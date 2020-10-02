The most iconic horror movie villains of all time

- Horror films are a huge part of culture, with their villains becoming nightmare fuel for kids for decades.
- Some villains like Freddy, Jason, and Leatherface have multiple films to get under your skin.
- Others like Annie from “Misery” or Jack from “The Shining” only needed one movie to get on the list.
In all, there have been 12 movies about Jason and his unyielding quest for vengeance on teens having sex, and the titles become more and more ludicrous as time goes on (see: “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan” and “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday.”) The most recent movie was the 2009 reboot, “Friday the 13th.”
While Jason and his films may err on the side of camp these days, the first three films are genuinely frightening, and his hockey mask has provided many a kid with a Halloween costume.
Freddy’s been the star of nine films: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” (1985), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master” (1988), “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child” (1989), “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” (1991), “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” (1994), “Freddy vs. Jason” (2003), and the 2010 reboot “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
However, she made such an impression that Annabelle has been the center of three of her own films: 2014’s “Annabelle,” 2017’s “Annabelle: Creation,” and 2019’s “Annabelle Comes Home.”
Chucky fans have watched him wreak havoc on Chicago in eight films: “Child’s Play” (1988), “Child’s Play 2” (1990), “Child’s Play 3” (1991), “Bride of Chucky” (1998), “Seed of Chucky” (2004), “Curse of Chucky” (2013), “Cult of Chucky” (2017), and the 2019 reboot, “Child’s Play,” which saw Mark Hamill take over as the iconic voice of Chucky.
In October 2021, a new series called “Chucky” will air on SyFy and USA, and is a continuation of the 2017 film “Cult of Chucky.”
For anyone looking for a little midday scare, nothing beats the first chestburster scene from “Alien,” a true master class in both tension-building and jump scares.
Predators once again appear in 1997’s “Predator 2,” 2004’s “Alien vs. Predator,” 2007’s “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem,” 2010’s “Predators,” in which we learn more about their culture, and 2018’s “The Predator,” which was directed by Shane Black, who had a small part in the original film. A prequel, “Skulls,” is set to be released in 2022.
In total, Michael has been the star of 1978’s “Halloween,” 1981’s “Halloween II,” 1988’s “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” 1989’s “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers,” 1995’s “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection,” 2007’s “Halloween,” 2009’s “Halloween II,” and the newest reboot trilogy (which has the return of Curtis), 2018’s “Halloween,” 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” and 2022’s “Halloween Ends.”
Yet nothing can dilute the creepiness of the very first film, with Michael walking around in broad daylight stalking Laurie, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.
“Scream” was followed by four sequels. In each movie, Neve Campbell’s Sidney tries to escape Ghostface (the mantle is taken up by different killers each movie): 1997’s “Scream 2,” 2000’s “Scream 3,” 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the upcoming “Scream 5” which is set to be released in 2022.
“Scream” was also turned into an MTV anthology horror series which followed two more groups of teens trying to escape Ghostface. It aired for three seasons from 2015 to 2019.
The slasher genre would not be the same without “Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” It established many staples of the genre, from the villainous hitchhiker, cannibals, and the lone creepy gas station, all things that would pop up in “The Hills Have Eyes,” released three years later.
The chainsaw-wielding murderer would appear again in 1986’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” 1990’s “Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III,” 2003’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 2006’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” 2013’s “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” and 2017’s “Leatherface.”
A sequel to the 1974 original, called “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” will be released on Netflix in 2021.
What makes Norman, played by Anthony Perkins, such a good villain is, of course, how subversive he is. He appears to be a meek motel owner who is constantly getting belittled by his mother, but of course, he’s actually a twisted killer.
“Psycho II,” released in 1983, picks up 22 years later after Norman is released from a psychiatric hospital. He once again stars in 1986’s “Psycho III.” Perkins played Norman one last time in 1990’s made-for-TV film “Psycho IV: The Beginning.”
However, Norman lived on in Gus Van Sant’s 1998’s shot-for-shot remake, this time played by Vince Vaughn. An A&E prequel series, “Bates Motel,” explores Bates’ childhood, and he’s played by Freddie Highmore. The critically acclaimed show lasted for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.
The film, a Stephen King adaptation, is one of the most analyzed films of all time, culminating with the 2012 documentary “Room 237,” which is all about different theories regarding the movie and its meaning.
Even though Jack Nicholson doesn’t appear in the 2019 sequel “Doctor Sleep” — another actor plays Jack Torrance — it’s still just as unsettling.
Pazuzu, the ancient demon that takes over innocent Regan’s body, has one of the most unnerving voices of any horror movie villain, and the way Pazuzu forces Regan to act easily earns its spot on this list.
Regan and Pazuzu returned for 1977’s “Exorcist II: The Heretic.” Pazuzu is once again part of “The Exorcist III” in 1990, “Exorcist: The Beginning” in 2004, and most likely will be the villain of the upcoming trilogy. The first film will be released in 2023.
Damien might be the original “Creepy Kid” that now seems to permeate most horror films, but Harvey Spencer Stephens’ blank-faced portrayal of Damien, the Antichrist and harbinger of death and destruction, still remains atop the list.
Damien appeared in both sequels, 1978’s “Damien: Omen II” and 1981’s “Omen III: The Final Conflict,” though he was played by Jonathan Scott-Taylor and Sam Neill, respectively. He also appeared in the 2006 reboot, played by Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick.
An adult Damien was also the focus of a brief TV series on A&E called “Damien,” in 2016 played by Bradley James.
Something that sets apart Mister Babadook from other horror villains, is that he’s barely on-screen — he mainly appears in the storybook that Essie and her son Sam read as a manifestation of their grief for Sam’s dad. Almost all of his other hijinks are performed by an unseen presence, save one terrifying nightmarish sequence in which he possesses Essie.
Now, for the gay icon bit. It all started in 2016, when a Tumblr user joked that the Babadook is gay. This led to a (doctored) screenshot that showed “The Babadook” on Netflix categorized as an LGBT film. Now, the community has claimed him as an unofficial Pride mascot.
Now, Jigsaw uses Billy to unnerve his captors with his creepy face, bull’s-eye cheeks, and deep voice. He’s a mainstay of the franchise, and has been in “Saw,” 2005’s “Saw II,” 2006’s “Saw III,” 2007’s “Saw IV,” 2008’s “Saw V,” 2009’s “Saw VI,” 2010’s “Saw 3D,” and 2017’s “Jigsaw.”
Although the end of Stephen King’s story shows that standing up to your fears is the only way to truly overcome them … we’d still run the opposite way if we ever saw Pennywise dancing his way towards us.
The scene in which Annie breaks both of Paul’s ankles so he can’t escape was even voted one of Bravo’s 100 scariest movie moments.
For better or worse, Hannibal will be the defining role of Anthony Hopkins’ career — it won him an Oscar. He continued to play the character in two more films (2001’s “Hannibal” and 2002’s “Red Dragon”), before getting replaced in 2007’s prequel “Hannibal Rising,” in which the cannibal is played by Gaspard Ulliel.
In 2013, Mads Mikkelsen began playing him in the NBC series “Hannibal,” which lasted for three seasons.
He reappeared in the 2020 Netflix/BBC miniseries “Dracula” played by Claes Bang.
Arguably, we owe “Twilight,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and more to our fascination with Dracula.
From Whitford’s casual “I’d vote for Obama for a third time if I could” to the chilling way Williams eats her cereal and milk separately, the casual racism and white saviorism of the Armitages would’ve been horrible enough, but once things kick into high gear and Daniel Kaluuya’s character Chris has to start killing them, you’ll find yourself cheering.
“Get Out” came at a time when mainstream horror was in a slump, and director Jordan Peele‘s “social thriller” essentially revitalized the genre, establishing him as the modern king of horror.
“Candyman” spawned two more sequels,” 1995’s “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh,” and 1999’s “Candyman: Day of the Dead.” A remake produced by none other than Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta was released in 2021, with Tony Todd reprising his role yet again.