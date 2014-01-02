WELCOME TO 2014! These Are The 25 Most Hungover Cities In America

Happy 2014! As always, the brand new year comes with the inevitable New Year’s Eve hangover.
To see which cities have it the worst, we came up with our own exclusive Business Insider Hangover Score, which ranks cities based on a variety of factors.
We looked at the Center for Disease Control‘s most recent data on binge drinking in the U.S. (from 2010), the Census Bureau’s 2011 County Business Patterns stats on liquor stores and bars per capita in metro areas, as well as the number of breweries per capita in each state via the Brewers’ Association.
The Midwest represented, with Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska all boasting multiple cities in the top 25. Major destinations such as Boston and Denver also made it onto this year’s list. Click here to read the complete methodology.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.28
10 bars per 100,000 people
18 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
Less than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
20.1% admitted to binge drinking
The CDC defines binge drinking as 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men, and 4 or more drinks in one sitting for women. The Hangover Score is the average of the percentile rankings of the four categories, and has a theoretical range from 0 to 100. Read the complete methodology here.
Business Insider Hangover Score: 69.4
32 bars per 100,000 people
4 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
More than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
19.5% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 70.58
27 bars per 100,000 people
8 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
Less than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
18.1% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 71.05
22 bars per 100,000 people
5 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
More than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
22.7% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 73.18
45 bars per 100,000 people
7 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
More than 3 breweries per 100,000 people
14.8% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 81.78
16 bars per 100,000 people
23 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
More than 3 breweries per 100,000 people
16.8% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 82.58
33 bars per 100,000 people
16 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
Less than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
17.8% admitted to binge drinking
Business Insider Hangover Score: 85.68
27 bars per 100,000 people
18 beer/wine/liquor stores per 100,000 people
Less than 1 brewery per 100,000 people
21.4% admitted to binge drinking
