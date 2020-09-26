The most memorable red carpet look from the year you were born

Getty These are just some of the most iconic red carpet looks.

Throughout Hollywood history, there has been no shortage of iconic red carpet looks.

We’ve picked the most memorable dress (or pantsuit, set, or outfit) from every year since 1960.

Many will never forget Cher’s ab-baring black outfit and headpiece at the 1986 Oscars.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Celebrities have been making fashion history on red carpets for decades.

Whether it be Jennifer Lopez’s revealing Versace dress or Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” wedding gown, each year celebrities show up to award shows, movie premieres, and film festivals in their best looks. While some dresses are so great that they become iconic, other looks are known for their questionable taste.

Keep reading to learn about the most memorable look from the red carpet the year you were born.

In 1960, Ava Gardner wore a dress that really dazzled at the Academy Awards.

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art / Getty Ava Gardner.

Gardner attended the Academy Awards in 1960 dressed in a sequined halter dress that she famously paired with a tiara, white fur, and white gloves.

Elizabeth Taylor wore a gown with floral details to the 1961 Academy Awards.

Darlene Hammond / Getty Elizabeth Taylor in 1961.

The Christian Dior dress paired a yellow top with a white skirt and a belt that had a single flower attached. Harper’s Bazaar calls this one of the star’s “most iconic fashion moments.”

Natalie Wood turned heads in 1962 when she showed up to the Academy Awards wearing a white evening gown.

Bettmann / Getty Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.

Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood went to the Academy Awards together, and the actress arrived wearing a white halter dress and fur stole. Her up-do hairstyle was a signature of the ’60s.

In 1963, Sophia Loren’s layered neckline wowed at the Academy Awards.

Keystone-France / Getty Gregory Peck and Sophia Loren.

Sophia Loren presented Gregory Peck with his Academy Award while wearing a knee-length, white dress with a neckline of feathers shaped like a boa. PopSugar called the outfit a red carpet moment that made fashion history.

Anne Bancroft appeared on the 1964 Academy Awards stage wearing a pleated dress.

Julian Wasser / Getty Anne Bancroft and Sidney Poitier.

Bancroft’s pleated dress had simple spaghetti straps and long, white gloves. Harper’s Bazaar said this dress is one of the looks that “paved the way for the trendsetters of today.”

In 1965, Julie Andrews wore a stunning yellow dress to accept her Academy Award.

Graphic House / Getty Julie Andrews.

The year after “Mary Poppins” debuted, Andrews took home her Oscar while wearing a simple yellow dress with a square neckline. She paired the dress with a statement necklace. It’s the perfect example of the glitz and glamour of the ’60s red carpet.

Elke Sommer’s asymmetrical dress at the 1966 Academy Awards is still a showstopper.

Gene Lester / Getty Elke Sommer on the right.

Actress Elke Sommer wore a green dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The top half of the dress was beaded, while the bottom half was simple. She complemented the dress perfectly with a beehive hairstyle dotted with flowers.

In 1967, stars starting taking more dramatic fashion risks, like Rosemarie Stack at the Academy Awards.

Hulton Archive / Getty Rosemarie Stack.

According to Vanity Fair, 1967 marked the year women dared to take fashion risks, leading to hippie culture. Model Rosemarie Stack showed off a new style at the Academy Awards that year with a bold print on her head-to-toe outfit.

Audrey Hepburn’s dress at the 1968 Academy Awards has been described as “enviable.”

Bettmann / Getty Audrey Hepburn.

Hepburn attended the Academy Awards wearing a unique Givenchy dress. In 2016, The New York Times honoured the dress, writing that the actress “was ahead of her time in this sequin-and-flower-encrusted, Empire-waist, bow-bedecked dress with a cutout over the solar plexus.”

Barbra Streisand’s look at the 1969 Academy Awards is nothing short of iconic.

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Barbra Streisand.

In 1969, Streisand accepted her Academy Award for “Funny Girl” in an Arnold Scaasi black pantsuit with flared pant legs, plastic sequins, and white tuxedo cuffs. The actress admitted in 2016 that she didn’t realise the outfit was see-through.

“I had no idea that when the lights hit that outfit, it would become transparent,” she told Vanity Fair.

At the 1970 Academy Awards, Elizabeth Taylor accompanied her husband, Richard Burton, while wearing a blue gown that perfectly matched her eyes.

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Taylor and Burton, one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, married and divorced twice. Taylor’s appearance at the 1970 Academy Awards was during their first marriage.

The baby blue dress perfectly matched her eyes and eye shadow, and complemented her necklace, which would go on to be called the Taylor-Burton diamond, the 12th-largest diamond in the world at the time.

Goldie Hawn wore a flowery black gown and matching flowers in her hair at the 1971 Academy Awards.

AP Goldie Hawn.

Marie Claire called this dress one of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time, shouting out the “‘flower child’-style spaghetti strap dress.” Her hair included a single rose in her up-do.

At the 1972 Grammys, Aretha Franklin looked spectacular in a head-to-toe orange ensemble.

Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Aretha Franklin.

This year, when Franklin took home her seventh and eighth Grammys, she did so in style. Harper’s Bazaar named this one of the most iconic Grammys looks of all time, and called her red and gold gown and matching head scarf “stunning.”

Cher’s ab-baring yellow two-piece outfit would be daring now, let alone in 1973.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Sonny and Cher.

Cher’s never been one to shy away from wearing bold looks on the red carpet, as evidenced by this Bob Mackie-designed outfit at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Cicely Tyson wore a beautiful floral gown at the 1974 Emmy Awards.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Cicely Tyson.

The living legend, who was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame this year, looked every inch a winner at the Emmys.

Lauren Hutton looked every bit the ’70s goddess in her fur coat and pastel dress at the 1975 Academy Awards.

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Lauren Hutton.

Both pastels and fur coats like this (though now, they’re normally faux fur) have come back into style recently, making this a timeless look.

In 1976, Jacqueline Bisset wore an elegant silver gown to the Academy Awards.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Jacqueline Bisset.

The British actress shined bright like a diamond with her silver dress and striped shawl. Marie Claire wrote that this dress was “making a case for the one-shouldered trend to come.”

Dolly Parton certainly brought cowboy chic to the 1977 Grammys.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dolly Parton.

Cowboys may have made a comeback in the last few years thanks to Lil Nas X, the yodeling Walmart boy, and Kacey Musgraves’ love of yeehaws, but Parton’s outfit here shows us that she’s been the Yeehaw Queen longer than any of those people have been alive.

At the 1978 Academy Awards, Farrah Fawcett channeled a gold statue herself.

Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Photo Archives Farrah Fawcett.

Fawcett sported her signature feathered hair and a metallic dress at the Oscars, making her look like a golden goddess. In fact,Good Housekeeping said that she was “looking more radiant and gilded than an actual Oscar statue” at her first-ever Academy Awards ceremony.

Meryl Streep introduced us to witchy glam at the 1979 Oscars.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Meryl Streep and Don Gummer.

Streep, who was nominated for her role in “The Deer Hunter,” wore a simple black dress to the ceremony, proving that – sometimes – all you need to make a statement is your favourite black dress. Plus, her witchy, flowy, Stevie Nicks vibes would be perfectly on trend in 2020.

Goldie Hawn made headlines with a glittering pantsuit in 1980.

Ron Galella / Getty Goldie Hawn.

Hawn wore a tuxedo that was completely bedazzled to the Academy Awards in 1980 and paired it with big curls – a signature of the ’80s. In fact, Elle wrote that this look is the perfect example of the actress’ “amazing ’80s style.”

Diana Ross wowed in this layered look at the 1981 Met Gala.

Ron Galella / Getty Diana Ross.

Teen Vogue called this feathered outfit one of “the most iconic Met Gala looks of all time.” In 2019, the publication wrote, “No one can pull off a dress completely made of feathers quite like this American icon.”

Debbie Allen’s dress from the 1982 Academy Awards is truly something to remember.

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Debbie Allen.

Allen performed at the Academy Awards that year, but people could only talk about her dripping-in-detail dress. In 2020, E! News wrote, “She stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.” In fact, the publication called it one of the best Oscar dresses of all time.

A young Drew Barrymore’s dress at the 1983 Academy Awards was a real crowd pleaser.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Drew Barrymore.

At just 8 years old, Barrymore arrived at her first Academy Awards ceremony wearing a pink dress, a matching bow, and a white stole. She told reporters that her “momma” designed the dress and “E.T.” director Steven Spielberg gave her the necklace of pearls, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Madonna’s wedding dress from the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards is now legendary.

David McGough / Getty Madonna.

Madonna showed up to the very first MTV VMAs wearing a white wedding dress that she paired with a belt that read, “Boy Toy.” The dress became famous after her history-making performance of “Like a Virgin.”

At the 1985 Met Gala, Cher showed up in a very memorable outfit.

Ron Galella / Getty Cher.

In 1985, the Met Gala’s theme was “Costumes of Royal India,” and Cher wore a Bob Mackie dress that had a bedazzled, see-through top and a simple, black skirt. Red Book has called it one of the “most talked-about dresses ever worn at the Met Gala.”

The following year, Cher outdid herself with the most memorable look of 1986.

Jim Smeal / Getty Cher.

In 1986, the musician wore yet another Bob Mackie look to the Academy Awards, but this time she paired it with a large, feathered headpiece.

“Remember when actor Don Ameche won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in ‘Cocoon?'” CNN wrote in 2020. “Of course not; we were too enchanted by the woman presenting him with a statuette: Cher, in a bat-crazy mash-up of witchy showgirl and Halloween Big Bird.”

In 1987, Prince Diana graced the Cannes Film Festival in an elegant gown.

Tim Graham / Getty Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Princess Diana wore a blue Catherine Walker gown draped in chiffon. Grace Kelly inspired the gown, according to Good Housekeeping.

In 2017, the publication also wrote, “The Cannes red carpet never recovered from this all-star moment.”

Jennifer Grey wore a simple black dress to the 1988 Academy Awards.

Robert Scott / Getty Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Coming off the success of their hit film “Dirty Dancing,” Grey and Patrick Swayze showed up to the 1988 Academy Awards wearing matching black attire.

“Nobody put baby in the corner at the 1988 Oscars; Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze danced to their own tune and both wore black on the red carpet,” the BBC wrote in 2018.

At the 1989 Academy Awards, Demi Moore wore an experimental, DIY look.

Jim Smeal / Getty Demi Moore.

Moore wore the most iconic outfit of 1989 … but not for the best reasons.

“In 1989, Demi Moore took that road less travelled on Hollywood’s biggest night,” Vogue wrote in 2018. “With then-husband Bruce Willis on her arm, she stepped out in a hybrid dress/bodysuit that she actually fashioned herself out of spandex bike shorts, a corset, and a metallic floral-print fabric. Naturally, the press reamed out Moore for wearing her own cut-and-sew creation.”

However wild they seemed in the ’80s though, bike shorts are one of the trendiest pieces of clothing in 2020. Moore was just ahead of her time.

Julia Roberts wore a menswear-inspired ensemble at the 1990 Golden Globes, proving that dresses are sometimes just simply overrated.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Julia Roberts.

Roberts has no shortage of iconic red carpet looks from her decades in Hollywood, but this suit and tie has stuck with us over the past 30 years.

“I loved the shape of it,” she told InStyle. “For me, this was the epitome of being dressed up.” Yahoo wrote that the suit “deserves more than just a simple nod,” and called it “her iconic suit moment.” As fashion becomes more androgynous, this look was also ahead of its time.

Madonna channeled Old Hollywood glamour and Marilyn Monroe at the 1991 Academy Awards.

David McGough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Both Madonna and her date, Michael Jackson, took out their best white sparkles for the ceremony that year. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of her most memorable looks.

In 1992, Demi Moore once again pushed boundaries with this skintight lavender gown and elbow-length gloves.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Demi Moore.

Page Six called this Oscars gown one of her most iconic style moments of her decades-long career in Hollywood.

Mariah Carey rocked a monochromatic look at a 1993 Grammys after party.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Mariah Carey.

Carey has always been a fashion star, even as far back as the early ’90s. In addition to her perfect ’90s brown lipstick and naturally curly hair, this red dress lives on as one of her best looks ever.

Elizabeth Hurley instantly cemented her spot in fashion history with the infamous Versace safety pin dress in 1994.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant.

Often referred to as “that dress,” Hurley’s Versace dress even has its own Wikipedia page. The dress, which she wore to the premiere of her boyfriend Hugh Grant’s film, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” immediately catapulted her to the A-list.

As CNN put it, “Hurley arguably paved the way for Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Grammys dress (also Versace) in 2000 and Halle Berry’s sheer gown at the 2002 Oscars” – both of which appear on this list.

“Friends” was just starting to become a phenomenon in 1995, and Jennifer Aniston’s simple black dress and gloves set a precedent for years of her red carpet style.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry.

Her hair is styled in the iconic “Rachel” style, which became the most popular haircut of the ’90s. This outfit also solidified a look that Aniston is still rocking to this day: the black dress.

Mary J. Blige’s leopard-print ensemble at the 1996 Grammys is still in style today.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Mary J. Blige.

Just last year, one of the biggest trends of the summer was the leopard midi-skirt, proving that Blige was ahead of her time.

In 1997, Lauryn Hill wore this red and white colour-blocked ensemble to the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Lauryn Hill.

In addition to this colour-block look (which would still be trendy today), Hill’s beauty look cannot be ignored.Allure called this one of the best Grammy beauty looks of all time, writing, “Rocking deep brown lipstick, a light, smoky eye, and sleek, chin-length twists, the ‘Killing Me Softly’ songstress looked every bit the part of a Hollywood heavy-hitter.”

Sharon Stone combined satin and menswear at the 1998 Academy Awards to great success.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Sharon Stone.

Stone “effortlessly combined” both “menswear and feminine pieces,” and high fashion and everyday style – while her skirt is Vera Wang, her shirt is from … the Gap.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s gown at the 1999 Academy Awards is said to have made pink cool again.

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow.

The star’s Ralph Lauren gown is another gown that has its own Wikipedia page. The dress is regularly cited as one of the greatest Oscars dresses of all time, and seemingly made pink cool again.

One boutique owner in Connecticut had this to say about the dress: “The year before, I wouldn’t have even looked at anything pink. It would have reminded my customers of when they were little girls. Paltrow made the colour ‘cool.’ And Paltrow’s Oscar dress turned into my number one prom dress style of the year.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards is one of the most iconic dresses of all time.

Scott Gries/GettyImages Jennifer Lopez.

In 2000, the plunging Versace dress became so popular that it sparked the creation of Google Images, according to Vogue UK. Google’s executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, confirmed that people kept searching for photos of the dress immediately after the award show, so the company decided to create an image search engine.

“The dress went viral before viral was a thing,” CNN wrote in 2020 after the musician wore an updated version of the dress at a Versace fashion show.

Icelandic singer Björk stunned at the 2001 Academy Awards when she wore a faux swan wrapped around her neck.

Michael Caulfield/AP Photo Björk.

While wearing the feathered dress, Bjork also pretended to lay eggs on the red carpet.

“It is precisely this outlandishness that made the look so iconic,” CNN wrote in 2019. “The dress not only secured Björk’s place as one of the entertainment business’ most memorable personalities, it proved that even terrible dresses can make fashion history.”

Halle Berry’s gown at the 2002 Academy Awards is a beauty.

AP Halle Berry.

Berry’s Elie Saab gown had a layered and draped skirt, but it was paired with a see-through top that had flowers covering the important parts.

“There’s just something so iconic and powerful about the dress – from the shape to the detailed embroidering, it remains my absolute favourite,” Atalie Gimmel, Vogue’s associate manager of social media, told the publication in 2020. “And the fact that she wore it while accepting Best Actress, the first Black woman to win that category, just makes it all the more iconic.”

In 2003, Eve wore a famous Alexander McQueen dress that many replicated throughout the years.

Jim Spellman / Getty Eve.

Alexander McQueen debuted this chiffon dress at a fall 2003 fashion show, and a few months later, Eve wore it to the CFDA Awards. The dress then continued to pop up throughout the years: Naomi Campbell wore it to a party in London, and Lily Donaldson wore it to the Met Gala three years later.

“In addition to its clear popularity among the fashion-savvy, what stands out to me about this over-a-decade-old design is how, like so many pieces McQueen made, it feels relevant in 2020,” Ana Colón at Fashionista wrote in 2020. “The silhouette, the fit, the colour, the detail – it can (and should) be worn today without necessarily feeling archival.”

Charlize Theron wore a simple yet memorable dress to the 2004 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Charlize Theron.

Theron glistened in this simple Gucci dress on the Academy Awards’ red carpet.

“Charlize Theron’s glittering silver Gucci gown is a prime example that less is often way more on the red carpet,” Christian Allaire, Vogue’s fashion and style writer, told the publication in 2020.

This deep-blue dress that Hilary Swank wore to the 2005 Academy Awards is considered one of the best Oscar dresses in history.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Hilary Swank.

Vogue calls this Guy Laroche dress one of the “best Oscars red carpet dresses of all time.”

“Business in the front, party in the back,” Maria Ward, Vogue’s fashion news writer, told the publication in 2020. The dress “made for a strong statement from every angle,” she added.

Michelle Williams’ bright yellow dress at the 2006 Academy Awards is the year’s most iconic gown.

Steve Granitz / Getty Michelle Williams.

“Michelle Williams in canary yellow Vera Wang at the 2006 ceremony goes down as best dressed in my book,” Steff Yotka, Vogue’s fashion news and emerging platforms editor, told the publication in 2020.

At the British Academy Film Awards in 2007, Thandie Newton wore a stunning mermaid-style gown.

Niki Nikolova / Getty Thandie Newton.

“2007 was Thandie’s year as a fashionista,” Elle wrote back in 2007. “Everyone from Jonathan Saunders to Chanel clamored to dress her. As Giles’ muse, she chose one of his creations for the 2007 BAFTA’s and wowed us all.”

Marion Cotillard’s unique dress at the 2008 Oscars is memorable for its fish-like pattern.

Steve Granitz / Getty Marion Cotillard.

She wore the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with layered gold necklaces as she accepted the Best Actress award for “La Vie en Rose.”

Kate Moss lit up the 2009 Met Gala’s red carpet with this reflective gold dress.

Patrick McMullan / Getty Kate Moss.

Moss wore a mini dress by Marc Jacobs and matching headpiece to the Met Gala, which was themed “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion.”

Nothing in VMA history will ever top Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga.

Since Gaga first stepped on the scene, she’s been making headlines for her fashion. But it reached a fever pitch when she stepped onto the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet wearing a dress and shoes made entirely out of meat. At the time, she said it was a protest against the military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy.

“If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones,” she said.

The dress can still be viewed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mila Kunis’ 2011 Oscars dress remains one of the most dreamy Oscar dresses of all time.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Mila Kunis.

Kunis’ Elie Saab gown made her look like a lilac dream walking down the red carpet. Elle called her one of the best dressed celebrities that year, and said the dress “exuded pure romance.” Glamour called it “a drop-dead stunner.”

In 2012, Angelina Jolie essentially broke the internet with her gown’s thigh-high slit.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Angelina Jolie.

Jolie’s dress inspired many a meme during the 2012 Academy Awards, all thanks to the black gown’s bold slit and her power stance. People called her leg “the breakout star of the Oscars,” and the Atelier Versace gown’s slit even inspired its own Twitter account, @AngiesRightLeg, which in 2012 had amassed 14,000 followers.

No one can forget Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the 2013 Academy Awards — it’s what she was wearing when she fell up the stairs.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence.

This structured pale pink gown would have already gone down in history for being a beautiful piece of art, but it really earned its spot in the annals of Oscar history when Lawrence fell while trying to accept her first Oscar for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” Now, none of us will ever forget the Dior Couture gown.

In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o had her very own Cinderella moment on the red carpet.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o.

Nyong’o regularly appears on Best Dressed lists, and it all started during the press tour and accompanying awards season for “12 Years a Slave,” which she’d go on to win an Oscar for. She capped off her triumphant awards season with this robin’s egg blue Prada gown.

Huffington Post called it the best dress of the evening, writing that she “blew us all away,” and the dress made “her look like an angel.”

Rihanna’s dress at the 2015 Met Gala was a showstopper.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Rihanna.

When Rihanna arrived at the 2015 Met Gala, the theme of which was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” jaws collectively dropped. The epic gown, designed by Chinese designer Guo Pei, was “handmade by one Chinese woman and it took her two years to make,” according to Vanity Fair.

At the 2016 Grammys, Taylor Swift changed up her style and wore a colour combination that’s still popular today.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Taylor Swift.

Swift officially left behind her country fairytale persona with “1989,” and this outfit revealed a steely new pop princess. The colour-blocked set also reminded ’90s babies of another iconic outfit – Bianca’s prom look in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

At the 2017 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner took the “naked dress” trend to an entirely new level.

J. Kempin/Getty Images Kendall Jenner.

The naked dress is a full-blown movement – here are 89 other celebrities that have pulled it off. But Jenner’s look at the 2017 Met Gala remains one of the more famous examples, as it was paired with a fully visible black thong.Vogue called the La Perla slip bold, and said it “felt true to the night’s avant-garde theme.”

Nobody does it like Rita Moreno. The dress she wore at the 2018 Academy Awards was the same one she wore 56 years prior.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Rita Moreno.

The EGOT winner pulled the dress she wore for her 1962 Oscars win out of storage for the 2018 Oscars, and she looked amazing doing it. The moral of the story: Never throw anything away.

Billy Porter became an instant icon with this tuxedo dress at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Billy Porter.

Porter, who frequently switches up gender norms and wears dresses on the red carpet, blended a traditional black tie suit with a ballgown. The Christian Siriano dress was instantly lauded, with the Washington Post writing, “Billy Porter wore a tuxedo and a dress. We should all feel empowered to make such bold choices.”

The outlet continued, Porter “made a strong statement in his attire Sunday night, one that will probably resonate with anyone who has ever been made to feel that their expression – whether clothing, mannerisms, affect, hobbies, or ideas – was not acceptable. His gown showed real men can wear dresses, and that that is something to celebrate, not shun.”

Before the pandemic shut down all red carpets, Ariana Grande wore a bold grey gown at the 2020 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ariana Grande.

The singer capped off an incredible two years at the 2020 Grammys wearing a custom Giambattista Valli gown fit for a princess. She was almost immediately crowned the best dressed of the night, with the Zoe Report writing, “The silvery grey masterpiece resembled actual clouds, featuring endless tiers of lovely ruffles. Grande truly looked every bit the pop princess.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.