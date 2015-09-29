Whether you’re an American exploring your own backyard or a tourist flocking to the country’s most famous sites, these iconic landmarks will have anyone humming the Star Spangled Banner.
We’ve rounded up popular and easily recognisable tourist attractions, natural landmarks, and iconic buildings that are so much a part of their state’s history that they practically define it.
From natural wonders like Yellowstone to man-made treasures like the Space Needle, the U.S. isn’t called “America the Beautiful” for nothing.
Here is the most iconic landmark in every US state.
ALASKA: Denali National Park includes 6 million acres of Alaska's wilderness and is home to many different kinds of wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, with an elevation of 20,237 feet.
CALIFORNIA: The Golden Gate Bridge is considered one of the most impressive construction achievements of the 20th century. First opened in May of 1937, the suspension bridge spans the three-mile-long Golden Gate Strait that stretches between San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
COLORADO: One of the best preserved archaeological sites in the US, Mesa Verde National Park offers a glimpse into how ancestral Puebloans lived in cave dwellings from 550 to 1300 AD. The park is home to over 4,700 archaeological sites and 600 cliff dwellings alone.
CONNECTICUT: Mystic Seaport is the world's largest maritime museum. It boasts four national historic landmark vessels and has been in operation for over 85 years. There's even a 19th century coastal village and a working shipyard.
DELAWARE: The statue of Caesar Rodney stands in Wilmington, Delaware's Rodney Square. Rodney was an American lawyer, signer of the Declaration of Independence, and president of Delaware during the American Revolution. He is depicted riding a horse on the 1999 Delaware quarter.
A.E. Crane / Wikimedia Commons
GEORGIA: With 10 million gallons of marine and fresh water, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta is the biggest aquarium in the western hemisphere. Visitors can see numerous animals (among the thousands that are at the aquarium), including huge stingrays in the underwater tunnel.
ILLINOIS: Although it's best known by Chicagoans as the bean, the official name of the sculpture that sits in Chicago's Millennium Park is the Cloud Gate. The 110-ton sculpture was created by artist Anish Kapoor, and attracts tourists and locals alike.
KANSAS: Established in 1856 as a stop along the Santa Fe Trail, Dodge City served as a safe haven for wagons travelling west, and also provided supplies to troops fighting Native Americans. Buffalo hunters and traders eventually took over the town -- which still retains its wild west feel today -- contributing to its lawlessness.
LOUISIANA: Dating back to 1718, New Orleans' French Quarter is the oldest neighbourhood in the city, and its rich history is evident in its colourful shuttered buildings that feature balconies and plenty of flowers. The neighbourhood also offers vibrant nightlife; it's the best place to celebrate Mardi Gras.
MAINE: Sitting along the shores of Fort Williams Park on Cape Elizabeth, the Portland Head Light was first lit in January of 1791. A keeper's quarter was also built next to the lighthouse; today the keeper's quarter houses a museum and the lighthouse is owned by Cape Elizabeth.
MARYLAND: Baltimore's star-shaped Fort McHenry served as the inspiration for Francis Scott Key to write the 'Star Spangled Banner.' The fort successfully protected Baltimore Harbour during the attack of the British Navy in 1814 in Chesapeake Bay.
MASSACHUSETTS: Situated in the heart of downtown Boston, Boston Common is a public park that dates back to 1634, making it the oldest city park in the US. The Common is close to 50 acres in size and serves as a connection point for a number of parks that wind through Boston's neighbourhoods.
MICHIGAN: The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn is a 12-acre site that houses an incredible collection of Americana: antique machinery, automobiles, locomotives, and other pop culture artifacts.
MINNESOTA: The Mall of America in Bloomington is often referred to as a 'city within a city.' It's home to over 400 stores, and attracts between 35 to 40 million visitors per year.
MISSOURI: Stretching 630 feet into the air, the Gateway Arch is the tallest man-made monument in the US. The arch commemorates America's westward expansion. Take the tram to the top and experience unparalleled views of St. Louis and the Mississippi River.
MONTANA: The Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument commemorates the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn, a deadly clash between the US Army and Sioux and Cheyenne Indians who were trying to preserve their way of life.
NEBRASKA: Chimney Rock -- or Elk Penis according to Native Americans -- is a geological formation and designated National Historic site that served as a landmark along the Oregon Trail, the California Trail, and the Mormon Trail during the mid-19th century.
NEVADA: Sure, the Hoover Dam is cool, but what's more iconically Nevada than Sin City? Check out the 4.2-mile Las Vegas Strip, home to many of the largest hotels and casinos in the country. The Strip's most famous sites include the Luxor pyramid and sphinx, the Paris Hotel and Eiffel Tower, and the famous Bellagio fountains.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Mount Washington is the Northeast's highest peak, and famous for its volatile, erratic weather. Take the the Mount Washington Cog Railway to the observatory at the top: it's a coal-fired, steam-powered locomotive that was built in 1869, and the second steepest railway track in the world.
NEW MEXICO: The Carlsbad Caverns, with over 100 caves, is one of the world's largest collections of caves. Its Big Room is its largest natural limestone chamber, and, at almost 4,000 feet in length, it's the 28th largest in the world.
NORTH CAROLINA: The Biltmore is one of America's most famous estates, and one of the best remaining examples of the Gilded Age. A veritable American castle, often likened to America's Versailles, it was built by George Washington Vanderbilt between 1889 and 1895, and is the US' largest privately owned house, with 250 rooms (43 alone are bathrooms).
NORTH DAKOTA: Theodore Roosevelt, then not yet president, came to these badlands to hunt Bison, and it's said that they inspired him to launch the conservation movement. The Painted Canyon especially, inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park, is a stunning array of colourful desert and petrified wood and rock formations.
OHIO: From handwritten Jimi Hendrix lyrics to John Lennon's Sgt Pepper suit, and a pair of Ray Charles' sunglasses, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum pays tribute to rock and roll's most legendary artists and producers in the form of 150,000 square feet of memorabilia.
OKLAHOMA: No road is more iconic, more quintessentially American than Route 66, also known as 'Mother Road.' Though it migrates West from Chicago through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona before reaching California, Oklahoma has a longer stretch of the historic highway than any other state, with around 400 miles.
OREGON: Aptly named, Crater Lake was formed when the caldera of the Mount Mazama volcano collapsed. At 1,943 feet in depth it is the deepest lake in America. Since it doesn't feed any rivers, fish were added later, and the water replaces itself thanks to rainfall and snow.
PENNSYLVANIA: Nothing says America like freedom, and nothing says freedom like Philadelphia's Liberty Bell, said to have been rung during the public reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
SOUTH CAROLINA: The first shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbour, essentially making it the birthplace of the Civil War.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Mount Rushmore is an American cultural icon, featuring the 60-foot faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln carved into granite.
TEXAS: Remember the Alamo? The San Antonio site plays a central part in American history as the place of a pivotal battle in the Texas Revolution in 1836, which launched folk heroes like Davy Crockett to fame.
UTAH: Built by Brigham Young, founder of Salt Lake City and second president of the Mormon church, the Salt Lake Temple is the world's largest Mormon temple.
VERMONT: Despite being one of the country's smallest states, it's home to an ice cream giant. Take a 30-minute tour of the Ben and Jerry's factory, and grab some samples.
WASHINGTON, DC: Snap a selfie in front of the White House, arguably one of the most recognisable buildings on the planet.
WEST VIRGINIA: Completed in 1977, the 3,030-foot New River Gorge Bridge was the world's longest single-span steel arch bridge for years (it is now 4th longest). It's also one of the most photographed places in West Virginia, and represents the state on the 2006 commemorative quarter. It also hosts Bridge Day, when it's open to pedestrians, abseilers, BASE jumpers and bungee jumpers for a day.
WISCONSIN: Visit Taliesin, the home of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most famous American architects, and pioneer of what he called 'organic architecture,' in which buildings were designed to harmonize with their environment.
