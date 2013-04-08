The Most Iconic Restaurants In 15 Big Cities Around The US

When travelling to a new city with limited time on your hands – whether it’s for a 36-hour business trip or a quick getaway for your cousin’s wedding – you may have only one opportunity to venture to a celebrated local restaurant.



To experience the unique flavour of a city with one meal, consult our list of America’s Most Iconic Restaurants, released today.

Compiled by Zagat editors, this list includes 15 U.S. restaurants that embody the essence of their city.

Read on for some culinary inspiration – and maybe even a local history lesson!

