The Graduate Providence/TripAdvisor The Graduate Providence in Rhode Island is said to be haunted by spirits who throw lavish parties.

Nothing screams Halloween like a night spent in an eerie hotel with a haunted reputation.

TripAdvisor analysed user reviews and ratings and came up with the most haunted hotel in every US state.

Featured on the list is The Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the inspiration for “The Shining.”

Another spooky, historically haunted destination is the Occidental Hotel and Saloon in Buffalo, Wyoming, which has seen some famous figures passing through… and potentially never leaving.

On a chilly fall night, there’s nothing like curling up with a bowl of popcorn and turning on a spooky Halloween flick. The next best thing? Spending a night or two in a haunted hotel that looks – and feels – like it was plucked straight from a movie set.

TripAdvisor gathered data on hotels across America with reviewer mentions of spooky or supernatural experiences and came up with this list, which details the most haunted hotel in each state.

Some establishments that made the cut are Colorado’s The Stanley Hotel, which was featured in “The Shining,” and Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast in Oregon, where visitors can stay in a haunted lighthouse keeper’s cottage.

Keep reading for a look at the most haunted hotel in every state.

ALABAMA: Malaga Inn in Mobile

The Malaga Inn, located in Mobile’s downtown district, has been around since 1862. It was originally built as twin townhouses by two brothers-in-law and is said to be a hotspot for haunted activity.

Some guests say they have seen the ghost of a woman pacing up and down the balcony of room 007, while others report furniture moving on its own, and lamps getting mysteriously unplugged. There’s also an eerie bunker under the hotel’s staircase that is believed to have been a hiding spot for Confederate Soldiers during the Civil War. Inside the bunker is the decaying frame of a wooden cot that was supposedly used by soldiers in the cramped space.

ALASKA: Historic Anchorage Hotel in Anchorage

TripAdvisor The Anchorage Hotel.

This historic Anchorage hotel, built in 1936 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is home to so many ghosts it has guests record their encounters in a ghost log in the lobby, and has become a hotspot for ghost hunters, psychics, and paranormal experts.

Some say the hotel’s hauntings began with the unsolved murder of Anchorage’s first Chief of Police, Jack Sturgus, who was shot steps from the hotel on February 20, 1921, and has been seen around regularly since, though he is far from the only spirit spotted – one employee estimates that there are nearly three dozen.

ARKANSAS: 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa in Eureka Springs

This stately hotel, located in the Ozark Mountain region, has been around since 1886 and features a variety of spirits, from Michael the stone mason who died in what is now room 218, to friendly ghosts in Victorian dress.

More chillingly, according to Historic Hotels of America, the Crescent Hotel was also once used as an experimental cancer hospital in the 1930s, and it’s said that apparitions from this time linger, from a nurse pushing a gurney to Theodora, a former patient.

ARIZONA: Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome

FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock Jerome Grand Hotel.

Opened in 1926, the hotel was once the town’s hospital. It’s estimated that 9,000 people died there during that time. A ghost log in the lobby details scores of unexplained sightings, from glowing orbs of light to strange sounds and sightings of hospital gurneys rolling down hallways at all hours.

There are also stories of a caretaker who hung himself in the boiler room, a handicapped man who wheeled himself off a balcony, as well as a maintenance man crushed to death by the elevator.

CALIFORNIA: The Queen Mary in Long Beach

The Queen Mary/TripAdvisor The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

A historic cruise ship-turned-hotel in Long Beach, California,The Queen Mary boasts 1930s charm… and a haunted reputation.

During its sailing voyages from the 1930s until the 1960s, the Queen Mary saw some 49 recorded deaths – but there are supposedly up to 150 different ghosts that linger around the ship, from the spirit of an 18-year-old ship engineer who died in the engine room, to the Woman in White, who was reportedly a first-class passenger on the ship and has been spotted wearing a long gown and dancing to a silent orchestra in the ship’s salon, according to Forbes.

With so many spirits in attendance, it comes as no surprise that The Queen Mary even features its own ghost tour.

COLORADO: The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park

Zack Frank/Shutterstock The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado.

Nestled in the mountains of Colorado, The Stanley Hotel, which opened in 1909, is so creepy it inspired Stephen King’s thriller “The Shining.”

Recounting the story behind “The Shining” on his website, King wrote that he and his wife, Tabby, spent a night at the Colorado hotel in 1974. They were the only guests, as the hotel was going to close down for the winter. King supposedly had a dream of his three-year-old son running through the empty hotel and looking over his shoulder, screaming while being chased by a fire-hose.

He started writing “The Shining” shortly after.

The hotel has hosted many paranormal investigators over the years, and even has its own paranormal investigator leading monthly ghost hunts. She’s reportedly described the hotel as a “Disneyland for ghosts.” Guests have reported doors slamming, lights flickering, chills, and hearing children’s laughter.

CONNECTICUT: Captain Grant’s 1754 in Preston

Captain’s Grant 1754/TripAdvisor The Adelaide suite at Captain Grant’s 1754, which is said to be haunted.

Captain Grant’s 1754 is a Connecticut bed and breakfast with reports of eerie occurrences. The Connecticut inn is said to be a paranormal hotspot frequented by ghost hunters.

Guests have reported chilling experiences, including sounds of a young girl giggling, issues with electrical outlets and devices, and footsteps and noise coming from the empty attic, the inn’s owner, Carol Matsumoto told the Norwich Bulletin.

DELAWARE: Bewitched and BEDazzled Bed & Breakfast in Rehoboth Beach

shadesofmei/TripAdvisor Bewitched and BEDazzled in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the Cape Gazette, a local Delaware newspaper, paranormal investigators have detected at least four ghosts of children lurking around this beachy bed and breakfast.

Innkeeper Inez Conover told the newspaper she’s spotted furniture being flipped on its side, as well as sensory details that indicated a ghost party-of-sorts happening on the home’s lower level – complete with the smell of cigarettes and liquor.

FLORIDA: Marrero’s Guest Mansion in Key West

A historic mansion located off of Duval Street, a famous spot in Florida’s Key West islands, Marrero’s Guest Mansion is said to be haunted by a ghost named Enriquetta Marrero, the former wife of the mansion’s original owner.

Legend has it that the spirit of Enriquetta, who announced that she would “always remain in spirit” prior to her death, continues to linger in the mansion. Her presence is thought to be detected with the scent of her perfume filling a room, or with the swing of the home’s chandelier, which she supposedly moves back and forth if she encounters an unsavoury guest.

GEORGIA: The Marshall House in Savannah

The Marshall House in historic Savannah, Georgia, is chock-full of history and supernatural charm. The hotel served as a hospital during the Civil War as well as two yellow fever epidemics, and some guests claim that former patients haunt the premises.

Other chilling reports at The Marshall House include faucets turning on by themselves and the sounds of children running down the hallways, even when there aren’t any children staying at the hotel.

HAWAII: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Oahu

Hilton Hawaiian Village/TripAdvisor Sunset at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

A modern resort on Hawaii’s famous Waikiki Beach in Oahu, the Hilton Hawaiian Village conjures images of palm trees, stunning sunsets, and blue waters – but also ghosts.

Some guests have apparently had haunted experiences during their stay, according to CBS News. One guest claims to have witnessed an apparition of a woman in a red dress; legend has it that it’s the ghost of a woman who was killed on the hotel premises, or of a volcano goddess known as Madame Pele.

IOWA: Redstone Inn & Suites in Dubuque

Dmarkwind/TripAdvisor The Redstone Inn and Suites.

Built in the 1890s, the Redstone Inn and Suites was once the home of a prominent entrepreneur named Augustin A. Cooper, who owned a wagon business in the early 1900s.

It’s said that ghosts of the Cooper family – specifically a well-dressed man, thought of as the apparition of A. A. Cooper – still linger around the creepy Victorian mansion today. The inn’s owner has also reported hearing the sounds of footsteps, even when the home was empty.

IDAHO: Idaho Hotel in Silver City

At Idaho Hotel, which dates back to 1863, ghouls of a bygone era are said to linger – three spirits in particular are spotted frequently.

Two of the spirits are said to be of former visitors who had a shootout on the hotel’s front steps in the late 1800s, and the other spirit is allegedly that of the hotel’s former owner, who died by suicide inside the hotel while suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to Boise Weekly.

Some guests have also reported an apparition of a man wearing a duster coat roaming the hotel’s stairwell and third floor, according to the newspaper.

ILLINOIS: The Drake in Chicago

The Drake in downtown Chicago is known as one of the Windy City’s most luxurious hotels.

Its haunted reputation stems from a story about the “Woman in Red,” whose ghost apparently haunts the hotel’s 10th floor. Legend has it that she found her husband with another woman at a New Year’s party in 1920, and died after jumping from a 10th-floor window of the hotel, according to Historic Hotels of America.

INDIANA: Story Inn in Nashville

Story Inn, a charming but haunted bed and breakfast in Nashville, Indiana, is said to be the home of a spirit known as “Blue Lady,” who is thought to be the former wife of the inn’s namesake, Dr. George Story.

Some guests have reported encounters with the woman’s spirit, describing her bright blue eyes and the scent of cherry tobacco.It’s said that her spirit makes her presence known by leaving blue items in the inn’s rooms, according to an Indiana FOX affiliate.

KANSAS: Midland Railroad Hotel in Wilson

Elizabeth Maske/TripAdvisor Midland Railroad Hotel in Wilson, Kansas.

The historic Midland Railroad Hotel was built in 1899, and once a popular train stop. Allegedly home to a variety of ghosts, the most famous one is that of an orphaned girl who supposedly haunts the hotel’s third floor, according to NBC affiliate KSN. The hotel’s owner told KSN that she has heard the girl’s ghost running down the hallway and knocking on hotel doors.

KENTUCKY: Jailer’s Inn Bed and Breakfast in Bardstown

Described as a building with “iron bars on windows, 30-inch thick limestone walls, and a heavy steel door,” Jailer’s Inn Bed and Breakfast is a renovated jail, supposedly haunted by former prisoners whose spirits still lurk around the premises.

Guests have reported cold drafts and mysterious glowing orbs crossing the hotel room after midnight.

LOUISIANA: Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans

Located in New Orelans’ historic French Quarter, Bourbon Orleans Hotel was once the site of a ballroom and theatre, before being turned into a convent in the late 1800s.

Legend has it that ghosts of children and nuns haunt the hotel, as well as the spirit of a Confederate soldier called “The Man” that roams around the hotel’s 3rd and 6th floors, according to the hotel’s website.

“It’s an extremely haunted place, so get ready for creepy tingles and weird faces and entities showing up in your photos!” wrote one TripAdvisor user.

MAINE: Herbert Grand Hotel in Kingfield

The Herbert Grand Hotel is reportedly haunted by guests who stayed at the hotel in the Prohibition Era.

It was once the site of a boarding house in the 1830s that burnt down in 1871. In 1918, the building was turned into the Herbert Grand Hotel, which had a basement speakeasy and was the first hotel north of Boston to have in-room telephones.

Legend has it that Maine politicians who gathered at the establishment during Prohibition never left and are now spirits that haunt the hotel – moving furniture, turning off lights, and knocking on doors.

MARYLAND: Lord Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore

Built in 1928, the Lord Baltimore Hotel was one of the tallest structures in the city at the time, and more than 20 people are said to have jumped off its roof during the Great Depression, according to Baltimore Magazine. It’s said that those people’s ghosts linger around the building to this day.

“I would stay here again, but beware, I heard things about the hotel being haunted, and after staying here I understand why. Lots of strange, and unexplainable things happening,” wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer.

MASSACHUSETTS: Hawthorne Hotel in Salem

The Hawthorne Hotel has been in operation since 1925, and has a guesthouse that dates back to 1807. The hotel has been featured in the iconic TV series “Bewitched,” and the SyFy show “Ghost Hunters” has investigated supernatural activity there.

According to Historic Hotels of America, room 325 is the most haunted room in the hotel, though people have also spotted the ghost of a woman roaming the 6th-floor hallway. Moving furniture and inexplicable noises have also been reported.

“I had the full [haunted] experience . . . physical contact, crying outside the door, knocking on the door, whispering sounds, and lights flickering. If being in a haunted hotel is what you are looking for, I recommend it,” wrote on TripAdvisor user.

MICHIGAN: Terrace Inn in Petoskey

The Terrace Inn is said to be haunted by at least three apparitions, including a man wearing a tweed suit who has been spotted standing over the hotel’s balcony; a lady wearing white who wanders the hallways and hotel rooms; and a child in the basement of the inn.

Guests have reported paranormal activity in the form of footsteps and disembodied whispers.

MISSISSIPPI: Duff Green Mansion in Vicksburg

Duff Green Mansion/TripAdvisor Duff Green Mansion parlor and ballroom.

This Mississippi mansion dates back to the 1850s, when it was built by a local cotton broker, Duff Green. When the Civil War reached Vicksburg, Mississippi, the mansion was turned into a hospital for soldiers from both the Union and Confederate armies. It was later used as an orphanage and a headquarter for the Salvation Army.

Legend has it that one of the mansion’s guest rooms, now called The Dixie Room, used to be an operating room in which hundreds of amputations occurred. The ghost of a Confederate soldier who had his leg amputated supposedly haunts the mansion today, along with the Green family’s youngest daughter, Annie, who died in the mansion from yellow fever at age 6.

Guests have also claimed to have heard heavy footsteps in the stairwell, and seen a woman in a blue gown roaming around the kitchen at night, as well as someone in uniform standing by the front door, according to the Vicksburg Post.

MISSOURI: The Lemp Mansion in St. Louis

The Lemp Mansion has consistently been named one of the most haunted houses in America.

According to a story from OZY about the mansion’s history, the house was once owned by the Lemp family, German immigrants who came to St. Louis in the 1800s and founded a brewery. The grand mansion saw the family’s darkest moments, including four deaths by suicide under the same roof.

Following the final Lemp descendant’s death in the house in 1949, the mansion was sold and turned into a boarding house. Several guests have reported sightings of the Lemp family’s ghosts in the form of figures roaming the hallways and appearing in windows, even when nobody is in the room.

MINNESOTA: Palmer House Hotel in Sauk Centre

leaholden/TripAdvisor Palmer House and Hotel.

The Palmer House is one of Minnesota’s most infamous haunted hotels. When it opened in 1901 it drew visitors for its ornate architecture and amenities like indoor plumbing and electricity, which was rare outside of Minnesota’s Twin Cities at the time.

Hotel owner Kelly Freese told NBC affiliate KARE11 that guests have reportedly heard sounds of children playing in the hallway when no kids were at the hotel, and spotted strange figures in the windows.

“If you are into the paranormal or just curious about visits from spirits, this hotel is for you. It did not disappoint,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer.

MONTANA: The Pollard Hotel in Red Lodge

The Pollard Hotel dates back to 1893, when it was the first brick building built in the town of Red Lodge, Montana. Names like Buffalo Bill Cody, Calamity Jane, and “copper kings” William and Marcus Daly once visited the historic inn, according to retellings of the hotel’s history.

Visitors of the Pollard have shared supposed encounters with ghosts: one spirit is said to look like a man wearing 1920s-era clothing, while another apparition apparently leaves behind the scent of perfume when roaming through the hotel rooms and hallways.

“If you’re a fan of the paranormal, the hotel is reputed to be haunted. I wasn’t visited, but one of our group was. I won’t spoil it, but these ghosts are friendly and may provide a bit of fun!” wrote one TripAdvisor user.

NEBRASKA: Arrow Hotel in Broken Bow

The Arrow Hotel, which has been around since 1928, is said to be a paranormal hotspot.

According to employees, the hotel’s basement and room 205 are its most haunted spots.

Strange happenings reported in the Arrow Hotel include sheets being pulled off the bed and sightings of people and cats that seem to appear and disappear in the blink of an eye, according to reports from KNOP-NBC News in Nebraska.

NEVADA: Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah

Nevada’s most haunted hotel, the Mizpah Hotel, opened in 1907 and quickly became a popular destination in the booming mining town of Tonopa.

The historic hotel was renovated in 2011, but retains its antique charm – as well as many of its visitors from a bygone era.

Legend has it that the hotel’s “Lady in Red” room is among its most haunted.Named after a woman who frequented the Mizpah Hotel more than a century ago as a woman of the night and was murdered on the 5th floor, the room has supposedly been a hotspot for paranormal activity.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods

Legend has it that the wife of the hotel’s original founder, Joseph Stickney, still haunts the resort.

The ghost of Carolyn Stickney can apparently be spotted lingering around the historic resort – whether descending from the hotel’s stairs for dinner, or standing outside on the hotel’s balcony.

NEW JERSEY: The Southern Mansion in Cape May

The Southern Mansion offers an authentic bed and breakfast experience with a supernatural touch.

Legend has it that spirits of the mansion’s original owners and descendants remain at the house. One of the mansion’s most notable spirits is supposedly the ghost of Ester Allen, the niece of George Allen, the original owner of the home.

Room 14 is said to be the most haunted one. While staying in the room, guests have reportedly heard a conversation between a ghost couple. The mansion’s kitchen and ballroom are also said to be full of paranormal activity, as the hotel’s chef once reported an apparition of a man dressed in a military uniform, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

NEW MEXICO: Express St. James Hotel in Cimarron

Visitors of the Express St. James have reported chilling experiences, including the unshakable feeling of “being watched or followed,” and finding doors open even when they had been locked before.

One of the hotel’s rooms is named after T. James Wright, a man who was shot to death in his room in 1881 after beating other guests in a poker game. It’s said that the haunted Wright room, room 14, was locked ever since that deadly night and had to be bolted open in 2009, when the hotel was undergoing renovations.

NEW YORK: Shanley Hotel in Napanoch

Located in the Shawangunk Mountains in Napanoch, New York, the Shanley Hotel is known for being haunted by former guests from more than a century ago.

The hotel’s website details some of its haunted rooms, and several guests have recorded supernatural sounds they have heard while at the Shanley, like ghosts having arguments with each other. Some guests even claim to have had conversations with spirits themselves, and many have allegedly seen the ghost of the owner’s cat, who apparently tends to roam around the hallways at night.

NORTH CAROLINA: The Biltmore Greensboro in Greensboro

The Biltmore Greensboro opened in 1903, but before becoming the historic hotel that it is today, it was the site of a denim company, a post office, bath houses, and apartment units.

“There have been many people, with good intentions and bad intentions, that have walked these halls, and it’s possible some of that energy has been trapped inside,” the hotel’s general manager, Brian Coleman, told CBS affiliate WFMY. Two spirits in particular haunt the premises: Philip, whose death there remains a mystery until this day, and Lydia, who is spotted crying in the hallways.

“We were told that it was haunted and one of us did have a pretty neat experience,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer about their stay at the historic North Carolina hotel.

NORTH DAKOTA: Rough Riders Hotel in Medora

North Dakota’s most haunted hotel is Rough Riders Hotel, named after a cavalry unit led by Theodore Roosevelt.

It is said that the ghost of a young boy haunts a room on the second floor of the hotel: guests have claimed to hear the boy’s laughter, as well as other strange sounds and occurrences, like furniture moving.

OHIO: Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Centre in Newbury

According to Ohio.org, legend has it that in 1885, several children died in a fire that destroyed a hotel that was across the lake from where Punderson Lodge is now – which might be why some visitors and employees have reportedly heard the disembodied laughter of children at the manor.

OKLAHOMA: The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City

The Skirvin Hilton hotel in Oklahoma City’s haunted reputation stems from a story about its original owner, Bill Skirvin, and a maid, Effie, who was apparently pregnant with Skirvin’s child.

According to Historic Hotels of America, Skirvin locked Effie in one of the hotel’s rooms, and she and her baby died trying to escape through its window. Guests now report hearing a female voice while alone in their rooms, a baby crying, objects moving on their own, and bizarre noises.

“I’d heard stories of the hotel being haunted, specifically on the 10th floor, and I was on the 11th. One night as I was going to bed, all the lights were out and I heard the distinct sound of a zipper being unzipped directly behind me,” wrote a TripAdvisor user of the hotel.

OREGON: Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast in Yachats

wiseguy205/TripAdvisor The light keeper’s home, part of the bed and breakfast.

What makes this haunted cottage-turned-hotel unique is its stunning location on Oregon’s coast. Heceta Head Lighthouse and its adjacent light keeper’s home are not only picturesque, but are rumoured to be haunted – the inn even has a notebook of “ghost stories” compiled by guests.

Built in 1892 and automated in 1963, the lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. It’s said to be home to “Rue,” the apparition of a grey-haired lady in Victorian garb. “She doesn’t ever do anything scary or harmful or threatening,” manager Misty Anderson told the Register-Guard. “It’s more like she’s watching over the place. Watching the house and looking for her daughter.”

“Heceta Head is one of the most beautiful spots on the entire Oregon coast; throw in a world-famous lighthouse and a chance to stay in the lighthouse keeper’s haunted house, and you have a recipe for a truly unique experience,” wrote one TripAdvisor user.

PENNSYLVANIA: Tillie Pierce House Inn in Gettysburg

LeighannCaserta/TripAdvisor Tillie Pierce House Inn.

Named after a woman who grew up in the house in the middle of the 19th century, the Tillie Pierce House Inn was built in 1829, and is known as the state’s most haunted hotel. Tillie Pierce was 15 years old during the Battle of Gettysburg, and helped care for wounded soldiers at the time. She wrote a book about her experiences titled “At Gettysburg, Or What A Girl Saw And Heard Of The Battle.”

Haunted happenings reported at the old inn include sightings of a ghost cat and multiple apparitions of children, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, as well as a soldier allegedly patrolling up and down stairs.

RHODE ISLAND: Graduate Providence in Providence

Formerly known as the Providence Biltmore, the Graduate Providence is a 1920s hotel with a haunted legacy.

Legend has it that when the Biltmore was built, it was financed by a man named Johan Leisse Weisskopf, who was reportedly a Satanist that performed rituals in the building, which may explain why some guests have reported chilling experiences.

It’s said that Weisskopf was staying in a room on the hotel’s 14th floor when he got news of the stock market crash, and he supposedly jumped out of the window. His spirit is thought to linger around the hotel to this day, according to SyFy.

Other haunted instances in the historic hotel include reported sounds of partying and laughing coming from empty rooms, according to the Providence Journal.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel in Charleston

The Mills House in Charleston was built in 1853, destroyed in a fire in 1861, and rebuilt in 1968. It’s said to be haunted by ghosts of Confederate soldiers, who supposedly roam the halls at night.

Some visitors have also reportedly spotted the spirit of commander of the Confederate States Army Robert E. Lee lingering around the old hotel, while other guests have witnessed apparitions of women wearing hoop skirts in the lobby.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Hotel Alex Johnson Rapid City, Curio Collection by Hilton in Rapid City

Hotel Alex Johnson started construction in 1927 – just one day before work began on Mount Rushmore.

The hotel’s many haunted legends include a story about a woman known as the Lady in White, allegedly a young bride that died by suicide in one of the rooms, and now wanders the halls of the hotel’s 8th floor.

“During the night, I heard lots of laughter and we would peer through the keyhole and there was no one there. I also heard foot steps creeping in our room and I would awaken and there was no one there,” wrote on TripAdvisor reviewer.

TENNESSEE: Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs

The Thomas House was once the Cloyd Hotel, and dates back to the late 1800s. One of the ghosts roaming the premises is said to be that of Sarah Cloyd.

On weekends, visitors can take a ghost tour through the hotel – but some guests may also find that a tour isn’t needed to experience supernatural activity on their own.

“We had a personal tour of the infamous haunted room 311. I would definitely stay in this room overnight,” wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer about their experience at the old-fashioned hotel.

TEXAS: Hotel Galvez & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel in Galveston

Visitors can dig into Hotel Galvez’ haunted reputation with a ghost tour, or stay in one of its many haunted rooms.

The hotel’s main spirit is that of Audra, the fiancée of a sailor who killed herself in the hotel when she heard that her future husband’s ship had sunk.

Others include that of the ghost of a young girl playing with a ball, a woman in an old-fashioned maid’s outfit, as well as reports of mysteriously glowing orbs, breathing sounds, and disembodied children’s laughter.

UTAH: Bigelow Hotel and Residences, an Ascend Hotel Collection in Ogden

The Bigelow Hotel was built in 1891 and is said to be haunted by guests who stayed there during Prohibition.

Some guests have reportedly cited haunted experiences that suggest the presence of spirits, like the scent of alcohol or perfume when nobody else is around, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rooms 1101 and 1102 are said to be especially haunted.

Salt Lake City news station KSL describes the chilling story: “As the story goes, a bride and mother of a grown son spent her wedding night in room 1102 when she drowned in the room’s bathtub. The next day, as her son came to collect her things, he was booked into 1101. Overcome with depression about his mother’s unexpected death, people say he took his own life. Together, the two supposedly haunt the hotel.”

Some guests claim the spirit of the bride turns on faucets and gives visitors physical pushes and nudges – while the son murmurs to himself or appears as an apparition, the news station reported.

VERMONT: Old Stagecoach Inn in Waterbury

Jyll Foy/TripAdvisor Old Stagecoach Inn in Vermont.

The Old Stagecoach Inn is said to be haunted by ghosts of its former guests.

One of the inn’s famous spirits is the ghost of Margaret Annette Henry Spencer, also known as Nettie. Nettie was widowed in 1907 and moved into the inn after travelling the world, according to the Rutland Herald. She died at age 99 and was buried in a cemetery next to the inn. It’s said that Nettie’s spirit haunts the Old Stagecoach Inn, moving furniture, pushing rocking chairs, and removing sheets from beds.

VIRGINIA: Wayside Inn in Middletown

The Wayside Inn opened in 1797, making it the oldest continuously operated inn in the US. It’s no wonder it has picked up a few ghosts during that time.

Inn employees have spotted apparitions, including a figure that resembled a woman in a grand blue dress, while some guests have reported objects in their room moving overnight, as well as discovering drastically chilly spots.

One of the inn’s most notoriously haunted spots is the windowless dining room, which used to be a slave kitchen. It’s said that cameras and electronic devices have been known to shut off randomly in the enclosed space, according to the Northern Virginia Daily.

One TripAdvisor user also reported a haunted experience in one of the inn’s famous suites, called the Old Dominion room. “I can say that late at night both evenings, we heard what sounded like someone moving furniture across a wooden floor,” they wrote.

WASHINGTON: Manresa Castle in Townsend

Manresa Castle was built in 1892 as the home of the Eisenbeis family, a prominent and wealthy family in Port Townsend.

The mansion was abandoned in 1902 and sat empty until 1925, when it was used as a vacation house for nuns who taught students in nearby Seattle. In 1968, the Victorian castle was made into the hotel that still stands today, and legend has it that guests occasionally encounter ghosts of previous residents.

“We heard footsteps and something tapping the wall or handrail but did not see anyone. Fingers stroked my friend’s back while she was sitting on the love seat in our room. I walked barefoot into the bathroom and after I stopped walking, I heard one more footstep. . . I gave a good rating because nothing beats a quirky castle and paranormal experiences!” wrote a TripAdvisor user.

WEST VIRGINIA: The Lowe Hotel in Point Pleasant

The Lowe Hotel in the historic district of Point Pleasant was built in 1901.

It is said to be home to a plethora of ghosts: there’s a beautiful woman dancing on the 2nd floor mezzanine, believed to be the ghost of Juliette Smith, daughter of the hotel’s original manager, Homer Smith; a young child riding a tricycle down around hallways; and a 1930s-looking bearded man on the 3rd floor.

Reports of glowing orbs and sudden chills are also commonplace.

“Plenty of historic hotels and inns advertise being haunted, but The Lowe Hotel is the real deal,” wrote one TripAdvisor user.

WISCONSIN: Kewaunee Inn/Karsten Hotel in Kewaunee

Local history claims that the Karsten Hotel is haunted by the ghost of its original owner and the hotel’s namesake, William Karsten, well as his grandson, William “Billy” Karsten III, who can supposedly be heard running down hallways giggling.

“It is haunted, but in a happy way. Hearing little Billy running down the hallway was thrilling,” said one TripAdvisor user.

WYOMING: The Historic Occidental Hotel & Saloon in Buffalo

A saloon and brothel turned luxe hotel, the Occidental has seen famous figures from Buffalo Bill Cody to Theodore Roosevelt passing through since it opened in 1880.

Allegedly, it is home to a ghost named Emily, who died from cholera in the early 1900s in one of the hotel rooms. Guests have reported hearing her move furniture around, hearing her laugh, and having her tap them on the shoulder.

It’s also believed that Theodore Roosevelt’s ghost can be spotted prepping for a fishing trip in the hotel’s upstairs library, according to radio station 95.1.

