The Most Hipster Restaurants In 17 Cities Across America

YouTube/bobbyhundreds LA’s Egg Slut draws hipsters with its provocative name and egg-centric menu.

Hipsters don’t want your mainstream food establishments.

Give them organic kale, an upcycled wooden table, and some local craft brews, and they’re a happy bunch.

Hipster restaurants tend to prize anything local, organic, homemade, and vintage. They’re also trendy and often pretentious. But of course the most telling sign of a hipster restaurant is that it’s filled with hipsters.

We searched far and wide to find the most hipster restaurants in the U.S., judging by the localness, trendiness, and general hipsterness of each place.

Know a place we missed? Tell us about it in the comments.

