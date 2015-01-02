WELCOME TO 2015! These Are The Most Hungover Cities In America

Happy 2015! Some of us probably went a little overboard ringing in the new year last night and are suffering from the morning.

To get an idea of where Americans are most likely to be hungover today, we constructed the Business Insider Hangover Index.

Our two main sources were the CDC’s 2011 Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), an annual survey of Americans’ health habits, and the Census Bureau’s 2012 County Business Patterns (CBP) program, which tracks the number and size of businesses in counties and metropolitan areas across the country. A more detailed description of the methodology can be found here.

Once again, the Midwest dominated the list with Ohio and Kansas boasting multiple cities in the top 25. Big cities like San Francisco and Denver also made it onto this year’s list.

