I spent 3 nights in Chicago’s most haunted hotel, and it was just as terrifying as ‘The Shining.’ Take a look inside.

- In June, I stayed at Chicago’s Congress Plaza Hotel, which is considered Illinois’ most haunted building.
- During my stay, it felt like I was the only guest because public spaces were empty.
- I tried to visit the most haunted room in the hotel, but the labyrinth of hallways got me spooked.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
In fact, Travel + Leisure once named the Congress Plaza Hotel the most haunted place in Illinois and, as I would learn, for good reason.
I didn’t know any of this before booking a three-night stay at the Congress Plaza Hotel, but I was to find out more about its spooky past during my visit in the first week of June.
After doing some research, I learned that the hotel’s nickname is “Home of Presidents” because Presidents Grover Cleveland, William McKinley, Teddy Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, and Franklin Roosevelt all worked and stayed at the Congress Plaza at some point.
The presidents used the hotel as campaign headquarters, as a meeting place for caucuses, and for historic interviews.
It’s said all of these guests still roam the hallways of the Congress Plaza Hotel.
Guests have reported the elevators mysteriously stopping at the most haunted floors, blankets being pulled off them in the middle of the night, and sounds of whispering at the bottom of their beds.
However, Shakeel Siddiqui, the general manager of the hotel, told me these incidents are only rumors.
“We do not consider our hotel haunted,” Siddiqui said. “We never experience any paranormal activity in any of our rooms. There are rumors because of the age of the building.”
Around 3 a.m., I made two decisions: First, I was going to sleep with the lights on, and second, if anything strange did happen to me, I would check out the next morning and get a new hotel.
Luckily, I fell asleep with the lights on and the rumored ghosts weren’t active.
I was reminded of Stephen King’s “The Shining” where the family spends the entire winter alone in a hotel. In fact, King spent a few nights at the Congress Plaza Hotel and, according to Patch, his story “1408” was inspired by one of the rooms, 441, at this Chicago hotel.
Siddiqui later told me this was most likely because of the pandemic. The hotel has not been up to its full capacity because of limited global travel.
Siddiqui later told me the tape was used to direct people at a veterans event at the hotel, but the information did little to ease my panic and confusion in the moment.
I decided to venture 10 floors below and walk past the door. It was easier said than done.
I also noticed this hallway was completely silent. There was no noise coming from any of the hotel rooms. The feeling I was completely alone in this hotel crept up again.
I wish I could say I found room 441 and stood in front of it bravely. But truth be told, I freaked myself out. I ran out of the hallway and back toward my room without even stepping foot in front of the supposedly haunted room.
But no matter how scared I got during my time at the Congress Plaza Hotel, at least I was able to check out — some don’t seem to be so lucky.