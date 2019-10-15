45 of the most iconic music video looks of all time

Madonna/YouTube Madonna in the 1985 video, ‘Material Girl.’

Even before the advent of MTV, music fans have enjoyed seeing their favourite songs come to life visually by way of music videos.

Though fans largely watch them on YouTube these days, the past four decades have seen plenty of iconic music video looks, which have become part of pop culture canon.

From Prince and David Bowie to Britney Spears and Beyoncé, these music video looks are instantly recognisable across generations and genres.

David Bowie continued to push fashion boundaries in “Life On Mars?” (1973).

RCA Records David Bowie in the video.

By 1973, the rock icon had already cemented his signature style, but it was the video for “Life on Mars?” that will remain one of the earliest, and best, examples of Bowie’s unique aesthetic.

The video features Bowie singing in front of a simple white background, and his powder-blue suit, electric blue eye makeup, pink cheeks and lips, and fiery red mullet are among the most iconic of his looks.

Queen donned matching white jumpsuits in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (1975).

Queen Official/YouTube The band wore white satin jumpsuits in the video.

Few images are as striking as the opening of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but music fans are equally enamoured by the coordinating white satin jumpsuits that were worn by Queen during the video’s performance scenes.

Debbie Harry’s signature blonde hair and bright red lip were on full display in the video for Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” (1978).

Blondie/YouTube Debbie Harry is the lead singer of the American rock band, Blondie.

Although it’s more simple than a typical music video outfit, Debbie Harry’s “Heart of Glass” dress is considered one of the most iconic looks from the ’70s.

In order to create Harry’s silver asymmetrical dress, designer Stephen Sprouse took a photo of television pixels moving across the screen and printed it onto chiffon. This made it appear as if the garment was floating around the lead singer.

In the background, the rest of the band wore T-shirts made by Debbie Harry herself.

Olivia Newton-John introduced the ’80s fitness outfit in her video for “Physical” (1981).

MCA/Olivia Newton John Olivia Newton-John embraced the ’80s fitness trend.

The “Grease” star shed her clean-cut image pretty quickly with this 1981 ode to a certain physical activity, single-handedly ushering in an era of leg warmers, sweatbands, and pastel Spandex pants.

Newton-John’s bright blue top over a white leotard and fuchsia leggings helped pave the way for the athleisure movement that remains in style nearly 40 years later.

Prince cemented his signature purple look in the “1999” (1982) music video.

Prince/YouTube Prince was known for his purple outfits.

Prince’s unique and instantly recognisable style continues to influence artists across multiple genres, but it’s in the video for “1999” where fans were first introduced to the shiny purple trench coat. The singer completed his iconic look with a leopard print guitar strap, a scarf, and a pair of purple gloves.

Prince would go on to be referred to as “The Purple One,” given his affinity for violet-hued clothing.

Michael Jackson’s red leather jacket in “Thriller” (1983) is instantly recognisable.

Epic Legacy Records Michael Jackson’s red leather jacket is one of his most iconic looks.

Michael Jackson’s 13-minute short film for “Thriller” is widely regarded as one of the best music videos ever made, and his costumes in the video are equally iconic.

The red leather jacket Jackson wore in “Thriller” would go on to be recognised for generations to come, and in 2011, it sold for $US1.8 million at an auction. The buyer, Milton Verret, called it “the greatest piece of rock and roll memorabilia in history.”

Madonna put an edgy spin on bridal wear for her “Like a Virgin” (1984) music video.

Madonna/YouTube Madonna pushed fashion boundaries.

Throughout her career that spans multiple decades, Madonna cemented herself as the queen of pop in a series of iconic music videos, one of the earliest being her 1984 hit “Like a Virgin.”

At the beginning of the video for “Like a Virgin,” the songstress can be seen wandering throughout Venice in a look that would become her signature for the time – a cropped black tank top, mixed rosary beads, a “boy toy” belt buckle, and pops of neon – before donning the ubiquitous lace and tulle wedding dress.

Madonna would later spark controversy by wearing a version of the wedding dress at the very first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, before paying homage to her original performance in 2003 with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott, in which the two pop princesses wore similar bridal get-ups on stage with Madonna as their makeshift groom.

Madonna continued to prove she was a style icon in the music video for “Material Girl (1985).

Madonna/YouTube The singer channeled Marilyn Monroe for the video.

From the same album, Madonna released a slew of hits back-to-back, the second being “Material Girl,” her ode to riches over romance.

In the video, she pays homage to another blonde icon, Marilyn Monroe, recreating her performance of “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” The singer’s pink satin gown and matching gloves, along with a handful of diamonds and a fur coat, helped make this one of Madonna’s most famous videos to date.

The music video for “Don’t Come Around Here No More” (1985) by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers featured “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired looks.

TomPettyVEVO/YouTube Tom Petty’s outfit came complete with a giant tea cup.

Taking inspiration from “Alice In Wonderland,” the music video for “Don’t Come Around Here No More” can be considered one of the most iconic of the ’80s, and Tom Petty’s Mad Hatter look is spot-on.

The frontman dons a maroon suit, black bow tie, and a comically large hat, making fans feel as if they are stepping right into the psychedelic world that is Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Whitney Houston is the queen of ’80s style in the video for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (1987).

WhitneyHoustonVEVO/YouTube Whitney Houston wore bright party dresses and denim in the video.

Houston was well on her way to pop music domination when she released the frothy, dance-pop anthem that would go on to become a karaoke and wedding classic decades after its 1987 release.

The video is equally iconic, with Houston defining an era of beauty and style with her tight curls, rainbow makeup, colourful chandelier earrings, party dresses, and denim.

George Michael debuted a simple look in the music video for “Faith” (1987).

George Michael/YouTube George Michael wore gloves and a leather jacket.

On the surface, a pair of blue jeans and a leather jacket doesn’t seem like it’d make for an iconic visual, but the British pop star made the look one of the most important in music video history.

Michael looked effortlessly cool in a black leather jacket, ripped Levi’s jeans, Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses, and a pair of cowboy boots. Of course, you can’t forget the singer’s signature single earring. Michael’s look in the video would go on to inspire a simple street style.

Madonna’s outfit in “Like a Prayer” (1989) sparked controversy.

Madonna/YouTube Madonna danced around flaming crosses in the video.

No stranger to risque fashion, Madonna’s iconic slip dress and crucifix in “Like A Prayer” can be considered her most controversial look.

Costume designer Marlene Stewart told Vogue in 2018 that the Catholic imagery was a deliberate callback to Madonna’s own upbringing, including the coat she wore at the beginning of the video, which was from Stewart’s own wardrobe. “The idea was that it was a priest’s robe, or of a religious order,” she said.

Although the music video ended up upsetting religious groups, Madonna’s look would go on to be remembered for years to come.

Cher stripped down for her “If I Could Turn Back Time” (1989) video.

Cher/YouTube Cher wore a barely-there bathing suit and fishnets.

In a career filled with jaw-dropping fashion moments, this might be Cher’s most iconic, and controversial, look.

The video sees Cher performing aboard a Navy ship in a barely-there black bathing suit under a fishnet body stocking and a leather jacket. Completed with a pair of black boots and a wildly curly mane, the look is easily one of the most recognisable from a music video across any era. Not to mention, it’s the reason why the music video was banned from MTV for a while, before being moved to a post-9 p.m. slot.

The singer famously recreated the look at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Janet Jackson’s outfit in “Rhythm Nation” (1989) has gone on to inspire artists such as Beyoncé.

Janet Jackson/YouTube Janet Jackson wore a tailored military-inspired outfit.

Jackson and her team of backup dancers wore black military-inspired uniforms with cadet caps and crisp gloves, creating a striking visual that would become among the music icon’s most well-known videos to date.

Artists continue to be inspired by Jackson’s aesthetic in the video, with Beyoncé dressing as Janet Jackson from “Rhythm Nation” for Halloween in 2014, before paying homage to the song and video’s message during her 2016 “Formation” tour.

MC Hammer single-handedly made billowy pants cool with his music video for “U Can’t Touch This” (1990).

MC HammerVEVO/YouTube MC Hammer started a new fashion trend.

The video introduced one of the most formidable trends in hip-hop fashion: “Hammer pants,” billowy and often colourful trousers that droop in the waist and taper at the leg.

Although the trend dates back to the early 1900s, it wasn’t until MC Hammer’s video for “U Can’t Touch This” that the pants became a widespread look that is still popular in hip-hop culture today.

However, the artist told Racked that he dislikes the fact that they’re now called parachute pants. “I detest the term parachute pants. That’s a new term. They’re called Hammer pants,” he said.

Nirvana made grunge fashion relevant with videos like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991).

NirvanaVEVO Nirvana’s plain shirts and dirty Converse sneakers defined grunge.

The song and its video ushered in a new era after two subsequent decades of glitzy disco and dance-pop. A stark contrast from the vibrant neon visuals of the ’70s and ’80s, Nirvana’s hand-me-down shirts and dirty Converse went on to define the fashion of the ’90s.

The epitome of grunge, Kurt Cobain would go on to be an unlikely trendsetter thanks to the green-striped shirt he wore over a long-sleeved tee in the video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” To this day, you can find shirts inspired by Cobain’s look in the video.

Kriss Kross wore one of the most unexpected fashion trends in their video “Jump” (1992).

KrissKrossVevo/YouTube The hip-hop duo continued to wear their clothing backwards after the video.

The hip-hop duo made waves in the ’90s by wearing their jeans and jerseys backwards, a look that was prominent in the video for “Jump.”

According to Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly, the unexpected trend was “a collective idea” that came about after the duo decided they wanted “to do something different.”

The look became so iconic that mourners wore backwards jeans to Kelly’s funeral after he died in May 2013.

Blind Melon fans will instantly recognise the “Bee Girl” from “No Rain” (1993).

Played by then-child actress Heather DeLoach, the “Bee Girl” adorably tap-danced her way into the hearts of viewers everywhere in 1993, dressed in a tutu, some tap shoes, and a large pair of glasses.

The look has gone on to inspire costumes, and to this day, people still recognise DeLoach as the “Bee Girl.” She also paid tribute to the iconic look at her wedding in 2017.

TLC’s silk pajamas in “Creep” (1994) are proof that the girl group mastered coordinating fashion.

TLC/YouTube TLC commonly wore coordinating looks.

TLC is no stranger to iconic coordinating looks, but every fan will remember their matching silk pajamas from the 1994 video for “Creep,” which showed off just enough skin to be scandalous and comfortable all at the same time.

The girl group told W Magazine in 2017 that the silk pajamas were their favourite look from the ’90s.

The Spice Girls showed off their signature style in the video for “Wannabe” (1996).

SpiceGirlsVEVO/YouTube Each Spice Girls member had their signature style.

The world was introduced to the unique style of the Spice Girls in the 1996 video “Wannabe.” From Ginger’s glittery jumpsuit to Baby’s white dress, the members each showed off a signature look that fans would quickly come to know and love as they took over the pop charts worldwide. Following the release of the video for “Wannabe,” every ’90s kid suddenly needed crop tops and platform shoes.

In 2019, the Spice Girls paid homage to their “Wannabe” video looks with their reunion tour outfits, proving that friendship – and great style – never ends.

Lead singer Jay Kay’s fuzzy black hat was the focal point of Jamiroquai’s video “Virtual Insanity” (1996).

Jamiroquai Official/YouTube Jay Kay was known for his hats.

Jay Kay, the lead singer of Jamiroquai, was wearing outlandish hats long before Pharrel made them cool, and the fuzzy black cap in “Virtual Insanity” is proof.

The iconic hat even made an appearance in a game inspired by the “Virtual Insanity” video.

Missy Elliott’s blow-up suit in “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” (1997) still has people talking.

Missy Elliott/YouTube Missy Elliott wore a black blow-up suit.

Elliott would go on to become a pioneer in the art of creative music videos, but it’s the clip for her 1997 hit that remains so pervasive, thanks to her puffy, garbage bag-inspired ensemble, giant sunglasses, and dark lipstick in “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

In an interview with Elle, the singer referred to the outfit as “a symbol of power,” adding that she “loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman.”

The look is so iconic that Elliott even decided to dress as herself for Halloween in 2018.

Shania Twain managed to pull off head-to-toe leopard print in “That Don’t Impress Me Much” (1998).

Shania Twain/YouTube Shania Twain wore leopard flare pants and a matching crop top.

Country icon Shania Twain may not have been impressed by rocket scientists or Brad Pitt, but it’s safe to say that she was impressed by leopard print.

In her video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Twain wore so much of the print, from her gloves to the hatbox, that even non-country music fans would recognise this iconic outfit.

Every Britney Spears fan remembers the singer’s schoolgirl outfit in “…Baby One More Time” (1998).

BritneySpearsVEVO Britney Spears would go on to wear a number of iconic looks.

Few videos remain as culturally relevant decades after their release quite like Britney Spears’ debut video, which catapulted her into the spotlight. While so many of the singer’s outfits remain iconic today, her schoolgirl look is what started it all.

Director Nigel Dick told MTV in 2009 that the outfit was all Britney’s idea.

“My idea originally was just jeans and T-shirts, and we were at the wardrobe fitting and Britney holds up the jeans and T-shirts and says, ‘Wouldn’t I wear a schoolgirl outfit?'”

"Not one piece of clothing in the video cost more than $US17," he said.



You don’t need to be a country music fan to recall Shania Twain’s look in “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” (1999).

ShaniaTwainVEVO/YouTube The country singer donned a black top hat and coat.

To this day, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” is not only one of Shania Twain’s most iconic songs but also her most memorable music video look.

Paying homage to Robert Palmer’s music videos, Twain makes a statement of her own in front of a bevy of identical blank-staring male models, adding a uniquely feminine twist to Palmer’s classic style: a white button-up paired with all-black-everything, including a top hat with a fishnet veil, a beaded choker and gloves, thigh-high boots, a corset, and a tuxedo coat with a train.

Jennifer Lopez is covered in crystals in the music video for “Waiting For Tonight” (1999).

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube Jennifer Lopez in the video.

Amid the pre-Y2K chaos came this glittery, post-apocalyptic dance anthem, in which Lopez prepares for an epic New Year’s Eve party, and possibly the end of the world.

While Lopez can be seen dancing around strobe lights in a simple black outfit, the standout style moment comes when the singer covered in crystals, a look she called her favourite beauty look of all time in 2018.

Britney Spears continued her streak of iconic outfits with a red catsuit in “Oops!… I Did It Again” (2000).

Britney Spears/YouTube The red suit is instantly recognisable.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, no one dominated MTV quite like Spears did, thanks to videos like “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

The creation is widely regarded as one of the singer’s most famous videos, largely because of the singer’s iconic red catsuit, which continues to inspire artists such as Miley Cyrus.

Aaliyah’s look from “Try Again” (2000) continues to inspire celebrities.

Aaliyah/YouTube Aaliyah wore a bejeweled bikini top and matching choker.

Before Aaliyah’s tragic death at the age of 22, she was one of the most promising young artists of the time, with a slew of hits under her belt.

Her look in the “Try Again” video – sleek straight hair, sparkly smoky eye, glossy pink lip, bejeweled bikini top with matching choker and belt, and black leather cargo pants – became so beloved that stars like Keke Palmer and Kim Kardashian have emulated the look on Halloween in recent years.

Destiny’s Child rocked matching camouflage outfits in their video for “Survivor” (2001).

The ladies of Destiny’s Child were no stranger to coordinating outfits, but their camouflage look from “Survivor” can be considered one of their best.

The look is so beloved by Beyoncé herself that the singer recommended fans rock the look for Halloween during an interview with the British magazine, Beat.

Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink proved there’s no such thing as too much sparkle in “Lady Marmalade” (2001).

Christina Aguilera/YouTube The singers donned their best cabaret-inspired looks.

When four of the biggest names in music came together on this Labelle cover for the “Moulin Rouge!” soundtrack, the costumes were bound to be iconic.

The four ladies (plus Missy Elliott) wore cabaret-inspired ensembles, featuring corsets, crimped hair, and crystals galore. Each singer had her own signature look, but they were all equally over-the-top, which is what made it such a fun and whimsical video.

Britney Spears’ exposed thong in “I’m A Slave 4 U” (2001) is a look that only she could pull off.

Britney Spears/YouTube Britney Spears wore a tiny pink number for the video.

Although her red catsuit and schoolgirl outfit may be more recognisable, fans of the singer will still remember Britney’s daring look from “I’m A Slave 4 U.”

The singer wore a teeny pink crop top and a coordinating pink thong over a pair of low-rise jeans. It’s a look that only Britney Spears could pull off, which is what makes it so iconic.

Jennifer Lopez chose to wear a Juicy Couture tracksuit in her video for the song “I’m Real” (2001).

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube Jennifer Lopez chose a more comfortable look.

Lopez helped kick off an entire fashion trend by wearing a bubblegum pink Juicy tracksuit in the video alongside rapper Ja Rule, which was entirely her idea.

In 2018, the “Hustlers” star looked back on her iconic video moments, revealing in an Instagram post how she ended up in a cosy, comfy look by then-unknown brand Juicy Couture.

“The stylists brought me all this fancy couture from all the big designers,” Lopez wrote in her caption. “But this little known company Juicy sent these sweatsuits for me to chill and hang out in … I loved them so much I decided to wear it in the video with my throwback Adidas and my nameplate and a bun. I shocked everyone when I decided to wear it! It seemed fitting since the song is called ‘I’m Real,’ so I decided to be ME!!”

Avril Lavigne proved that a necktie can go with anything in the video for her hit song “Complicated” (2002).

Avril Lavigne/YouTube Avril Lavigne embraced the skater girl look.

In her debut single, the Canadian pop-punk singer cemented her signature style: pin-straight hair, a tight tank top, baggy cargo pants, and the ubiquitous necktie.

Although the look was simple, it was responsible for inspiring a new generation of mall rats and skater kids.

Christina Aguilera stripped down for her music video, “Dirrty” (2002).

Christina Aguilera/YouTube This is one of the singer’s most iconic looks.

The pop princess officially shed her “good girl” image with this racy song and video, debuting a shocking new look. In the video, Aguilera rocked blonde and black hair, facial piercings, and teeny tiny chaps.

Although the look isn't practical for everyday wear, Kylie Jenner rocked a "Dirrty"-inspired costume for Halloween, and even Aguilera loved it.



OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” (2003) featured colourful, equestrian-inspired outfits.

OutKastVideoVault/YouTube Andre 3000 was a member of OutKast, alongside Big Boi.

Green was the theme for OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” and fans would be able to recognise the colourful equestrian-inspired looks anywhere.

The green shirt and suspenders are so iconic that even Usher donned the look for Halloween.

Britney Spears’ “Toxic” (2004) music video is packed with iconic looks.

Britney Spears/YouTube The flight attendant look is instantly recognisable.

Spears’ “Toxic” video is the source of multiple iconic looks, from her flight attendant outfit to the moment when she’s covered in nothing but diamonds.

And while plenty of people thought Spears was wearing a sheer, glittery bodysuit, director Joseph Khan told MTV in 2004 that she really was naked. “That’s just her naked with diamonds on. I’m not sure what I was thinking about when she told me about that scene, maybe those intros to James Bond movies, but every video needs an iconic image to remember,” he said.

Rihanna fans were stunned by the singer’s head-to-toe silver look in “Umbrella” (2007).

Rihanna/YouTube Rihanna was covered in silver paint.

In this futuristic homage to “Singin’ in the Rain,” the Fenty entrepreneur wears a lot of sexy outfits, but fans are particularly obsessed with the part where Rihanna is dancing in a giant triangle, covered head to toe in silver body paint.

"Umbrella" director Chris Applebaum told Genius in 2017 how the shiny look came to fruition, revealing that the pair tested a few different body paints before attempting the dance sequence.



Taylor Swift went back in time with her princess gown in “Love Story” (2008).

The country singer turned pop star has a number of iconic looks, but no fan could forget the princess dress she donned in the music video for her song “Love Story.”

Although her style has changed quite a bit since 2008, the singer channeled her iconic look at the 2009 Time 100 Gala.

Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” (2009) features a number of wild costumes.

Lady Gaga/YouTube The armadillo boots are iconic.

By 2009, Gaga was already at the forefront of fashion and music trends, known for trying out anything weird and wacky, including a meat dress.

One of her most influential videos, “Bad Romance,” was an avant-garde ode to Alexander McQueen in which the singer wore looks designed by the late British designer. Although the video is packed with iconic looks, Gaga’s sky-high armadillo shoes are the real scene-stealer.

Beyoncé’s black bodysuit in “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (2008) is simple, yet iconic.

Beyoncé/YouTube The singer also wears a giant diamond ring.

Although it’s one of her simplest, Beyoncé’s black leotard in “Single Ladies” can be considered one of her most recognisable looks. The singer, along with her backup dancers, rocked a simple one-shoulder bodysuit and stilettos.

Though there were no costume changes on set, choreographer Frank Gatson, Jr. noted one major production issue, telling Cosmopolitan in 2016, “They danced so hard that they kept breaking the [high heels of the] shoes.”

Katy Perry’s cupcake bra in “California Gurls” (2010) is just the right amount of over-the-top.

Katy Perry/YouTube The singer wore multiple colourful outfits.

Never one to hold back, Katy Perry rocks colourful wigs and glittery shorts in her video for the hit song “California Gurls.”

Although the video is packed to the brim with fun, Candyland-inspired outfits, its Perry’s cupcake bra that really stands out.

Miley Cyrus made waves with her stripped-down look in “Wrecking Ball” (2013).

In this poignant breakup ballad, Miley Cyrus strips down, metaphorically and physically, to deliver one of her most powerful videos to date.

She starts off wielding a sledgehammer while wearing white underwear and a tank top, before ditching everything but her boots to swing on a wrecking ball.

Though it’s one of her most beloved videos, Cyrus calls it her “worst nightmare.” In a 2017 interview, she said, “That’s something you can’t take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. … I’m never living that down.”

Taylor Swift’s leopard print ensemble was the standout look in “Blank Space” (2014).

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift wore a full leopard ensemble.

Taylor Swift wore a lot of looks throughout her video for “Blank Space,” but this was by far the most iconic. On top of a leopard print dress, the singer also wore printed platform heels.

The eyeliner-filled tears streaming down the singer’s face also helped this look stand out.

Beyoncé’s yellow Roberto Cavalli dress is what makes her “Hold Up” (2016) video so iconic.

BeyonceVEVO/YouTube The singer wore an off-the-should dress and sky-high stilettos.

Choosing just one iconic look from Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album “Lemonade” is no easy feat, but the real standout moment involves the singer walking down the street in a yellow, off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli dress. And of course, you can’t forget the baseball bat, which Beyoncé has no problem using to smash car windows.

When asked what made it the ultimate dress, stylist B. Akerlund told Billboard, “Everything from that it was flowing to it was see-through to it had all these different shapes and was still sexy … the dress had it all.”

Ariana Grande recreated iconic outfits from popular romantic comedies for “Thank U, Next” (2018).

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande in the ‘Thank U, Next’ video.

In what was one of the most anticipated music videos of 2018,Ariana Grande recreated a slew of iconic looks from popular romantic comedies, including “Mean Girls,” “Bring It On,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Legally Blonde.”

The video included everything from the sexy Santa outfits from “Mean Girls” to “Bring It On’s” red Toros uniforms.

