The 21 most iconic movie makeovers of all time

Paramount Pictures Sandy switches up her look in ‘Grease.’

Any self-respecting romantic-comedy fan can pick their favourite makeover – they’re a staple of the genre. Perhaps you’re partial to Julia Roberts shopping on Rodeo Drive set to Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” or Sandra Bullock shedding her windbreaker for a tiara in “Miss Congeniality.”

We’ve picked our 21 favourite movie makeover scenes – and not all are from rom-coms.

All it takes for Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) to notice Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook) in “She’s All That” are some contacts, a red dress, and some basic hair-styling.

Miramax Films ‘She’s All That.’

Thankfully, Zack’s little sister Mac, played by Anna Paquin,makes sure to note that Laney is “new, but not improved, but not different.” Cue up “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer and prepare to cry.

This scene became so associated with the genre that a few years later, the satire film “Not Another Teen Movie” would go on to recreate it, with a few minor tweaks.

Anne Hathaway went from being Mia Thermopolis to Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo, Princess of Genovia in “The Princess Diaries” with the help of her stylist, Paolo.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘The Princess Diaries.’

You can watch the reveal here – who knew all it’d take to turn Mia into royalty was getting her hair straightened?

Anne Hathaway was also part of another iconic makeover — this time in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

20th Century Fox ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Her character, Andy, goes from frumpy to chic with the help of Stanley Tucci’s Nigel.

Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, went from chav to suave in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” with the help of Colin Firth’s Harry Hart.

20th Century Fox ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.’

As the Kingsman would say, manners maketh man.

Eliza Doolittle is the star of the original rags-to-riches story, “My Fair Lady,” in which she sheds her Cockney accent to help someone win a bet.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘My Fair Lady.’

In the original musical, Eliza was played by Julie Andrews, though the role was controversially given to Audrey Hepburn for the film.

When Ally (Lady Gaga) goes from brunette to redhead, alarm bells start going off in the mind of Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) in “A Star Is Born.”

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘A Star Is Born.’

As Ally begins her ascent up the charts, she begins changing parts of herself, like her clothes, hair colour, and musical style – though it’s a little murky what director Bradley Cooper was trying to say about pop music.

In “Clueless,” Cher targets Tai, played by Brittany Murphy, for one of her makeovers because they give her “a sense of control in a world full of chaos.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Clueless.’

However, Tai eventually reverts back to herself after realising that she doesn’t want to be exactly like Cher and Dionne.

Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron goes full-on plastic in “Mean Girls.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Mean Girls.’

Cady doesn’t stay plastic forever though – she realises she’s better off being herself than a wannabe Regina George.

In “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Daniel Hillard, played by Robin Williams, dresses up as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire to spend time with his kids.

20th Century Fox ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’

The movie deservedly won an Academy Award for Best Makeup in 1994.

Adding a bit of hair gel and a tuxedo transformed Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, from a guy in steerage to a man who fit right in with the rest of first class in “Titanic.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Titanic.’

You wanna go to a real party?

Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) went from an innocent new student and cheerleader to full-on man-eater in “Grease.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Grease.’

While it’s problematic in 2019 to put out the message that girls have to change their entire demeanour to win over a guy, it’s impossible not to include her on this list.

And don’t forget – Danny Zuko changes too! He became a varsity athlete, thank you very much.

FBI agent Gracie, played by Sandra Bullock, becomes a full-on pageant queen in “Miss Congeniality.”

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Miss Congeniality.’

She even manages to save the day – and in heels.

When Fiona revealed her true form as an ogre in “Shrek,” everyone was shook.

DreamWorks Pictures ‘Shrek.’

Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, gave a new meaning to what a fairytale princess could be.

Vivian’s looks from the beginning and end of “Pretty Woman” are equally iconic, thanks to Julia Roberts’ endearing performance.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Pretty Woman.’

Did you know that the scene in which Richard Gere’s Edward playfully snaps the jewellery box closed was improvised? Roberts’ reaction was completely authentic.

In Emma Stone’s star-making performance as Olive in “Easy A,” she struts down the hallway, complete with a scarlet letter.

Screen Gems ‘Easy A.’

Olive leans into her bad reputation when she makes her big debut at school. Eventually though, she gives up the ruse and returns to her true self.

In order to play soccer, Viola (Amanda Bynes) dresses up as her twin brother, Sebastian, in “She’s the Man.”

DreamWorks Distribution ‘She’s the Man.’

“She’s the Man” is based on Shakespeare’s play, “Twelfth Night.”

Selina Kyle, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, starts out as a mousy secretary in “Batman Returns,” but rises from the dead as Catwoman.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Batman Returns.’

It took some truly ugly glasses, frizzy hair, and dowdy cardigans to convincingly turn Pfeiffer, one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, into a plain-looking person.

Melanie Griffith’s Tess had to ditch her giant ’80s mullet to be taken seriously in “Working Girl.”

20th Century Fox ‘Working Girl.’

Do we recommend using your new boss’ name to get everyone at your job to take you seriously? No – but we do recommend ditching your mullet.

Allison (Ally Sheedy) ditches her goth look after an intervention from Molly Ringwald’s Claire in “The Breakfast Club.”

Universal Pictures ‘The Breakfast Club.’

This is another case of a girl changing so a guy will notice her, which doesn’t age well in 2019.

An injection of super serum turns a digitally altered Chris Evans from little Steve Rogers to Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Paramount Pictures ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

It’s one of the best superhero reveal scenes of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is truly saying something.

Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, feels like she has to de-pinkify herself in order to get her classmates to take her seriously in “Legally Blonde.” She’s wrong.

MGM Distribution Co. ‘Legally Blonde.’

Thankfully, Elle comes to her senses and brings back the pink for her iconic courtroom scene. But she does rock those glasses.

