WELCOME TO 2015! These Are The Most Hungover Cities In America

Andy Kiersz, Megan Willett

Happy 2015! Some of us probably went a little overboard ringing in the new year last night and are suffering from the morning.

To get an idea of where Americans are most likely to be hungover today, we constructed the Business Insider Hangover Index.

Our two main sources were the CDC’s 2011 Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), an annual survey of Americans’ health habits, and the Census Bureau’s 2012 County Business Patterns (CBP) program, which tracks the number and size of businesses in counties and metropolitan areas across the country. A more detailed description of the methodology can be found here.

Once again, the Midwest dominated the list with Ohio and Kansas boasting multiple cities in the top 25. Big cities like San Francisco and Denver also made it onto this year’s list. 

#25 Denver, Colo.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.66

6.6% admitted to heavy drinking

21% admitted to binge drinking

14.5 bars per 100,000 people

22.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the five categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.

#24 St. Louis, Mo.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.84

8.8% admitted to heavy drinking

22.9% admitted to binge drinking

19.5 bars per 100,000 people

5.3 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

0.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#23 Billings, Mont.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 68.94

6.9% admitted to heavy drinking

18.8% admitted to binge drinking

44.8 bars per 100,000 people

8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

4.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#22 Davenport, Iowa

Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.4

7.4% admitted to heavy drinking

24.6% admitted to binge drinking

37.4 bars per 100,000 people

4.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#21 San Francisco, Calif.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.84

7.7% admitted to heavy drinking

20.8% admitted to binge drinking

14.7 bars per 100,000 people

9.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#20 Sioux Falls, S.D.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.28

6.4% admitted to heavy drinking

24.6% admitted to binge drinking

32.4 bars per 100,000 people

8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#19 Anchorage, Alaska

Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.36

7.2% admitted to heavy drinking

20.2% admitted to binge drinking

16.1 bars per 100,000 people

12.2 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#18 Lincoln, Neb.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.76

7.8% admitted to heavy drinking

25.4% admitted to binge drinking

19.3 bars per 100,000 people

5.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.6 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#17 Austin, Tex.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.16

7.7% admitted to heavy drinking

22.8% admitted to binge drinking

15.1 bars per 100,000 people

8.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.9 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#16 Providence, Mass.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.34

7% admitted to heavy drinking

20.8% admitted to binge drinking

20.8 bars per 100,000 people

20.7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#15 Worcester, Mass.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.62

8.6% admitted to heavy drinking

18.9% admitted to binge drinking

16.9 bars per 100,000 people

20.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

.8 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#14 Akron, Ohio

Business Insider Hangover Score: 72.28

8.5% admitted to heavy drinking

20.8% admitted to binge drinking

21.8 bars per 100,000 people

8.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#13 Youngstown, Ohio

Business Insider Hangover Score: 75.42

8.6% admitted to heavy drinking

23.6% admitted to binge drinking

22.9 bars per 100,000 people

10 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#12 Milwaukee, Wisc.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 75.6

9% admitted to heavy drinking

26.9% admitted to binge drinking

39.6 bars per 100,000 people

4.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

4.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#11 Great Falls, Mont.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 76.68

8.4% admitted to heavy drinking

19.2% admitted to binge drinking

64.8 bars per 100,000 people

8.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

2.4 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#10 Buffalo, N.Y.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 78.8

N/A admitted to heavy drinking

23.6% admitted to binge drinking

27.8 bars per 100,000 people

10.9 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#9 Scranton, Penn.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 80.16

9.5% admitted to heavy drinking

20.8% admitted to binge drinking

26.4 bars per 100,000 people

20.4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#8 Burlington, Vt.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 81.48

9.5% admitted to heavy drinking

21.3% admitted to binge drinking

13.6 bars per 100,000 people

22 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

2.3 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#7 Missoula, Mont.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 81.72

10.4% admitted to heavy drinking

26.9% admitted to binge drinking

39.6 bars per 100,000 people

4.5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

4.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#6 Duluth, Minn.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 82.32

7.5% admitted to heavy drinking

23.8% admitted to binge drinking

55.1 bars per 100,000 people

23.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

0.7 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#5 Ocean City, N.J.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 83.22

10.1% admitted to heavy drinking

17.6% admitted to binge drinking

27 bars per 100,000 people

27 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

3.1 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#4 Manhattan, Kan.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 85.74

8.7% admitted to heavy drinking

23.4% admitted to binge drinking

22.4 bars per 100,000 people

18.3 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

2 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#3 Fort Collins, Colo.

Business Insider Hangover Score: 85.84

9.3% admitted to heavy drinking

26.4% admitted to binge drinking

13.2 bars per 100,000 people

21.6 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

5.5 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

#1 Lawrence, Kansas

Business Insider Hangover Score: 90.22

8.6% admitted to heavy drinking

25.9% admitted to binge drinking

28.3 bars per 100,000 people

24.8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people

1.8 alcoholic beverage producing establishments per 100,000 residents

Still feel ok?

