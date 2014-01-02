WELCOME TO 2014! These Are The 25 Most Hungover Cities In America

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Click the image to see the most hungover cities.

Happy 2014! As always, the brand new year comes with the inevitable New Year’s Eve hangover.

To see which cities have it the worst, we came up with our own exclusive Business Insider Hangover Score, which ranks cities based on a variety of factors.

We looked at the Center for Disease Control‘s most recent data on binge drinking in the U.S. (from 2010), the Census Bureau’s 2011 County Business Patterns stats on liquor stores and bars per capita in metro areas, as well as the number of breweries per capita in each state via the Brewers’ Association.

The Midwest represented, with Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska all boasting multiple cities in the top 25. Major destinations such as Boston and Denver also made it onto this year’s list. Click here to read the complete methodology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.