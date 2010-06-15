The 15 Most Hated Companies In America (That Aren't BP)

This feature originally appeared at 24/7 Wall St. It was written by Jon Ogg and Douglas A. McIntyre.



Customers, employees, shareholders, and taxpayers hate large corporations for many reasons.

24/7 Wall St. has looked at many of these issues to choose the 15 most hated companies in America.

We evaluated each company based on five criteria.

First, employee impressions, using research firm Glassdoor and other services, were reviewed.

Second, we considered total return to shareholders from these companies over one-year, two-year and five-year periods, compared to the broad market and other companies within the same sector. Several firms on our list are not public.

Third, customer satisfaction numbers and reputation figures were analysed from a broad array of sources, including Consumer Reports, JD Power, the MSN/Zogby poll, Vanno, and the University of Michigan American Customer Satisfaction Index. Fourth, brand valuation changes were also reviewed based on data from Corebrands, Interbrand, and Brand Z.

Finally, the views of taxpayers, Congress, and the Administration of these companies were considered where applicable.

24/7 Wall St. analysed data on hundreds of companies to produce this final 15.

Unfortunately for some of the companies on this list, they are widely despised because of the businesses that they are in. An airline or franchise operation which deals with millions of customers, particularly when its resources are stretched due to the economy, is likely to make a lot of enemies among customers and workers. This puts airlines and firms with a large number of retail outlets at a disadvantage compared with companies with few customers, particularly if those customers are other large businesses. Airlines have also had to cut huge numbers of employees which affects both their relationships with workers and customers who may suffer from cuts in service.

Several companies which seem to belong on this list due to recent news, particularly Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and AT&T (NYSE:T), are not there. Goldman was inundated by negative publicity because taxpayers and Congress are concerned that the bank’s pay packages are far too generous. But, Goldman has done a very good job for most of its customers. Its stock has nearly doubled over the past year (Update: It’s come way down since this study was originally performed). Goldman’s employees, particularly those who are rich because of their tenure at the firm, are great supporters of the bank.

AT&T has also been in the news because of problems that its 3G customers, especially those who own Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones, have had with the AT&T wireless service. But, AT&T has millions of other business and residential customers, a brand which continues to be a powerful marketing tool, and earnings which have kept most of its shareholders loyal.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was also considered for the list. Its customer satisfaction ratings are low. A number of its shareholders are upset over its deal to take control of NBC Universal. But, Comcast’s return to shareholders has been adequate, based on 24/7 measurements. Many companies could be added to this list if there were only one factor under evaluation, be it their relationship with employees, shareholders, or customers.

It is worth noting that two companies that might have been on a list of this kind five years ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are not. Each company has, as far as the public, customers, and employees are concerned, improved its business practices, at least to the extent to which it affects the way that the companies are viewed based on the 24/7 Wall St criteria.

AIG AIG (NYSE:AIG) is the most hated company in America. Taxpayers despise the firm because it received nearly $180 billion in government aid. AIG has fired enough people and operates under such pressure to turn around its operations that employee morale is understandably low. The firm's brand is worth so little that some of its divisions have aggressively begun to market themselves under names other than AIG. Vanno's company reputation index puts AIG as No. 5585 among the 6075 firms that it measures. AIG's market cap lost over 99% of its value during the last two years, virtually wiping out the firm's equity investors. CEO Robert Benmosche pressed for a rich pay package while his predecessor worked for $1. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. United Airlines Level 3 Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT) is one of the nation's largest broadband networks, a roll-up of a number of smaller businesses. The execution of the business strategy was flawed and integration problems were severe. Level 3's stock is down 50% over the last two years. The company has been plagued by customer complaints. Level 3 has fired a number of people over the last three years due management's ability to quickly and successfully integrate its patch-work of businesses, and its inability to reduce the firm's huge financial losses. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. Hertz Citigroup Citigroup's (NYSE:C) relationship with its customers, shareholders, and investors was badly damaged by the decisions of its management, under the leadership of former CEO Sandy Weill, who cobbled together the ungainly financial supermarket through acqusitions. Citigroup built a massive K-Mart with divisions which took unimaginable risks. This corporate culture of risk taking nearly ruined the company. Citi rates at or near the bottom of the JD Power regional bank rankings. It is also near the bottom of the JD Power credit card satisfaction survey. Citi has been damaged by the impact of the overall reputation of credit card companies which has been hurt by the recession. Many credit card firms have begun to add new fees to offset government restrictions on rates further enraging customers. Citi is the second largest issuer of cards in America, with 92 million cards in circulation. The value of the company's shares is off about 90% over the last two years. Citi's CEO Vikram Pandit is not considered up to the job, and on his watch the bank has fired tens of thousands of people. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. K-Mart K-Mart is one of the two large retail units of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). Sears has worked on a turnaround since it merged with K-Mart in late 2004. Since the merger, the Sears stock is down about 10%. The American Customer Satisfaction Index for Sears Holdings stores was below all major discount and department stores except Wal-Mart during the last full year of the poll. K-Mart gets poor scores for employee satisfaction from Glassdoor and parent Sears does poorly on the employee satisfaction list from Vanno. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. Blackwater Dell Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) has underperformed its peer group in the stock market by a wide margin. Dell's shares are off over 30% over the last two years while the share of Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have shown impressive gains. The PC industry's score has been steadily increasing in the American Customer Service Index over the last decade, up from a 71 of 100 rating in 2001 to 75. Dell's score has dropped from 78 to 75. Dell trail Apple, Toshiba, and HP is many Consumer Reports measurements of laptop computers by screen size. It does somewhat better in the slow-growing desktop business and has abysmal scores in the fastest growing part of the PC industry--netbooks. In the netbook category Consumer Reports ranks Dell behind seven other manufacturers. In Forrester's recent Customer Experience Index rankings, Dell was behind every other PC maker measured. Dell employees have been through a series of layoffs which included 8,800 people in 2008 and at least another 1,400 last year. Dell fired another group in November. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. Abercrombie & Fitch Chrysler Chrysler is once again a private company, after the government shepherded it through Chapter 11. The car firm is managed by Fiat, which has taken an equity position in Chrysler but has put in no capital. Consumer Reports puts the Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge brands at or near the bottom of its reliability ratings, suggesting that consumers who buy the company's cars are disproportionately unhappy compared to other car buyers. Chrysler also does poorly in most JD Power research. Chrysler's ongoing waves of lay-offs and employee buyouts have irreparably damaged its relationship with workers and with many of the communities where is has, or had, operations. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. DISH Dish Network (NYSE:DISH), the satellite TV company, has had a drop in its stock price of over 35% during the last two years. The Wall Street Journal recently pointed out that the firm has lost customers to rival DirecTV (NYSE:DTV). Dish has had customer service issues that have undermined its efforts to keep clients. The firm did add subscribers in the most recent quarter. Dish's reputation was hurt in the recent past by the problems that led it to pay $6 million in a settlement with 46 state attorneys general, resolving allegations that the satellite TV provider and its third-party retailers violated do-not-call rules and engaged in deceptive and unfair sales practices. Recent JD Power data puts Dish service ratings behind offerings from AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. Rite Aid Rite Aid's (NYSE:RAD) stock is down nearly 50% over the last five years and nearly 30% over the last two. The company's purchase of Brooks and Eckerd stores was handled badly and Rite Aid sustained huge losses. Rite Aid has had repeated labour problems and has faced legal and political actions because the way it treated workers. These complaints may not have always be justified, but they have significantly undermined employee loyalty. Rite Aid's reputation scores from both Glassdoor and Vanno are particularly low. The fact that Rite Aid has almost 5,000 store, tens of thousands of low-paid workers, and millions of customers serving a population that is likely to be unhappy with much of the healthcare system, makes it particularly difficult for the firm to improve its reputation. See the original report by 24/7 Wall St. Gibson Guitar Gibson Guitar is the lowest rated company on the Glassdoor list. Gibson is privately held. The firm is based in Nashville. Gibson got into financial trouble in the early 1980s and was rescued by a group of investors in 1986. 