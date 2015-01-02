WELCOME TO 2015! These Are The Most Hungover Cities In America

Happy 2015! Some of us probably went a little overboard ringing in the new year last night and are suffering from the morning.
To get an idea of where Americans are most likely to be hungover today, we constructed the Business Insider Hangover Index.
Our two main sources were the CDC’s 2011 Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), an annual survey of Americans’ health habits, and the Census Bureau’s 2012 County Business Patterns (CBP) program, which tracks the number and size of businesses in counties and metropolitan areas across the country. A more detailed description of the methodology can be found here.
Once again, the Midwest dominated the list with Ohio and Kansas boasting multiple cities in the top 25. Big cities like San Francisco and Denver also made it onto this year’s list.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.66
6.6% admitted to heavy drinking
21% admitted to binge drinking
14.5 bars per 100,000 people
22.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.84
8.8% admitted to heavy drinking
22.9% admitted to binge drinking
19.5 bars per 100,000 people
5.3 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
0.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.94
6.9% admitted to heavy drinking
18.8% admitted to binge drinking
44.8 bars per 100,000 people
8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
4.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.4
7.4% admitted to heavy drinking
24.6% admitted to binge drinking
37.4 bars per 100,000 people
4.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.84
7.7% admitted to heavy drinking
20.8% admitted to binge drinking
14.7 bars per 100,000 people
9.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.28
6.4% admitted to heavy drinking
24.6% admitted to binge drinking
32.4 bars per 100,000 people
8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.36
7.2% admitted to heavy drinking
20.2% admitted to binge drinking
16.1 bars per 100,000 people
12.2 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.76
7.8% admitted to heavy drinking
25.4% admitted to binge drinking
19.3 bars per 100,000 people
5.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.6 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.16
7.7% admitted to heavy drinking
22.8% admitted to binge drinking
15.1 bars per 100,000 people
8.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.34
7% admitted to heavy drinking
20.8% admitted to binge drinking
20.8 bars per 100,000 people
20.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.62
8.6% admitted to heavy drinking
18.9% admitted to binge drinking
16.9 bars per 100,000 people
20.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
.8 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 72.28
8.5% admitted to heavy drinking
20.8% admitted to binge drinking
21.8 bars per 100,000 people
8.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 75.42
8.6% admitted to heavy drinking
23.6% admitted to binge drinking
22.9 bars per 100,000 people
10 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 75.6
9% admitted to heavy drinking
26.9% admitted to binge drinking
39.6 bars per 100,000 people
4.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
4.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 76.68
8.4% admitted to heavy drinking
19.2% admitted to binge drinking
64.8 bars per 100,000 people
8.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
2.4 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 78.8
N/A admitted to heavy drinking
23.6% admitted to binge drinking
27.8 bars per 100,000 people
10.9 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 80.16
9.5% admitted to heavy drinking
20.8% admitted to binge drinking
26.4 bars per 100,000 people
20.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 81.48
9.5% admitted to heavy drinking
21.3% admitted to binge drinking
13.6 bars per 100,000 people
22 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
2.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 81.72
10.4% admitted to heavy drinking
26.9% admitted to binge drinking
39.6 bars per 100,000 people
4.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
4.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 82.32
7.5% admitted to heavy drinking
23.8% admitted to binge drinking
55.1 bars per 100,000 people
23.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 83.22
10.1% admitted to heavy drinking
17.6% admitted to binge drinking
27 bars per 100,000 people
27 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
3.1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 85.74
8.7% admitted to heavy drinking
23.4% admitted to binge drinking
22.4 bars per 100,000 people
18.3 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 85.84
9.3% admitted to heavy drinking
26.4% admitted to binge drinking
13.2 bars per 100,000 people
21.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
5.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 90.22
8.6% admitted to heavy drinking
25.9% admitted to binge drinking
28.3 bars per 100,000 people
24.8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
1.8 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.