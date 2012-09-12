The Most Iconic September 11 Magazine Covers

Kirsten Acuna
time september 2011A partial look at Time’s 10-year anniversary cover from last year.

Photo: TIME

No matter where you are today, whether at school or work, travelling or at home we’ll all be reminded of the harrowing events that occurred this September day 11 years ago. We’ll see media coverage, the newspaper headlines, and we’ll also see the magazine covers.

On this 11th anniversary, we went through magazine covers from the past decade, selecting the ones that stayed with us the most.

From images in the wake of 9/11 up until the 10 year anniversary, here are the covers we remember.

People – September 24, 2001 (sold $4.1 million copies, one of their highest-selling issues of all time)

TIME – September 14, 2001

ESPN Magazine – September 19, 2001

Both ESPN and Sports Illustrated offered vacant covers. While SI draped a chair with an American flag, ESPN gave us an entire paragraph.

The New Yorker – September 21, 2001 (What looks like a black cover shows the silhouette of the Twin Towers upon a closer look. The photo on the right shows a lightened up version of the original cover.)

Esquire – November 2001

Newsweek – September 24, 2001

New York Magazine – September 5, 2011

The New Yorker – September 12, 2011

TIME – September 19, 2011

The Village Voice – September 25, 2011

Now check out ...

The tragic evolution of Princess Diana magazine covers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.