The Most Iconic September 11 Magazine Covers

A partial look at Time’s 10-year anniversary cover from last year.

Photo: TIME

No matter where you are today, whether at school or work, travelling or at home we’ll all be reminded of the harrowing events that occurred this September day 11 years ago. We’ll see media coverage, the newspaper headlines, and we’ll also see the magazine covers.



On this 11th anniversary, we went through magazine covers from the past decade, selecting the ones that stayed with us the most.

From images in the wake of 9/11 up until the 10 year anniversary, here are the covers we remember.

