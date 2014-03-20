The Most Hipster Restaurants In 17 Cities Across America

Hipsters don’t want your mainstream food establishments.
Give them organic kale, an upcycled wooden table, and some local craft brews, and they’re a happy bunch.
Hipster restaurants tend to prize anything local, organic, homemade, and vintage. They’re also trendy and often pretentious. But of course the most telling sign of a hipster restaurant is that it’s filled with hipsters.
We searched far and wide to find the most hipster restaurants in the U.S., judging by the localness, trendiness, and general hipsterness of each place.
Bocado
887 Howell Mill Road
Bocado emphasises its culinary creativity, experimenting every season with fresh ingredients featured in their rotating menu. Bone marrow, which is very in right now, is done right at Bocado; enjoy it with a cold craft beer and take in the industrial, warehouse-esque atmosphere.
Miller Union
999 Brady Avenue
Miller Union specialises in farm-to-table delicacies, particularly their raved-over their ice cream sandwiches (made in-house). However, MU was recently featured in an episode of 'The Layover' with Anthony Bourdain, and the uptick in popularity could drive hipsters out.
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E. 11th Street
This restaurant and specialty grocery store carved out a place for itself in the old Hillside Drugstore building, hence the name. They serve comfort food dishes (which invariably include kale) inside a dining room that features the old pharmacy's original cabinetry.
Lamberts
401 W. 2nd Street
What's Austin without barbecue? Or 'fancy barbecue,' in Lamberts' case. Located in the restored historic Schneider Building, they pride themselves on 'modern Texas cooking' with specialties like the oak smoked half local chicken. Don't miss the nightly live music in their upstairs lounge.
Tres Gatos
470 Centre Street (Jamaica Plain)
Tres Gatos makes your feel right at home. Located inside a house on the outskirts of Boston, the restaurant has a dining room that feels more like a living room, and plates tapas-style meals that are great for sharing. On your way out, hit up the back room, which doubles as a book and record store.
Handlebar
2311 W. North Avenue
Those who live a plant-based life will find everything they're looking for at Handlebar, which serves from-scratch vegetarian and vegan comfort food. The coffee is fair-trade, the eggs are organic, and the produce is locally sourced. Have your food inside or, during the warmer months, out in the beer garden in your ironic T-shirt.
Heritage Bicycles General Store
2959 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago's hipster food scene seems to revolve around a bike theme. Not only does Heritage Bicycles General Store make great, French-pressed Stumptown coffee, but they have a bicycle repair shop in the back. So while you're getting your fixie fixed, you can refuel with a made-to-order breakfast sandwich.
Truck Yard
5624 Sears Street
One of the best places for made-to-order cheesesteaks outside of Philly, Truck Yard calls itself 'an adult playground.' The truck is only the beginning; it's surrounded by a scrap metal-decorated beer garden and outdoor venue where local bands are often heard playing.
Root Down
1600 W. 33rd Avenue
Featuring many gluten-free and vegan items on the menu, Root Down follows a 'field to fork' mentality, with mainly organic, natural, and local ingredients. Not only is their food good for you, so is the restaurant itself: They use reverse osmosis water for all cooking, drinking and cleaning, and the place is 100% wind-powered.
Miso & Ale
Check website for current locations
Miso & Ale is a new pop-up concept eatery that sources fresh, seasonal ingredients to make their tasty creations. Chef Okuhara combines his Hawaiian upbringing with classical culinary training to make dishes that heavily feature pork belly and local greens.
The Petrol Station
985 Wakefield Drive
A popular divey choice that calls itself 'Disneyworld for craft beer lovers,' The Petrol Station offers dozens of craft beers, microbrews and great food. Shoot for the glorious Rancor, a juicy Angus beef burger with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, and a fried egg. You can get one with Parmesan garlic fries and a pint all for less than $US10.
Park on Fremont
506 Fremont Street
Indulge your inner artist at this gastropub, which carries an extensive and eclectic art collection. The bar fare is lip-smackingly good, only enhanced by the 'mature backyard garden' feel of the outdoor patio. Grab a bloody Mary (served in a Mason jar) and appreciate the old barn-salvaged wood.
WILD
150 Las Vegas Boulevard North
WILD began as a pizzeria in New York City when owner Miki Agrawal, partnered with Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh to bring WILD to DTLV. Together they're using WILD to help up the efforts of revitalizing Vegas' downtown area with a small carbon footprint and tasty food. On the dessert menu: vegan kale cupcakes.
Egg Slut
317 S. Broadway
Originally a food truck, the breakfast-centric Egg Slut now has a brick-and-mortar location in downtown LA. Everything on the menu at Egg Slut is made with eggs, from the simple bacon-wrapped eggs to the Egg Slut mac and cheese to the pancake tacos. Maybe it's just the provocative name, but hipsters love this place.
Wurstküche
800 E. 3rd Street
This exotic bratwurst restaurant and bar is, literally, a sausagefest. Wurstküche does hot dogs and sausages right, and they specialize in their exotic varieties, which include crocodile, rattlesnake, and pheasant. Don't forget to order a side of Belgian fries drizzled with a white truffle oil glaze -- it's to die for.
Booty's Street Food
800 Louisa Street
Booty's brings the concept of eating your way around the world to life. Inspired by their world travels, co-owners Nick Vivion and Kevin Farrell designed a menu that features classic street cart dishes like frites from Belgium, banh mi from Vietnam, and empanadas from Venezuela. And if that weren't enough, Booty's is also home to a secret art gallery (spoiler alert: it's in the bathroom!).
Champs Diner and Family Bakery
176 Ainslie Street (Brooklyn)
Champs is jam-packed on a daily basis with people in vintage eye wear and ripped jeans. They come for the comforting diner food and tantalising baked goods -- all vegan -- and for the atmosphere that screams 'there's more than one way to do tofu.'
Empire Biscuit
198 Avenue A (Manhattan)
The 24/7 biscuit shop just opened this year, but already it's become a hip hangout for people craving soul-satisfying drunk food. The latest in micro-dining, when Empire first opened they were so overrun by folks looking for their late-night fix of fixins sandwiched between layers of buttery, flaky dough that they actually had to close, regroup, and open again, better prepared for the crowds.
Honey's Sit 'n Eat
800 N. 4th Street and 2101 South Street
At Honey's it's all Jewish deli classic meets Southern comfort cooking for a sensuous ride of the best of both worlds. Whether you call it egg-in-a-basket or toad-in-a-hole, if you've never had it nestled in a thick slice of challah, you haven't lived. Honey's heavily features its homemade mayo, and local, cage-free eggs.
HipCityVeg
127 S. 18th Street and 214 S. 40th Street
Known for its fresh salads, sandwiches, and burgers intended to nourish both you and the earth, HipCityVeg does quick and delicious vegan food. Don't forget to get their blended green 'groothie' with your meal. Eat in at HipCityVeg, or get it delivered to your door by bicycle.
Hotlips Pizza
Multiple locations in Portland, Ore.
This earthy-crunchy pizzeria purchases locally-grown ingredients, uses waste heat from its pizza ovens to heat water, and makes deliveries in electric cars. The gluten-free crust and vegan pies are their specialties.
Douglas Fir Lounge
830 E. Burnside Street
Every month Douglas Fir's calendar is full of new, indie bands who play sets for eager eaters and drinkers. The menu is lumberjack upscale, and is available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late. They offer great brunch specials, so be sure to check them out on the weekend.
Doughnut Bar
631 B Street
Doughnut Bar is Southern California's only 'doughnut exhibition kitchen' and 'doughnut design studio.' They have fresh new flavours every day and the menu is never the same. They even have their own sticky-sweet version of Dominique Ansel's Cronut, which they call the Crobar.
Harvey Milk's American Diner
535 University Avenue
HMAD pays tribute to the first openly gay elected official in California. Affectionately called a 'gay Jewish deli' by one of its customers, it offers baked goods, alcoholic beverages, and traditional diner fare, but mainly it's a restaurant with an all-are-welcome attitude.
The Mill
736 Divisadero Street
About to celebrate its one-year anniversary, The Mill is the place for people all over SF who get their kicks from life's greatest breakfast: toast. Serving several choices of 'artisanal toast' on thick-cut, local country bread, patrons savour both the bread itself and the available toppings, from cinnamon sugar to almond butter.
Mission Chinese Food
2234 Mission Street
The brainchild of resident hipster chef Danny Bowien, Mission is a dive into his Chinese heritage full of modern takes on the classic dishes Bowien knows and loves. If you don't have much of an appetite, go for a small plate of the beer-brined Sichuan pickles -- they satisfy perfectly.
Unicorn
1118 East Pike Street
Unicorn is like a quirky carnival inside a restaurant, from the food to the music. Known for their specialty, jumbo-sized hand-dipped corndogs, Unicorn's menu goes hand-in-hand with its live shows, original cocktails, and fun carnie activities like pinball machines and old school photo booths.
