The 17 Most Hated Celebrities Of The Year

Earlier this month, we brought you celebrities who are becoming increasingly unpopular in the public eye.
Many were wondering why some stars, including Kim Kardashian, didn’t make the list.
While she may not be the public’s favourite celebrity, there’s no doubt she’s always a ubiquitous topic of conversation at red carpets and with a baby on the way.
This time around, here are the most unappealing celebs of the past year.
E-Poll did the research based on 1,100 surveys to find out which stars people disliked most in 2012.
Last year, Kanye went on two Twitter rants about fashion and whether a derogatory term for females could ever be positive.
He since started dating Kim Kardashian and announced last December at a concert she was pregnant with his child.
The Kardashian mum tore apart rumours that Khloe wasn't biologically a Kardashian and a divorce from husband Bruce Jenner.
She'll be getting her own talk show in July. It will air for six weeks in a trial run on select Fox-owned stations.
Last year, Kardashian compared her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries to having cancer.
Now, she's dating Kanye West and is expecting their first child this summer.
He and pal Johnny Depp recorded their own version of 'You're So Vain' last year.
Manson worked on a song with singer Avril Lavigne that is scheduled to be released on her upcoming album out this fall.
Brown found himself in a lot of heated trouble last year. He got into a bar brawl with Drake and a parking lot fight with Frank Ocean.
He recently got back together with Rihanna who he notoriously abused back in 2009, but the two have called it quits again, for now.
After the Jersey Shore ended, Snooki started her own spin-off show with co-star J-Woww, gave birth to a son, and got married.
Jesse James cheated on ex-wife Sandra Bullock and remarried again this past March to drag racer Alexis DeJoria.
Recently, he shared on Twitter that he accidentally lost his pinky while working at his bike shop.
The once TLC reality star of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' reportedly stopped paying child support last August after ex-wife Kate relieved him of the responsibility.
Lohan received a lot of flak for her portrayal of Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime TV movie, 'Liz & Dick.'
The actress recently starred in low-grossing 'Scary Movie V' with Charlie Sheen. Lohan's currently serving a 90-day sentence in a lockdown rehab facility after being charged with reckless driving and lying to a police officer last year.
'The Hills' star released a single 'Dreams Come True' in 2012 and competed in the British version of Celebrity Big Brother early this year.
Paris Hilton released a shoe line, released a new perfume last year called 'Dazzle,' and made multiple attempts to DJ.
This year, she'll have a cameo in Sofia Coppola's 'The Bling Ring,' based on celebrity robberies.
Honey Boo Boo was named one of Barbara Walter's most fascinating people of 2012. Her TLC show helped hillbilly-themed porn go up 250%.
The family will receive between $15,000-$20,000 per episode for season two of the show.
Limbaugh received a lot of criticism last year after calling Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke a slut. He apologized later on, but the damage was already done.
He was also featured on the UK version of 'Celebrity Big Brother' last year along with a cameo on ABC's 'Suburgatory.'
Lindsay Lohan's mother had a bizarre interview on 'Dr. Phil' last September.
She was set to talk about domestic abuse, but the interview never quite got there. Instead, it was filled with giggles, Lohan taking jabs at Dr. Phil, and crying.
The mother of eight filed for bankruptcy last year. Suleman since turned to porn, music, and work as a dancer for money.
In October, Suleman checked herself into a Southern California rehab centre for anxiety and stress.
