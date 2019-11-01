7 of the world's most haunted castles and mansions — and a look at their dark histories

Photo by Gerard SIOEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The Château de Trécesson is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was buried alive on the property.

Some of the most haunted castles and mansions in the world are rooted in history, folklore, and fables.

Serving as time capsules of a sort, the properties tell the stories of those who came before – and those who many believe have yet to pass on.

These seven once-luxurious residences are among the spookiest places outside of the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some of the most haunted places in the world give us a deeper look into the history of past cultures.

From Château de Trécesson in France (supposedly haunted by a young woman who was believed to be buried alive on the premises) to Morgan House in India (said to still be visited by the spectral, tortured wife who once lived there), these locations are not only home to alleged ghosts, but also to the legends that have been passed down for decades – or even centuries.

It’s no wonder why these locations hold such an allure for travellers. They offer not just goosebumps or a set of cold shivers down the spine, but the chance to feel a connection with souls who came before – the people who walked in a land before our time.

And if not that – well, then at least for a pretty solid Instagram picture.

Here are some of the most haunted, once-opulent former residences in the world.

Beijing, China — Chaonei No. 81, or “Chaonei Church,” is noted as being “Beijing’s most celebrated haunted house.” While no records exist that explain why the home was built, there have been numerous disappearances associated with the property.

Daniel Case CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

At the entrance of Chaonei No. 81 is a notice stating that there are no ghosts on the property. But popular legends say otherwise.

One of the most common tales is about the mistress of a government official who died by suicide in the home, after the official left her during the Communist war. She is said to now haunt the property.

Another legend purports that the home was actually commissioned by a British priest who intended for it to be a church, but who went missing before the construction was ever completed.

Then, there are the three drunk construction workers who disappeared on the property, according to the Vintage News. The three workers were actually in the building next door, when they decided to break through the wall which separated their building from the Chaonei home. They were reportedly never seen again.

Source:Abandoned Spaces, The Vintage News, The New York Times

Brittany, France — The Château de Trécesson is said to be haunted by a woman who was buried alive on the property.

Photo by Gerard SIOEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The legend goes that a thief had been lurking around the Château de Trécesson and spotted two people digging a hole. Then, the two people dragged a young woman, dressed in a bridal gown, and threw her body into the hole.

The thief ran home and told his wife about what he’d seen, claiming that he’d overheard the two people saying they’d buried the young woman alive because she had “dishonored” her family. His wife told him to run back and save the young woman, but once he returned, the young bride was already dead.



Source:

The Local



Kalimpong, India — Morgan House is said to be haunted by one Ms. Morgan, who died in the home and was reportedly tortured by her husband prior to her death.

Photo credit should read DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan House was once occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Morgan, who lived on the property shortly after getting married.

The legend states that Mr. Morgan used to torture his wife, causing her to fall into a state of sorrow and unhappiness. Eventually, Mrs. Morgan died, and Mr. Morgan abandoned the property.

For decades, the home was in a state of disrepair, until the Indian government took control of it. Now, it’s run as a boutique hotel, though people still report hearing the tapping of Mrs. Morgan’s heels in the hallways.



Source:





Times of India



Toronto, Ontario — Casa Loma has ghost stories dating back to the 1930s.

Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

This castle was built by businessman Sir Henry Pellatt in 1914 for his wife, Lady Mary Pellatt.

Today, visitors and staff workers at the castle report seeing apparitions, being touched by unseen figures, and even hearing disembodied voices around the property.

The castle is said to be haunted by several ghosts, one of which is known as “The White Lady”; she is believed to have been a maid on the property in the early 1900s.

Then, there are the tunnels underneath the property, in which guests have reported speaking to and otherwise interacting with another ghost. Reports say that the formerly-alive person in the tunnel was a friend of Sir Henry, who was hired to look after his horses.

There have also been rumoured sightings of Sir Henry and his wife Lady Mary themselves. People say they have spotted Henry glaring out of the windows on the second floor, and Mary, who has been noted for turning off the cameras of those who have tried to capture a snapshot of her in the afterlife.



Source:



Curbed,Toronto.com

Batu Gajah, Malaysia — Kellie’s Castle is considered one of the most haunted places in Malaysia.

Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Construction of Kellie’s Castle began in 1915 but ceased in 1926 after its owner, William Kellie Smith, died. Soon after, the castle was sold off, and fell into a state of disrepair.

Ever since, his spirit is said to haunt the second floor of the castle, and a young girl, believed to be his daughter, has also supposedly been seen around the property. During WWII, Japanese soldiers were said to have executed prisoners on the castle grounds, leaving an eerie, unsettling vibe as one enters the property.



Source:

SCMP



Bogota, Colombia — The Casa de la Poesia is said to be haunted by the poet who once lived there.

Msorel / WikiCommons

Now a museum, Casa de la Poesia (literally “House of Poetry”) was once home to poet Jose Asuncion Silva.

Tragically, he died by suicide on the property in 1896, according to The Culture Trip. Ever since, people passing the property have reported hearing moans and whispering coming from within.



Source:





The Culture Trip



County Offaly, Ireland — Charleville Castle is thought to be one of the most haunted places in all of Europe.

By Dontsu / Shutterstock

Charleville Castle dates back to 1798 when it was built for Earl of Charleville William Bury and his family. It remained in the family until 1963 when Charles Bury “suddenly dropped dead.”

Today, people report hearing disembodied voices and classical music throughout the property. Visitors have claimed that sounds of children playing fill the air in the room that was once a nursery, and the apparition of a young girl named Harriet has been spotted in the stairwell.

Harriet died in the 1800s while she was playing on the stairwell; legend has it that a little girl can be heard giggling and talking, and has even moved furniture.

The castle was reportedly built on ancient land where religious leaders once convened. The current owners of the property say they have seen hooded figures walking around on the castle grounds.



Source:





Irish Central



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.