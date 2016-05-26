These are America's 2 most hated fast food restaurants

According to a new 2016 survey completed by Temkin Experience Ratings of 10,000 Americans, McDonald’s and Burger King are the most commonly disliked establishments. Baskin Robbins, KFC, and Domino’s were the only additional fast food chains that failed to receive a “good” rating

Burger King, and KFC were not immediately available to comment.

When asked to comment McDonald’s responded with the following:

“We are committed to building a better McDonald’s. Our turnaround plan involves a number of changes we know our customers value. We are offering all day breakfast, simplifying our menu, making changes to the ingredients we use in our food, modernising our restaurants and more. We are on our journey to deliver on what matters most to our customers — and we know that is working as it has produced positive results. We look forward to continuing our positive momentum.” -Terri Hickey, McDonald’s spokesperson

When asked to comment Domino’s responded with the following:

“We’re the only restaurant chain of our size in the U.S. that has experienced seven consecutive years of positive same store sales growth and we’ve been rated the best-tasting pizza by independent research of all the national brands. We believe those mean something.” – Tim McIntyre, Domino’s spokesperson

When asked to comment Baskin-Robbins responded with the following:

“At Baskin-Robbins, we work hard every day to offer our guests a friendly, welcoming restaurant experience and a delicious and creative range of ice cream flavours, ice cream cakes, frozen beverages, ice cream sundaes and other frozen treats. We love taking our guests on a flavour journey when they visit our shops, offering free pink spoon samples of any of our ice cream flavours so they can try something new. We’ll continue to look for ways to further surprise and delight our guests, both through new products and enhancements to the in-store experience.” -Melissa Peralta, Baskin-Robbins spokesperson

Produced by Emma Fierberg

