Square Garden, the self-appointed “World’s Most Famous Arena,” is actually the fourth iteration of the building, as previous Madison Square Gardens were located in other areas of midtown in New York City. The current version opened in 1968.
North Carolina: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Location: Durham, NC
Sports: Basketball
Capacity: 9,314
One thing to know: The intimate setting and raucous student section have given Duke one of the best home-court advantages in all of college basketball.
North Dakota: Fargodome
Location: Fargo, ND
Sports: Football
Capacity: 25,000
One thing to know: The Fargodome hosts the North Dakota State University football team and is technically not a “dome” at all.
Ohio: Ohio Stadium
Location: Columbus, OH
Sports: Football
Capacity: 102,780
One thing to know: Nicknamed “The Shoe,” the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes is the fourth-largest on-campus facility in the country, according to the university.
Oklahoma: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Location: Norman, OK
Sports: Football
Capacity: 80,126
One thing to know: Fans attending Oklahoma Sooners games are treated to the Sooner Schooner, a vintage, covered wagon often used by settlers in Oklahoma, being pulled onto the field by two white horses.
Oregon: Autzen Stadium
Location: Eugene, OR
Sports: Football
Capacity: 54,000
One thing to know: Oregon Ducks fans are known to make Autzen one of the loudest stadiums in the country.J. Brady McCollough of The Michigan Daily once wrote of the noise level for opposing teams, “Autzen Stadium is where great teams go to die.”
Pennsylvania: Franklin Field
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Sports: Track and field, football
Capacity: 52.593
One thing to know: Situated on the University of Pennsylvania campus, Franklin Field is the oldest college stadium in the country, according to Penn Today, and the home of the famous Penn Relays for 100 years.
Rhode Island: Brown Stadium
Location: Providence, RI
Sports: Football, track and field
Capacity: 20,000
One thing to know: The home field for Brown University has a grass field instead of turf.
South Carolina: Memorial Stadium
Location: Clemson, SC
Sports: Football
Capacity: 81,500
One thing to know: In addition to being one of the most famous stadiums in college football, the Clemson Tigers also boast some of the swankiest player facilities.
South Dakota: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
Location: Brookings, SD
Sports: Football
Capacity: 19,340
One thing to know: The home of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits is one of the newest buildings on the list, having opened in 2016.
Tennessee: Neyland Stadium
Location: Knoxville, TN
Sports: Football
Capacity: 102,455
One thing to know: Neyland Stadium is the fifth-largest stadium in the U.S., and that’s after the capacity was reduced during recent renovations.
Texas: AT&T Stadium
Location: Arlington, TX
Sports: Football
Capacity: 100,000
One thing to know: The Dallas Cowboys home stadium is also known as “Jerry World” for team owner Jerry Jones’ grand plans to make the stadium an entertainment mecca.
Utah: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Location: Provo, UT
Sports: Football
Capacity: 63,470
One thing to know: Brigham-Young’s football stadium offers grand views of the surrounding mountains, making it one of the most scenic stadiums in the country.
Vermont: Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium
Location: Middlebury, VT
Sports: Football, lacrosse
Capacity: 3,500
One thing to know: The smallest venue on this list, the multi-use field at Middlebury College in Vermont offers great views of the woods and mountains.
Virginia: Lane Stadium
Location: Blackburg, VA
Sports: Football
Capacity: 65,632
One thing to know: Lane Stadium often ranks among the toughest venues for opposing teams in college football.
Washington: Husky Stadium
Location: Seattle, WA
Sports: Football, track and field
Capacity: 70,083
One thing to know: Husky Stadium is known as one of the loudest stadiums in college football and even draws tailgaters on nearby Union Bay in Lake Washington.
West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium
Location: Morgantown, WV
Sports: Football
Capacity: 60,000
One thing to know: West Virginia University football is a centrepiece of Morgantown. Fans sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” after each Mountaineers victory.
Wisconsin: Lambeau Field
Location: Green Bay, WI
Sports: Football
Capacity: 81,441
One thing to know: Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the oldest continually running football stadium in the NFL.
Wyoming: War Memorial Stadium
Location: Laramie, WY
Sports: Football
Capacity: 29,181
One thing to know: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium is named after a natural gas field in Wyoming.
