The 17 Most Hated Celebrities Of The Year

People are not crazy about Kim and Kanye.

Earlier this month, we brought you celebrities who are becoming increasingly unpopular in the public eye.



Many were wondering why some stars, including Kim Kardashian, didn’t make the list.

While she may not be the public’s favourite celebrity, there’s no doubt she’s always a ubiquitous topic of conversation at red carpets and with a baby on the way.

This time around, here are the most unappealing celebs of the past year.

E-Poll did the research based on 1,100 surveys to find out which stars people disliked most in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.