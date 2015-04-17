These are the top 5 college majors employers want to hire

More employers are looking to hire students who studied engineering in college more than any other major, according to a new survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

The questionnaire asked employers to rate the majors they targeted when hiring, as Forbes’ Susan Adams reports.

Engineering was the most popular response, with 72% of respondents saying they want to hire students enrolled in those programs.

These are the top 5 majors employers are looking to hire, according to NACE:

Engineering Business Computer Sciences Accounting Economics

The NACE report got responses from 162 employers — 55% of whom said they’re planning to increase the number of college graduates they hire.

NOTE: “Miscellaneous majors” was originally ranked fifth on NACE’s report, but we’ve excluded it in favour of more specific results.

